NL East Notes: Colon, Raburn, Mets

Bartolo Colon could lose his spot in the Braves’ rotation after an ugly start Monday, writes David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Colon, who turned 44 late last month, allowed eight earned runs against the Phillies yesterday and now sports a 6.99 ERA, 5.9 K/9 and 2.4 BB/9 after signing a one-year, $12.5MM deal with Atlanta last offseason. “Haven’t made a decision yet about the next one. We’ll just see,” Braves manager Brian Snitker says of the possibility Colon could miss his next start. Colon says he would be willing to pitch out of the bullpen if necessary, though he has only made nine relief appearances in his 20-year big-league career. Here’s more from the NL East.
- Ryan Raburn returned to the big leagues with the Nationals Monday after an exhausting day of travel, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post writes. Raburn bused from Rochester to Pawtucket with the Triple-A Syracuse Chiefs Sunday, then received news that the Nats were promoting him to the Majors. He then took a cab to Boston to catch a flight to join the team in Los Angeles. The Nats acquired Raburn from the White Sox in a minor deal late last month, and a spot opened quickly for him after Jayson Werth injured his foot. “We’re left-handed strong off the bench. So we needed some right-handed production,” says manager Dusty Baker. “He was the perfect guy for us. He kind of fell in our lap.” Raburn struggled with Colorado in 2016, but had a good run in Triple-A this season leading up to his promotion, batting .274/.389/.443 in 131 plate appearances.
- Jay Bruce and Neil Walker are eligible for free agency after the season but have interest in coming back to the Mets, Newsday’s Steven Marcus writes. Walker, though, acknowledges the possibility he could depart after extension talks fell through in the spring. “I’m going to have hopefully a lot of options. We’ll see,” he says. “We obviously almost got something done here in spring training and that didn’t happen. I’m not disappointed in the team, but I’m disappointed kind of in the process of things. I guess that’s business.” Last month, FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reported Walker and the Mets were unlikely to discuss an extension again before the second baseman became eligible for free agency. Walker is in the midst of a characteristically solid .263/.332/.449 season thus far.
Comments
padresfan
Prime example when not knowing when to walk away
davidcoonce74
Well, he was pretty good last year, at least league-average. The move to a hitter’s park with a worse team behind him isn’t doing many favors. Interesting to think that Colon has won 235 games in his career despite missing, basically, five full seasons in his prime. He could actually be pushing 300 wins at this point were it not for that.
padresfan
In a pitcher’s park
Now he is in a hitters park
44 time to hang them up
stratcrowder
As long as a team feels a player is worth risking $12.5 MILLION dollars on, most players will not walk away from that kind of money. Given his recent successes, Atlanta had no reason to think otherwise, nor did he. With that having been said, imagine yourself walking away from the one thing you’ve been basically married to most of your life. Most of us tend to try and hang on as long as we can, at least those of us with a competitive nature.
padresfan
I think he is more married to eating than pitcher but that’s my opinion
Such a high price for an old pitcher
I don’t think they paid more than 2 mil for one pitcher on the padres
Ted
When you’ve made 95 starts over your age 41, 42 and 43 seasons with pretty serviceable numbers, why not try once more?
If he gets cut and still tries to play next year, well, then I’d grant your point.
AlvaroEspinoza
Disagree. $12.5M to play baseball – and it’s not like Colon has some untainted legacy of greatness he has to uphold. Why should he have walked away?
padresfan
Smh
Todd73
No, no…he went INTO last night’s start with a 6.99 ERA. He left with an ERA of 7.78. And that doesn’t take into account that 7 of the 9 runs he gave up in the start before against LAA were counted as unearned. He’s been trash except for starts #1 and #3.
Ted
For what it’s worth, Baseball-Reference still has him at 6.99 (incorrectly). I have not noticed BR to lag before, but they don’t seem to have updated with last night’s numbers.
Todd73
I know…and I use B-R a lot, but it’s not the only source for information.
noraj9
If the Braves send him packing, I’d be willing to bet he’s not calling it quits. He’ll latch on somewhere that needs pitching.
bravesfan
a worse team behind him? no no no good sir. We are a third of the way through the season and the Mets are currently tied with the Braves in the division. Both teams having brutal years, and although Mets fans like to blame their failures on injuries, yall didn’t perform the few . So give me a break.. The move to the unknown hitter friendly park definitely hurt him, but the guy isn’t pitching well at all. His fastball is sitting right down the middle… I mean seriously, you have no chance no matter which team or park you play in when you throw BP at 85 mph. Braves hitting has been good enough to win him games or at least give us a shot to win games… this all falls directly on Colon… he’s been terrible.
noraj9
I think you missed the point. Worse team being ’17 Braves vs. ’16 Mets.
bravesfan
I’m no expert, but I feel like 12.5 mill to be a mop up long relief bullpen pitcher is a lot of money wasted… and let’s be honest… a mop up pitcher has to be able to come in and keep the ball game within a couple run of what he inherited… if the game is already a blowout, and we bring colon in… we might see us losing by 20 runs before he’s pulled.
I’d rather just cut him and be done with this experiment… eat the money and test one of our prospects to take over his role in the starting rotation. Newcomb, Sims… Heck … bring up Wisler again for all I care. Just stop the Colon bleeding…. .
acmeants
Forget that bobblehead night though I’m sure Mets fan will enjoy them. Braves fans will toss them. It’s time to give up on this experiment and cut the cord. Colon will have some lovely parting gifts. As for the other loser, Tehran, send him down to AAA to see if he can turn himself around and learn to focus. Then trade the squirrel. It’s time to unleash some of the “talent” accumulated down on the farm.
acmeants
PS: Stop blaming the park. Both sides pitch there, so it’s not the problem, the staff is.
thegreatcerealfamine
Where’s the Mets fans clamoring for Bartolo to return? Please don’t deny you’ve posted on here for this!