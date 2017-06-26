Yankees Place Aaron Hicks On DL, Activate Jacoby Ellsbury

The Yankees announced today that they’ve placed Aaron Hicks on the 10-day disabled list due to a strained right oblique muscle. In his place, they’ve activated Jacoby Ellsbury from the 7-day concussion disabled list. Additionally, the Yanks optioned lefty Tyler Webb and outfielder Mason Williams to Triple-A and recalled infielder/outfielder Rob Refsnyder and righty Ronald Herrera.
Hicks told reporters last night that he’s been informed that he’ll need three to four weeks to recover from the injury — a tough blow to both player and team, as the 27-year-old Hicks is in the midst of a sensational breakout season. Acquired in the 2015-16 offseason in a trade that sent John Ryan Murphy to the Twins, Hicks had a dreadful first season in New York but has exploded in 2017. Through 242 plate appearances, the former first-round pick and top prospect is hitting .290/.398/.515 with 10 homers, seven steals and outstanding defense (primarily in center field).
It’ll be a tall order for the 33-year-old Ellsbury to make up for that type of production, though Ellsbury himself was in the midst of a very nice start to the year when he initially sustained the concussion (jumping into the center field fence to make an impressive catch). Through 153 PAs, Ellsbury has slashed .281/.349/.422, adding in four homers and eight stolen bases. Defensive metrics feel that he’s lost a step from his peak, though Defensive Runs Saved did grade Ellsbury at +2 through his first 288 innings in center this year.
With Hicks on the shelf now instead of Ellsbury, the Yankees will run with a primary outfield alignment consisting of Brett Gardner in left field, Ellsbury in center and Aaron Judge in right field. Between Gardner’s surprising career-best numbers at the plate in 2017 and Judge’s emergence as not only the runaway Rookie of the Year favorite but a legitimate AL MVP candidate, the Yankees should have a plenty productive outfield mix even without Hicks for the next month or so.
Cuso
Makes sense. Why wait?
tenman85
Yankees making big moves. Frazier and Fowler playing well you say? *calls up Refsnyder*
koz16
The problem is that the Yankees need to open a spot up on the 40 man roster to bring up Frazier or Fowler. Rather than DFA someone now I think they look to clear space by making a trade or two before the trade deadline.
Steve Adams
They’re also not going to start Frazier or Fowler over any of Gardner, Ellsbury or Judge right now, and I doubt they love the idea of making a 40-man move to bring up one of their better-regarded prospects to sit on the bench four to five days per week. If there were everyday at-bats available, perhaps it’d be another story, but that’s not the case right now.
tenman85
That would be true except that they just DFAd Carter. True though, they’d want to play either of them if they’re going to start their service time. They should trade Gardner. It would be a great time since he’s actually played well and may get a decent value for.
MB923
They have a 40 man spot open since they DFA Carter.
metseventually
Thank you for having Baseball common knowledge.