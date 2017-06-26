Reds Activate Brandon Finnegan, Move Bronson Arroyo To 60-Day DL

The Reds announced Monday that they’ve activated lefty Brandon Finnegan from the 60-day DL and cleared a spot on the 40-man by transferring veteran right-hander Bronson Arroyo from the 10-day DL to the 60-day DL. Righty Lisalverto Bonilla was optioned to Triple-A Louisville to clear a spot on the active roster.

Finnegan, 24, has been out since April 15 with a shoulder injury and has made just three starts for Cincinnati this season. The absence of Finnegan and right-hander Anthony DeSclafani, who entered the year as the Reds’ top two starters, has been a massive factor in the team’s MLB-worst 6.19 rotation ERA.

Last year, in his first full season at the big league level, Finnegan posted a 3.98 ERA with 7.6 K/9, 4.4 BB/9 and a 38.1 percent ground-ball rate in 172 innings (31 starts) for the Reds. Acquired in 2015’s Johnny Cueto blockbuster with the Royals (alongside fellow lefties John Lamb and Cody Reed), Finnegan has a 3.94 ERA in 205 2/3 innings as a member of the Reds’ staff.

As for Arroyo, the 40-year-old made a return to the Majors for the first time since 2014 Tommy John surgery this year, once again donning the uniform that he wore for the majority of his career. Once one of the game’s most consistent innings eaters, Arroyo has struggled in 2017 thanks to a fastball that has dropped to an average of just 84 mph. That lack of velocity has contributed to a sky-high 2.9 HR/9 rate and a 7.35 ERA through 71 innings for Arroyo.

Always candid and honest with the media, Arroyo said after his last outing that he wasn’t sure if he’d ever pitch again. He’s hinted at retirement due to a lack of effectiveness on multiple occasions this season, though the well-respected veteran has continued to gut out performances and soak up innings for an injury-decimated Reds staff. Now on the DL himself, Arroyo won’t be eligible to be activated until Aug. 18, but there’s no guarantee that he’ll return even when he’s eligible.