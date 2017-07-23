Blue Jays Acquire Nick Tepesch

The Blue Jays have acquired right-hander Nick Tepesch from the Twins for cash considerations, reports Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press (Twitter link).
This is the second trade of the day for the Blue Jays, who picked up utilityman Rob Refsnyder from the Yankees earlier this afternoon. Like Refsnyder, Tepesch should only be a minor contributor for the Blue Jays – if he contributes anything, that is. Tepesch made one start this season in Minnesota, on May 6, and yielded seven runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks over 1 2/3 innings. The Twins released the 28-year-old a month later, but he quickly re-upped on a minor league contract. Tepesch logged 29 innings with the Twins’ Triple-A affiliate this year and recorded a 5.59 ERA, 8.38 K/9 and 2.79 BB/9.
At one point in his career, Tepesch was a passable back-end starter in Texas, where he posted a 4.56 ERA, 5.42 K/9, 2.92 BB/9 and a 43.9 percent ground-ball rate across 219 frames (39 starts, 42 appearances) from 2013-14. Tepesch hasn’t been nearly that effective since, though, so it’s doubtful he’ll do much at the major league level with his new organization.
Comments
rycm131
Show time!
Tahoe725
Why? Aren’t Jays out of it?
jdubs346
I think they’re just looking for a starter
halos101
they didn’t sell the farm lol
acm14
Bad teams still acquire players. Depth piece and they got him for cash not at the expense of a prospect
Frank Waller
What a sad place the Jays are in. Too old, too slow, bad hitting, bad pitching and horrific defense. Grabbing failures and retreads to finish out the year while promising pitchers like Borucki, Romano, Foley, and others who are pitching 6-7 innings a start in AA keep getting minor league starts while everyone not named Stroman stinks up the place. Time to reset the team and get some young, fast and exciting players who can do more than hit a home run or strike out.
EndinStealth
I see your point, but you never want to start a players time table until it’s necessary. Look for major changes between now and opening day 2018. From a front office stand point starting the clock on those players now would be pointless.
jimmertee
I agree, yes, yes, yes.. But the Jays organization may not have the mgmt team capable of doing what you are suggesting very quickly. They keep making MLB roster usless moves and what is needed is to trade for elite ready prospects or players. Enough is enough already. Bautista, Pearce, Estrada, Happ, Donaldson, Martin should all go for the best they can get in the marketplace. Everyone should go except for Pillar, Stroman, Osuna, and Vlad Jr who is going to be a star.
Doc Halladay
I get what you’re saying but as Stealth alluded to, starting the service clocks on the younger, more promising prospects just wouldn’t be smart right now. None of them are ready and still need a lot of MiLB seasoning. At AA New Hampshire, Reid-Foley is on a nice run but struggled mightily earlier this year, Connor Greene has a great arm but has not harnessed it yet and Jon Harris can’t keep the ball in the park at AA, he’d get eaten alive in the MLB.
In regards to Borucki and Romano, neither one has pitched above A+ Dunedin. Both are having nice seasons but need to see the AA level for an extended period before an MLB call up is even considered.
If the Jays sell off assets(as they should), they need guys like Tepesch to eat innings and finish out the year.
tim815
The Brewers ought to add a reliever. Just saying.
Luky Dan
Oh goodie, twins have 6 pitchers on the disabled list, can’t imagine this guy being anything useful. Designated for assignment by several teams, he missed 2015 with thoracic outlet syndrome (same as Hughes) and has never been able to perform since. Don’t hold your breath, bj fans.
Phillies2017
Considering the Jays could sell Estrada, Liriano and/or smith, he gives them a serviceable innings eater. No real downside.
Tedder
Fire sale coming, gotta wonder who will be first to go out of the jays rotation.