Athletics To Sign Chris Carter

The Athletics have agreed to sign free-agent slugger Chris Carter, according to Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (via Twitter). It’s a minor-league deal for the veteran first baseman/DH.
Oakland knows what it’s getting in the lumbering Carter, who broke into the majors there back in 2010. But he took only 384 trips to the plate with the A’s before he was shipped to the Astros (along with now-flourishing righty Brad Peacock and catcher Max Stassi) in the deal that brought Jed Lowrie and Fernando Rodriguez to the bay.
Carter has continued to produce home runs and strikeouts at prodigious rates ever since. Last year, which he spent with the Brewers, there were enough of the former to make up for the latter; Carter led the National League in both categories. But things weren’t working with the Yankees, who signed Carter after he was non-tendered but received only a .201/.284/.370 batting line over his 208 plate appearances.
Clearly, the veteran is never going to shed the swing and miss. He’ll always hit for a ghastly average (.217 lifetime). But despite those flaws, he has typically been a productive overall hitter, due not just to his power but also his ability to draw walks at a better-than-league-average rate (11.5% for his career).
While the A’s currently employ a productive first baseman in Yonder Alonso, he is expected to be in another uniform by the end of the month. That could open an opportunity for Carter to ascend once more to the majors, giving the organization a near-term fill-in while affording him a chance to set himself up for another foray into free agency at the end of the year.
Comments
nmendoza44
This is why they’re in last place.
ryanmesick
interesting hot-take. Incorrect, but still fun.
A’s are in last place 1.) because every one of their Starting Pitchers has spent extended time on the DL (Sonny Gray, Kendall Graveman (still on DL), Andrew Triggs (out for year), Jharel Cotton (still on DL), Sean Manaea, Chris Bassitt (been out all year) along with best bullpen arms extended time on DL: Sean Dolittle (recently traded), Bobby Wahl (still on DL) and Ryan Dull (still on DL). So despite great years from Ryon Healy, Khris Davis, and Yonder Alonso, the pitching hasn’t been healthy (theme past three years) nor very good.
2.) Because they are finally in the midst of their first rebuild since the late 1990’s, so they ran out veteran’s at Catcher/3B/OF (Vogt/Plouffe) until best young prospects passed Super 2 status (Matt Chapman, Franklin Barreto) and before Bruce Maxwell was ready to take over Catcher from Stephen Vogt. Losing Marcus Semien one week into the season didn’t help either.
And 3.) Again, the Oakland A’s are finally doing the right thing, a proper rebuild, post the tragic 2014 WC loss, which ended an amazing three year run of Oakland A’s baseball from 2012-2014.. Despite sad misconceptions, during Billy Beane’s 20 years in Oakland the A’s have made the postseason 8 times, won 6 Division Titles, and won 74 games or more every year from 1999 to 2014. So, as stats, facts, and history show: they’ve never really rebuilt before, and they are currently obtaining great young talent that is all coming through the systems together, some already ML ready, and all which will be ready for the long overdue new ballpark in Oakland! So, be patient…Exciting times, really, happy for Oakland!
arc89
Signing a guy to play in AAA is not why they are in last place. They are rebuilding for a long run which takes time instead of signing players to large over paid bad contracts and hoping for the best. They only lack a real strong CF for a complete rebuild.
chesteraarthur
all they lack is a cfer, huh?
arc89
1B Olson 2B Barreto Ss Semien 3B Chapman C Maxwell RF Pinder LF Brugman DH Healy That is their youth movement. Rebuilds take a couple of years not overnight.
chucky25
well said
Bullet
Good luck with KKK arter.
JDGoat
This can be taken in two ways lol
realgone2
clayton bigsby joins the A’s!
rmullig2
Must be getting ready to jettison Alonso.
realgone2
I wonder to whom?
xabial
Chris “Strikeout” Carter I wish you nothing but success. Don’t worry about all those rallies you killed, defense, because you won us at least one game with that walk off homer and was the epitome of class.
-Yankees fan
sportsfan
One thing for not only the Athletics are getting a powerful hitter. I am sure that Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr is right now licking his chop upon hearing that he will be able to throw to the ball to Chris Carter on Sunday during NFL season.
bobtillman
All Carter does is hit touchdowns…..
Remms12
this made me laugh
rycm131
Show time!
ryanmesick
strange move, considering Matt Olson should get the extended look at 1B IF Yonder Alonso is traded, coupled with the fact that Ryon Healy is better at 1B than 3B (especially since the A’s have their 3B of the future now up and showing off his glove at the hot corner in Matt Chapman, who has basically set Ryon Healy’s future position with the club at 1B/DH).
CCCTL
About the only thing I can figure is another layer of injury depth in case Olson/Nunez/Healy all fall off of a cliff together.
Just Another Fan
Olson will probably be in RF and 1B, Healy at 1B and DH vs LH, Carter at DH against RHP and Pinder will play RF, 2B, SS. Or Carter doesn’t even play at all maybe, unless injury???
They really need to start moving Semien to LF or CF ASAP too, he looked so awful today at SS. He’s seriously not a MLB quality defensive SS, just stick him in the OF and let him rake already. Stop trying to make “Semien is a SS” happen!
Dodgers 2017t ws champions
They could recall Franklin Barreto who’s their shortstop of the future along with Joey Vendlle as the second baseman , Nunez will be in left
Connorsoxfan
Wait what Chris Carter is Billy Beane’s version of Satan
Connorsoxfan
He doesn’t get on base, and he K’s all the time.
real_ttebow_
minor league band-aid?