Brewers Acquire International Signing Slots From Orioles

The Brewers have picked up multiple international signing bonus slots from the Orioles, per a Baltimore announcement. It’s not clear just how many or which of the O’s remaining slots were moved in the deal.
Heading to the O’s in the swap is righty Aaron Myers. The 23-year-old owns a 4.37 ERA with 9.5 K/9 against 4.4 BB/9 over his 35 innings on the year at the Class A level.
This is the latest step taken by Baltimore to trade in its international spending capacity rather than utilizing it to sign amateur players. Recently, the team pulled off a similar deal with the Mets.
Comments
Trevor
There must be some logical reason why the O’s front office chooses to trade away these int. bonus slots. I’d like to hear from Dan Duquette before I get critical.
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
Owner probably doesnt want to break open the bank. In all honesty, Jeff Todd can probably chime in here, unless you go ham in the IFA like padres did in 2016 with morejon ona and all the guys they signed last year how likely are you to yield anything from IFA if you arent tossing gobs of money at players? Cubs did it in 2013 and got jimenez and torres. Yankees in 2014. Dodgers got alvarez in 2015.
link to sandiegouniontribune.com
link to wrigleyvillenation.com
link to baseballamerica.com
In all honesty though, orioles would probably trade draft picks for players if they could.
Whyamihere
They don’t have to spend money, and get more proven but lower upside prospects out of the deal
agentx
Too bad BAL didn’t trade their international money for Bartolo Colon and cash.
At least in that case there’d be a chance that someone the Orioles acquired for that money might actually contribute *something* at the major-league level.
agentx
Too bad BAL didn’t trade their international money to ATL for Bartolo Colon and cash.
At least in that case there’d be a chance that someone the Orioles acquired for those slots might actually contribute *something* at the major-league level.
mchaney317
The player the Orioles got looks like the dude on iCarly that sold the bagels on a stick…maybe I’m the only one here that would get that
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
And tacos. Dont forget the tacos on a stick
halos101
hahahahah
Whyamihere
I thought they did away with the slot trading and now you just trade away pool space?
Aaron Sapoznik
Nothing new with the Orioles who seem to have a disdain for signing international free agents. During the final three months of the last signing period Baltimore made 3 trades relinquishing bonus slots including one with the White Sox that netted Chicago 2 (#45 and #75) which amounted to $756.3K , dollars they used to help diminish their overage penalty for signing top international FA Luis Robert.
therealryan
I was under the impression with the new international system that there wasn’t anymore “slots.” I thought teams could now trade however much of their international bonus away that they chose. In essence teams are just selling/buying minor league players for whatever amount of international bonus money they think that MiLB is worth, not MLB predetermined slot amounts.
halos101
baltimores refusal to dip into the international market makes no sense. Ben Badler of baseball america made a good point when he said that the orioles look around the east, see devers, serverino, vladdy jr, and gary sanchez yet still refuse to spend. If i was an Os fan that would drive me crazy