Rosenthal’s Latest: CBA, Cardinals, Marlins, Torres, Orioles

Here are highlights of the latest notes column from Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports.
- Some teams pursued free agents last winter with the idea that the new CBA would allow them to have 26-man rosters in 2017. That plan, along with a related move to reduce September roster expansion to 28 players, did not wind up in the CBA, but owners and the union are open-minded to the possibility of revising it next winter, although such a change to the current CBA would likely only take place along with the addition of pace-of-play rules.
- It would make sense for the Cardinals to discuss a trade with the Marlins involving outfielder Marcell Ozuna, Rosenthal writes. The Cardinals would get a middle-of-the-order hitter who is controllable through 2019. The Marlins, meanwhile, want to add prospects and it’s doubtful they can extend Ozuna, who is represented by Scott Boras. (Rosenthal recently reported that the Marlins would consider trading Ozuna.) Rosenthal also argues that the Marlins’ best path forward right now is to rebuild. Past attempts to win now have resulted in the team giving up too many small pieces of their future (including players like Andrew Heaney and Josh Naylor) in recent trades.
- Top Yankees infield prospect Gleyber Torres has limited experience in the high minors, but he might be promoted to replace Chase Headley (who’s batting just .228/.300/.348 over 203 plate appearances this season) at third base in the near future, since the first-place Yankees could see Torres as a better option than dealing prospects to acquire a veteran third baseman.
- Outfielder Howie Kendrick and reliever Pat Neshek have performed well for the Phillies this season and could provide the team with good trade value, perhaps along with Joaquin Benoit, once Benoit returns from a DL stint caused by a knee strain.
- A source tells Rosenthal the Orioles want lefty relief help, although he notes that Double-A lefty Tanner Scott could become an option at some point. Scott, a sixth-round pick in 2014, has a 1.64 ERA and 11.7 K/9 in 33 innings thus far this season, although he might need to work on his 6.0 BB/9 so far before making it to the Majors. The O’s currently have Donnie Hart and Richard Bleier pitching as lefties out of their bullpen; another lefty reliever, Zach Britton, is out for an extended period with a forearm strain, although he doesn’t pitch in a typical lefty role anyway.
Comments
tbone0816
Come on Mozeliak make this happen. I agree this would be a win for both the Cardinals and Marlins.
cardsfan1988
It’s all about what we would have to surrender in a deal…bc it won’t be cheap especially with ozuna off to a hot start
CompanyAssassin
My problem with it is the amount of outfielders we already have. I suppose Pham/Martinez are the first to get ousted but they both have been playing well.
dynasty
I still don’t get why we would trade for some mediocre 3B to replace Headley, who in all likelihood would be mediocre if we just let him play through this rut, when we have Torres, Andujar, and most importantly, Tyler Wade. Andujar is still in the lower levels and Torres is brand new to AAA and having a bit of a challenge adjusting for the moment (nothing to be concerned about of course)…so I can understand if those weren’t convincing internal replacements. But Tyler Wade is literally supposed to be the Yankees Ben Zobrist. He’s killing it at AAA almost as much as Dustin Fowler. He’s your guy to fill in, if anything. But if not him, then Torres and Andujar are both better choices than acquiring another Headley who will cost us prospects.
thegreatcerealfamine
I totally agree with you on Wade and not dealing prospects. They definitely need to cut ties with Refsnyder after Bird returns,and bring up Fowler to fill into the outfield..because Headley is starting his annual slide.
rocky7
dynasty…This is just Ken Rosenthal being Ken Rosenthal, spitballing as usual.
Everything you said was right on….why take on somebody else’s mediocre third baseman which would probably cost us some pretty good prospects when they can stand pat and weather the storm.
gofish
Ozuna for….Weaver+ ?
gyorkoff
Hmmm, Zach Duke and it’s a deal.
kaido24
More likely would be something like Carson Kelly, Luke Weaver plus one of our outfielders (not named Dexter Fowler (no trade clause)) for Ozuna plus more (possibly a reliever).
gyorkoff
Carson Kelly would be a tough pill to swallow since he’s the only apparent heir to Molina. I would love to see Ozuna come to the Cards though. We need some pop.
CompanyAssassin
You’re talking 2 MLB ready prospects, and 2 MLB players, for a rental.
hitman23
The infield situation is actually pretty simple for the Yankks. Get rid of Headley, Torreyes (Whom I do like), Refsnyder, and Carter. Bring up Torres to play 3rd, Wade as the utility guy, and Bird and Austin to fight it out for 1B. Trade Holiday and bring up Fowler as the 4th OF. But you can then get guys Ab’s out of the DH spot.
Tiger_diesel92
Keep holiday. Just get rid of carter and headley. Refsnyder needs more playing time to get adjust.
thegreatcerealfamine
Why in the world would you trade Holiday?
johnsilver
He’s 20y old and hasn’t really produced that much at any level. Let his numbers catch up to his natural talent before shoving him onto the big stage please will most of you? If this was Devers (who has produced at every level he’s been at) and is also 20y old (2 months older) most would be screaming how he’s not ready to make the jump from AA and that’s pretty much the same for Torres who has just been promoted to AAA.. Let him catch up 1st everyone, then give him the chance, whether it’s 2018 or beyond.. It will happen.
cardfan2011
Ozuna intrigues me, although I don’t think Mo would be willing to meet the price to acquire him