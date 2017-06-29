5:10pm: Austin will indeed land on the 10-day disabled list with what he’s been told is a “high-grade strain” of his hamstring, tweets Hoch. Certainly, that’s an ominous development for the 25-year-old Austin, who looked to have an opportunity to establish himself at first base following Carter’s DFA and Greg Bird’s injury struggles. Austin is headed to Tampa to be examined by a specialist.

4:27pm: The Yankees will clear one 40-man spot by designating outfielder Mason Williams for assignment, reports Joel Sherman of the New York Post (on Twitter).

Williams, 25, has received just 17 plate appearances with the Yanks this season and a total of 68 across the past three seasons, but the once-elite prospect hasn’t delivered at the game’s highest level — or in Triple-A, for that matter. Through those 68 big league PAs, Williams has batted .281/.313/.391, and his cumulative line across parts of three Triple-A campaigns rests at a less-impressive .278/.318/.345 in a much larger sample of 480 PAs.

New York’s 40-man roster is stuffed with outfielders, including Fowler, Brett Gardner, Jacoby Ellsbury, Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks, while top prospect Clint Frazier is also waiting in the wings. As such, there’s no real path to playing time for Williams, whom the Yankees will have seven days to trade or attempt to pass through waivers.

3:57pm: The Yankees have promoted outfield prospect Dustin Fowler to the Majors, as Baseball America’s Josh Norris first reported (Twitter link). MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch tweets that Fowler is in tonight’s lineup playing right field, while Chris Carter is listed on the Yankees’ lineup card as a bench option.

Carter was outrighted off the 40-man just yesterday, though it appears he’s back to replace an injured player. There was talk of Tyler Austin potentially landing on the DL yesterday, and while there’s been no announcement yet, Austin’s name doesn’t appear on the lineup card (via Hoch). Of course, there’ll still need to be a pair of corresponding 40-man roster moves, as neither Carter nor Fowler was on an already-full 40-man roster.

The 22-year-old Fowler ranks just inside the game’s Top 100 prospects, per Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com, who have the former 18th-round pick as baseball’s No. 98 overall prospect. Fowler opened the 2017 season in Triple-A and, in his first exposure to that level of pitching, responded with a very strong .293/.329/.542 batting line through his first 70 games. In 313 plate appearances, Fowler has racked up 13 homers, 19 doubles and eight triples to go along with 13 stolen bases.

Callis and Mayo laud the defensive improvements that Fowler has made since signing, noting that he’s gone from a corner-only option to a solid center field defender. They feel his approach at the dish needs some refinement — which is seemingly reflected in his poor 63-to-15 K/BB ratio in those 313 PAs — but note that he makes tons of hard contact and has 20-homer, 20-steal upside in the Majors.

Carter signed a one-year deal with the Yankees this winter after what some considered to be a surprising non-tender from the Brewers. Carter led the National League in homers last year, but his huge strikeout totals, lack of OBP and limited defensive value suppressed his price tag to a $3.5MM guarantee on said one-year deal. In 189 plate appearances with New York this season, Carter hit just .204/.286/.383. While he did slug eight homers in that fairly short timeframe, he also struck out in 37 percent of his plate appearances in his first stint with the yankees.