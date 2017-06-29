Yankees’ Dustin Fowler Injures Knee In MLB Debut, Requires Surgery

In terrible news for the Yankees and one of their most promising young talents, the team announced that outfielder Dustin Fowler suffered an open rupture of the patella tendon in his right knee and will undergo surgery tonight in Chicago (Twitter link via MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch).
Fowler, 22, sustained the injury when running full-speed into the right-field retaining wall in an effort to catch a foul ball off the bat of Jose Abreu in the bottom of the first inning (video available at MLB.com). He was carted off the field shortly thereafter.
Yankees fans have been waiting for months to get a look at Fowler following a terrific start to his season in Triple-A. Through 313 Triple-A plate appearances, Fowler hit .293/.329/.542 with 13 homers and 13 stolen bases. Unfortunately, tonight’s injury occurred before Fowler was even able to take his first big league plate appearance.
Eschewing the baseball perspective and viewing the injury through a human element lens, the injury is a truly saddening occurrence for a 22-year-old that was merely minutes into realizing a lifelong dream. Hopefully, Fowler proves able to make a full recovery and rejoins the Yankees as a part of their future down the road.
Comments
Cuso
Gutted. What awful timing.
Get well soon.
a37H
Dang that sucks. I’m a Jays fan but wish you the best bro
RiverCatsFilms
That really sucks. Having Adam Greenberg flashback, granted his was a more severe case and he got one more Major League at bat afterwards.
Ully
Fowler, nor Greenberg had an official at bat in their MLB debut. I hope he has a full recovery.
RiverCatsFilms
Actually, Marlins signed him to a contract which granted him one at bat. 3 pitch strikeout. 2011 or 2012
matt41265
2012
beaubeadreaux
Feel back for Fowler & Yankee fans. The fans had all the young guys ready to bust out but the team has been bitten by that injury bug hard lately
RunDMC
This feels like Moonlight Graham.
beaubeadreaux
Especially after several scouts were saying before the game that they think he’s better than Frazier
MB923
Man. Was hoping they would call this game too. Very first inning and this had to happen. Really sucks. Get well kid.
Yamsi12
Moonlight Graham anyone?
adamontheshore
From a quick Google search, this looks really bad, although I cannot say definitively. But it seems as though this is a similar injury to what Victor Cruz and Jimmy Graham suffered, meaning his future status is incredibly foggy. I hope It’s not the same, but this is incredibly sad. Hope he gets well, and rakes when he comes back.
CompanyAssassin
That really sucks
start_wearing_purple
Definitely not a yankee fan, but I hate to see a young talent get injured so early in their career. I only have good wishes for him.
MB923
Ben Diamond came out with a list of players since 2008 who had the same injury – Steve Pearce, Carlos Gonzalez, Garrett Richards, Logan Morrison and Scott Shields.
Gonzalez who as we know is an OFer, suffered it in August 2014 and came back next spring training. Hopping the same can happen to Fowler.
adamontheshore
That’s much better than the initial information I was able to find. Hopefully, he’s back next year, and better than ever. Thanks for the info.
mkeving
Heartbreaking. Hope he makes it back