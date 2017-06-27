Yankees Place Starlin Castro On DL, Select Contract Of Tyler Wade

4:45pm: An MRI revealed only a Grade 1 strain for Castro, tweets Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News. Castro believes he can return in the minimum 10 days, calling the strain less severe than the more serious hamstring strain that he sustained last September, tweets MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch.

4:35pm: The Yankees announced Tuesday that they’ve placed second baseman Starlin Castro on the 10-day DL due to a strained right hamstring and selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Tyler Wade from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. There’s no word from the team yet on how much time Castro is expected to miss.

The 27-year-old Castro is in the midst of his finest season at the plate, hitting .313/.348/.486 with a dozen homers, 13 doubles and a triple. With him on the shelf, the Yankees could look to Wade and Rob Refsnyder to assume the bulk of the duties at second base. Wade bats from the left side of the dish, so the Yankees have the makings of a platoon on their hands between the two.

Wade, 22, was New York’s fourth-round pick back in 2013 and is in the midst of a strong season in Triple-A, where he’s hitting .313/.390/.444 with five homers and an International League-leading 24 stolen bases (in 28 attempts). Wade entered the season ranked eighth among Yankees prospects, per ESPN’s Keith Law, and he currently ranks 11th among their prospects per Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com. He draws praise as an above-average defender at shortstop and has also played quite a bit of second base in the minors (in addition to some time in center field). Wade doesn’t have much power but has walked in 10.4 percent of his Triple-A plate appearances against a reasonably low 17.1 percent strikeout rate.

The Yankees also shuffled their bullpen a bit, recalling Tyler Webb from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and optioning Jonathan Holder back there in his place. Webb’s presence gives the Yankees a third lefty in the ’pen (and a fourth Tyler on the 25-man roster). In 33 1/3 Triple-A innings, Webb has logged a 3.24 ERA with 12.7 K/9, 0.8 BB/9 and a 51.8 percent ground-ball rate.