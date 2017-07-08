AL Notes: Trade Chatter, Richards, M’s, Rangers, Profar, Draft

The trade deadline chatter hasn’t really picked up yet, perhaps in large part owing to the tightly packed American League. Jon Heyman of Fan Rag recently took his weekly spin around the A.L., providing a few items of note. While there has been a bit of buzz around Justin Verlander, the Tigers haven’t asked him to provide a list of teams to which he’d permit a trade. The Astros, meanwhile, seem to be hoping for a chance at adding a difference-making starter, but don’t know whether such an arm will end up being made available. And the White Sox, unsurprisingly, are ready and willing to get deals done.
Here’s more from the American League:
- It’s still not clear when the Angels can expect righty Garrett Richards to return, but Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times provides an update (Twitter links). The biceps nerve irritation he has experienced isn’t completely relieved, but it has improved. Just when he’ll be cleared to throw, though, has yet to be determined — and no doubt there’ll be a lengthy and cautious build-up once the medical staff gives a go-ahead.
- Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto suggests that he still doesn’t perceive a need to shake things up too drastically at the deadline, despite a lull that has the M’s now sitting four games under .500. As MLB.com’s Greg Johns reports, Dipoto says that the team’s “roster plan has never really changed.” While buy and sell-side opportunities could arise at the deadline, it seems a major shift in either direction is unlikely. Starting pitching, clearly, is a prime need. “We’re not going to empty both barrels to try to go out and find the ace to perch atop the rotation to take us to the promised land, because that guy doesn’t exist,” said Dipoto. But he also noted that the trade deadline is but one of “two windows when you can access starting pitching” and promised at least to “stay in tune with” the market for starters.
- There’s a similar sentiment in Texas, it seems. It would take “unique circumstances” for the Rangers to sell veteran players at the deadline, GM Jon Daniels tells Jeff Wilson of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram. While Texas is likely only competing for a Wild Card at this point, neither is the organization facing any need to trim salary, per the report. With confidence within the organization seemingly still running high, it appears the likeliest scenario is that the team will mostly look to maintain its roster through the non-waiver trade period.
- Meanwhile, it’s still unclear what will happen with Rangers infielder/outfielder Jurickson Profar, as Wilson writes. Presumably, the still youthful former top prospect could end up playing a significant role with Texas or be utilized as a trade chip over the summer. For the time being, he’s receiving only brief stints in the majors. Regardless of how things turn out, Profar says that he’s dealing with things by playing his hardest wherever that may be — mostly, this year, at Triple-A. He has hit well at Round Rock, slashing .303/.376/.444 in 223 plate appearances this year, and would still be an interesting trade candidate to dangle this summer.
- The Rays failed to sign supplemental first-round draft pick Drew Rasmussen, as MLB.com’s Jim Callis first tweeted. It seems that Rasmussen will not be turned loose in free agency, as John Manuel of Baseball America writes; instead, he’ll likely head back to Oregon State for his senior year. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, is still hoping the league will award it a compensatory pick in next year’s draft. (While the organization did not make a sufficient offer to do so, it feels that there were issues with Rasmussen’s pre-draft MRIs.) Meanwhile, Orioles fourth-rounder Jack Conlon will be granted unrestricted free agency after going unsigned, as BA’s Hudson Belinsky explains. That gives him the option of signing on with any MLB organization — without being capped by bonus pools — or instead heading to college. Angels fifth-rounder Joe Booker was the only other player from the first ten rounds of the draft to go unsigned, as Belinsky tweeted he’ll instead honor a commitment to South Alabama.
TheChanceyColborn
Mariners always have a good team on paper but they never really deliver on that promise.
trolofson
They’ve been very very injured to be fair
JDGoat
Ya their entire rotation has been decimated by injury and they’ve lost really good hitters for an extended period of time like haniger and segura
wsox05
Time for the White Sox to do some business. Can’t wait. Send all your prospects to the White Sox. Continue the rebuild.
madmc44
What might it take to get Frazier from the White Sox if the Red Sox were interested?
JDGoat
Probably a couple of lottery tickets and maybe a former top prospect like Owens who can’t make it in Boston
cws2019
Very little. Frazier a rental. WS will be happy to shed his salary. As far as prospect, someone lower ranked their scouts think they can fix.
ChiSox_Fan
It only takes 2 teams interested in Frazier to pump up his value. Todd’s bat hot lately and he plays a solid 3B.
Voice of Reason
Pump up his value? He’s a player that the sox will have to give money to the team that trades for him. Not a bunch of value there.
buehrle5687
$5
JKB
A bag of balls and a hot dog will get Frazier
balloonknots
Redsox have better 3B options in minors than overpaid Frazier … can’t see that happening!
ChiSox_Fan
Who? Marrero? 4 career MLB HR’s to go with his 66 K’s? Former 2012 first round pick, now washed up at almost age 27?
Connorsoxfan
Yeah if there was a better option in the minors they’d have found it by now. Devers looks promising but I’d still chase a vet at 3B for this year, and add a reliever or two.
paulnewman
One for one; what is Profar’s trade value right now?
sufferfortribe
Profar straight up for a #1 meal at In-N-Out.
Sokane
Which is kind of sad. He was quite the vaunted prospect for a bit
Caseys Partner
Shoulder injuries are not just serious for pitchers. Profar had a Cooperstown ceiling.
AngelsintheTroutfield
I’d give a bullpen piece like Hernandez or Petit. Both are rentals but both have also been lights out this yr. Don’t think the Rangers sell low though.
madmanTX
Spoken like a true idiot…
paulnewman
Who do you think he is worth?
Bruin1012
I think Frazier will ultimately go to the Red Sox. He isn’t going to cost much and his swing is perfect for Fenway. The Red Sox need help at third Marrero, while stellar defensively, is more suited to a utility role not a starting role on a team looking to go to the World Series.
ChiSox_Fan
Exactly! Well said.
Connorsoxfan
Doesn’t Frazier put them over the luxury tax? If so I don’t see that happening.
LADreamin
You’d think CWS would and should pay for Fraziers entire contract to net a better return. Nothing better to do with that money for this year. Expect a nice little package from Boston if they go that route.
AngelsintheTroutfield
Yeah. I agree that Frazier seems like a fit for Boston. could see him resigning there as a stopgap for Devers if all goes well.
Bruin1012
No his remaining salary does not put them over the luxury tax limit especially if the White Sox kick in a little. Remember it’s not his total salary just what is left in the season.
Astros44
Martes and Moran for Darvish?
baberuthbomber8
Rangers wouldn’t have interest in Moran.
They would want something like a younger OF (P.Tucker?) and maybe a far off but high upside SP with Martes.
dug
Agreed, no interest in Moran. Also have to figure in an extra premium would be needed since they are in state/division rivals.
Leif
Actually Moran probably is of great interest to Jon Daniels. His power is way up and solid @ 3rd. I believe he has been getting reps around the IF. If Bregman was to go somewhere in a trade he probably would get the call up.
Jimmykinglive
Bregman is going nowhere.
Leif
I wouldn’t think so. My name isn’t Jeff Luhnow either so for to say that I would have to be working really close with him.
Leif
I would cry if we failed to sign him to a contract.
Caseys Partner
If it’s a shoulder injury then forget about Jack Conlon, but if not then the Phillies should be showing him money. Instead the Phillies flushed $56+ million down the toilet on Jeremy Hellickson, Clay Buchholz, Howie Kendrick, Michael Saunders and Pat Neshek.
bobbleheadguru
Red Sox GM LOVES Castellanos. He hoarded him for 5 years while he could have traded him at any point for a top reliever while he was building his super teams in Detroit..
That is the trade I would make. Makes sense for both sides.
stymeedone
You forgot to propose a trade. Tigers moving Castellanos. Who is Boston moving? Who plays 3b in Detroit? If you send Panda in the deal, it will cost Boston double.
Sokane
Tigers’ are going to be rebuilding for a couple of years. Could plug in Dixon Machado there or Andrew Romine for the time being.
Main issue is, I don’t believe Detroit has a 3b in the prospect pipeline to man the hot corner when they’re next ready to be competitive(guessing around 2020 sadly).
Andrew Farrug
Castellanos is a young, talented, controllable player…with that being said only way he gets traded is for a package headlined by Rafael Devers. Tigers would need a sure fire heir in 3B especially with how few infield prospects they have. There’s just no way Boston is giving up a marquee prospect though…
Sokane
Castellanos is only controllable until 2020…
Which is around when the Tigers’ some of the pipeline of pitchers should hit the bigs(Burrows/Manning/Faedo/Funkhouser/Labourt/Soto/Garcia/Jimenez)
I’m actually in camp to sell on Castellanos if we get a solid offer… I don’t think he’s a part of the next wave of competitive Tigers’ teams.
Andrew Farrug
I agree with you, but I think that the tigers believe that they can contend sooner than that. There’s definately no urgency to trade him so I think they would need more than a “solid” return. Is it realistic? I don’t think so, especially with how the market for 3B is right now. It’s Boston and maybe the Yankees if they can convince them that Castellanos can play 1B or that they can orchestrate an infield shift. They’re probably better off shopping him at the winter meetings when the direction of the franchise is clearer and his value is higher. So I think that unless they’re blown away with a proposal he’ll remain in the lineup through this year until they have a chance to figure out whether or not Dixon Machado can handle an everyday role and after they take inventory of their infield prospects post deadline. thoughts?
Sokane
You’re right. There is no rush to sell on Castellanos(or Iggy, Verlander, Kinsler). It’d take the right offer to send any of them off this deadline…
But I also don’t think any of them play into the rebuild. So, either this winter or maybe next deadline, they will all be shopped(or at least should be).
As much as people rag on Castellanos, he’s got a solid bat with a down May. His defense is subpar, but it’s improving a little bit. I wouldn’t be surprised to see some interest in him this deadline.
Andrew Farrug
Yeah but they should trade either Kinsler or Verlander at the deadline to get under the luxury tax threshold. Then they can tank and get a better draft pick and give some younger players some opportunities. The only players that they definately should sell at the deadline are Justin Wilson, J.D. Martinez, and Alex Avila. Avila and J.D. Are gonna be free agents and Justin Wilsons stock is at an all time high. Otherwise they can play it how they’d like with some of their other trade chips such as Kinsler,Iggy,Shane Greene, Alex Wilson, and JV. If Castellanos and James McCann aren’t part of their plans then add them to the list as well. Cabrera, V-Mart, and Zimmerman won’t be moved because of their contracts. It’d be interesting tho to see if they can move J-up his contract is difficult but he’s such a great player and he has an opt-out which could make him a rental.
Bruin1012
I would be really surprised if the Red Sox trade Devers. I could see them trading Chavis though since it fits the profile for DD to trade out of areas he perceives as surplus. He traded Moncada because he had Devers and I know they are really high on Devers probably makes Chavis tradable.
Leif
Though Toronto more than likely wouldn’t move Stroman, he is one of the few I feel IS a fit to pitch in Minute Maid Park. I’m sure it would take a kings ransom to pry him away.
Dalton1017
Rangers should put Andrus on the market and see what they could get.
Leif
Doesn’t he have an albatross contract?