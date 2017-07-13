Cubs Acquire Jose Quintana

In a stunning development, the Cubs have acquired lefty Jose Quintana from the crosstown rival White Sox, per club announcements. Top prospects Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease are going in return, with first baseman Matt Rose and infielder Bryant Flete also included in the package.
On its face, the deal is rather a straightforward one: The defending champion Cubs needed starting pitching, with a controllable arm making obvious sense. And the White Sox have marketed Quintana since last fall, holding out for a big prospect return.
But that hardly accounts for the true drama inherent in this transaction. There has been chatter of late as to whether the two Chicago stalwarts would do business with each other; clearly, any such questions have been answered. The scuffling Cubs have said the main focus is on internal improvements, but have now acted forcefully in advance of the deadline. As for the White Sox, they now possess a bevy of elite prospects after swinging yet another significant trade. And those wondering about Quintana’s trade value now have their answer as well.
This time last year, the Cubs were lining up another deal that sent out an elite prospect (Gleyber Torres, in the Aroldis Chapman deal) in hopes of spurring a World Series run. This time, though, the piece coming back isn’t a rental. Quintana is just 28 years old and will remain under the Cubs’ control through 2020. His extension includes a $8.85MM guarantee for 2018 and successive options ($10.5MM and $11MM, respectively) for the ensuing two years.
Quintana has not been quite at his best in 2017, with a 4.49 ERA over 104 1/3 innings thus far. But most indicators suggest he has mostly been his usual self, and his recent good form helps support that view. Quintana owns a 15.5% K%-BB% mark on the year, just as he has in recent years while consistently posting low-3 ERAs. And he has racked up 45 strikeouts with a 2.70 ERA over his last forty innings.
The deeper history is yet more promising, of course. Since landing with the South Siders as an utterly unheralded free agent, he has done nothing but produce results. Quintana carried a 3.41 lifetime ERA entering the 2017 season and has not missed a start over the past five seasons. With the contract control baked in, Dave Cameron of Fangraphs just ranked Quintana the 42nd most valuable trade asset in the game.
Understandably, then, the Cubs paid a hefty price to draw the southpaw up town. Jimenez, clearly, is the headliner. A consensus top-ten prospect leaguewide, the twenty-year-old corner outfielder is viewed as a future middle-of-the-order bat. He has impressed thus far in his first attempt at the High-A level, posting a .271/.351/.490 batting line with eight home runs over 174 plate appearances.
The package doesn’t end there, though. Cease is also generally valued as one of the game’s hundred best pre-MLB players, making him arguably the Cubs’ second-best overall prospect and most promising young hurler. While he’s seen as something of a risky asset, given his injury history and relative lack of polish, Cease is tabbed with top-line upside. He carries a 2.79 ERA with 12.9 K/9 against 4.5 BB/9 at the Class A level.
Comments
GoRockies
Wow!!!
Cubguy13
My thoughts exactly!
Eileenyy9
double Wow!!
frontdeskmike
You can’t triple stamp a double stamp! You can’t triple stamp a double stamp! Lloyd! Lloyd! You can’t triple stamp a double stamp!
dodgerfan711
This impacts the cubs in the future more than now. Hard to say this makes them compete with the NL field this season.
unsaturatedmatz
Huge return! Cubs farm system is now depleted!
Caseys Partner
Just stupid.
Another 108 year wait. Start the clock.
rbisingle
Lol the Cubs are still an amazing team and have Quintana for two years after 2016. They’ll be fine.
johnnyg83
three years after this year.
Just Another Fan
Exactly, prospects don’t win titles, MLB players do.
SeanCasey21
You and I have different definitions of amazing lol
fstop13
The Cubs won with some “prospects”
Caseys Partner
Quintana is the most overrated starting pitcher in my memory and the Cubs don’t need him, their problem is their lineup.
Cubguy13
Good call. I’m sure if you said a few years ago that the Cubs shouldn’t care about Bryant, Russell, Schwarber, Hendricks, Contreras, etc. and instead should get Pablo Sandoval, R.A. Dickey, J.D Drew, and Brett Gardner cuz they are MLB players, I’ll bet the Cubs don’t win the W.S and their future looks very bad…Prospects definitely matter
IRAwillsetthemfree
Ans all their best players still have 2+ years of team controle, they will win more ws in that time
Djones246890
Their lineup isn’t hitting because they know that they have to score d @ mn near 5 runs, in order to win almost every game, day-in and day-out.
That gets discouraging and demoralizing. They need to have faith in their pitcher. This boosts their confidence. I say this as someone who played.
One more solid starter, and they’re right back on track. You watch, the hitting will now start to pick up.
hiflew
Yeah if you said a few years before that that it was good that they held onto Brett Jackson, Josh Vitters, Hayden Simpson, Ryan Harvey, and Felix Pie instead of turning them into viable major league talent also. If you can cherry pick, so can I.
Caseys Partner
“That gets discouraging and demoralizing. They need to have faith in their pitcher. This boosts their confidence. I say this as someone who played.”
This is exactly backwards. Lineups typically get lazy as you load up the rotation and pen with stoppers.
The best thing that happened to the Nats is their pitching problems. That lineup wants the umpire to call the game as soon as the Nats have five runs and the lead.
Lazy breeds lazy.
Eileenyy9
haaaaa good one..
this is a stunner
dodgerfan711
This package could have got them near sale. Theo messed up big time
devans6915
who lines up as their best prospect now? Lange? little? candelario?
bluegorilla
High crosstown price on that deal.
dodgerfan711
White Sox are loaded for the future. They still have a few assets in the bullpen to trade
Caseys Partner
Yes, very nice selloff.
crazy4cleveland
Out of nowhere
Eileenyy9
not really..plans go in to be processed, some quicker than others, yes. this was a quickie shocker
supermusicgenius
Nah no it won’t haha. The Cubs are still enjoying the hangover of a World Series. This team is nowhere near compared to last seasons team.
BaltimOrioles2016
didn’t see this coming…
Eileenyy9
Lol. no one did..I am still in awe
Just Another Fan
SEE, PROSPECT HOUNDS???? MLB front offices value MLB talent over prospects 100% of the time!!! Why won’t you learn this???
chandlere
Not 100% of the time
Just Another Fan
Yes, contending teams will flip any non-MLB player for the pieces they need to win. Get over yourself, hounding prospects – especially while contending – is not how MLB operates.
SuperSinker
It isn’t how many sports operate. But young talent is extremely valuable to teams that aren’t** contending.
BucSox
Actually it is. That’s why the Dodgers refused to part with Urias, Bellinger, and Seager over the last couple years. Cardinals also haven’t turned over top tier prospects to upgrade their roster in season either.
Cubguy13
Ok so a contending team will flip prospects to for MLB players now to help them win. Non contenders do the opposite. It’s a moot point. Prospects matter just as much as MLB players. It’s a matter of circumstance
cubsfan2489
For once JAF, I agree with you
hiflew
And how many WS titles do the Dodgers have over the past couple of decades?
rbisingle
If that’s the case 100% of the time, why did the White Sox make this trade?
Just Another Fan
Oh come on, I’m CLEARLY talking about contending teams – dont troll.
natelowda
how come the Cardinals don’t do it every season? they have the prospects to trade. but they end up hurting for it in late August.
nymetsking
In this case, 50%
ukhalo
Well, one team thinks like that. The other team in this deal obviously thinks precisely the reverse.
Gogerty
60% of the time, it works every time.
K_Man915
And it finally begins…
thor would look better in red
I know now we see everything else fall
paulnewman
Nice return.
AnthonyRizzo44
Why?????!! Not Cease!!!!!!! And Eloy!!!!!!!!
Just Another Fan
Why do you hate winning titles?
Caseys Partner
The Cubs problem is lack of hitting. That’s the difference from last year.
Why do teams think you can fix a lineups lack of production by acquiring pitching? This is a well proven failure yet the idea lives on.
rbisingle
Their pitching hasn’t been great either.
mchaney317
You don’t have to score as many runs if you aren’t giving up as many. That’s the logic.
Caseys Partner
That’s the “logic” but it has been proven wrong time and time again.
If you can’t hit you can’t win. That’s been true in MLB since the 1980’s.
ColoredPaper
Actually, the logic is pitching and timely hits wins the Series.
All you need is a great top 3, and clutch hitting in the playoffs to get you that ring.
Caseys Partner
“clutch hitting”
FAIL
kidbryant
The Cubs will be losing 2 SPS next year (Lackey and Arrieta) and Lester and Hendricks aren’t doing much this year either. 5th spot in rotation has been a carousel all year. Pitching is the definite need!
HighCheese17
Huh??? Did you see Lester last Sunday 10 runs in the first inning, 5 earned. Have you seen Lackey pitch this year?
IRAwillsetthemfree
Their pitching has been pretty bad aswell and they can still aquire a hitter. Q gives them a good #2 starter and means they don’t need to give arrieta a price/grienke contract in the offseason
Teddyballgame13
Y not Schwarber or another position player and not Cease?
Alowishus
The bar for starting has now been set. Let the fun begin!
bsteady7
Wish it had been Schwarber
MB923
Schwarber probably gets them Mike Pelfrey.
I’m kidding……..kind of.
marlinsman
Lmao
Eileenyy9
omg, lmao, good teply!!
GareBear
Simply…wow
ryanh48
That’s quite a large return. Wow!
dutch91701
That escalated quickly.
Gballer
There running themselves into a deep hole and after all these guys contracts are up or they start retiring (Jon Lester) they aren’t gonna win for a while because they sold all there prospects off
Rocketride
their, not there
driftcat28
They’re*
HighCheese17
And they’re.
JayceInCase
Holy mackerel! Hats off to the White Sox. Never thought Eloy would be a part of a Quintana package.
Caseys Partner
Theo giving away the farm for very little.
Just Another Fan
An ace-level pitcher in a contending year is massive.
sal tarantino
is he an ace?
hi_guys
Quintana is ace level? That’s laughable. He’s a solid 2 and a great 3, but he is not and will never be an ace. A lot of his value comes from his consistency.
thor would look better in red
I would go as a
far as to say he is a solid 3 and the cubs need a 2. its tough bc there are not any solid twos out there. a bunch to 3s
Caseys Partner
No Quintana isn’t anywhere near an ACE.
Aaron Nola is a lot better than Quintana. Quintana is a solid fourth starter, an innings eater.
Just Another Fan
Your idea of ace is laughable. Its not reserved for HOFers only
biasisrelitive
he’s a very good 2 and maybe a one on a lesser team but he’s not an ace. an ace is Kershaw, sale, bum, Scherzer type guy. that said you don’t have to be an ace to be very valuable
BucSox
He isn’t an ace but he is way better than a “solid 4th starter”.
Wrek305
They have Quintana for 4 years giving up 2 players that will make the ML level 3 years from now. The other two not really who they.are. This is a win for the cubs.
ctguy
He is a solid #2. Not sure I’d want him for 4 years.
jhinde103
Let the games begin!!!!
joemendoza23
This should help the Cubs get back on top of the division
Gubb1
One thing I love about Theo is he doesn’t screw around.
Caseys Partner
No screwing around from Theo, he has given away the farm and he threw money at Jason Heyward.
Pure genius.
Joe Kerr
Look where they were 5 years ago and what happened last year with all the young talent on that roster. He is doing just fine. -Sox fan btw
thump
He also won a Championship last year.. So maybe not so dumb he isn’t..
Caseys Partner
Would have won without Chapman for sure and without Heyward.
Heyward is more forgivable than draining the farm, though that kind of money for Heyward really causes deep pain.
nccubsfan
First questionable move (imo) by Theo and Co. I don’t know if Quintana is worth that haul. If we’re back in 1st place by end of the summer, then maybe.
JDGoat
Reeks alike a desperation move, but they can afford to do it. He’s a controllable top of the rotation pitcher
GoRockies
I agree with you completely, right now this move is very questionable
Milo Goes To College
You don’t get solid starting pitching without paying. This isn’t a short term rental. There will be many drafts between now and when the Cubs have to worry. I’m betting a Schwarber deal is next followed by a huge push at signing Otani.
Caseys Partner
“First questionable move (imo) by Theo”
Jason Heyward waves hello.
Joe Kerr
So does DJ LeMahieu
Just Another Fan
“Eloy is UNTOUCHABLE” – an utterly clueless fan who doesn’t understand how MLB operates.
Mike M
Or they weren’t paying attention was Sale was traded
RiverCatsFilms
Not surprised to see Cubs get a starter
thebare
Lackey is long relief now
Chris Drogaris
Very happy my Yankees didn’t get him and trade away Torres or Frazier, Cashman is smart and knows not to trade away our future this makes me incredibly happy congratulations Cubs.
Just Another Fan
You say that now, but Sonny Gray will be suiting up for you and Frazier will be in Oakland by the end of the month, lol
Chris Drogaris
Sorry buddy Frazier isn’t going anywhere not going to happen if the Yankees didnt trade him for Quintana they arent trading him for Gray get a clue.
fstop13
I would have taken Frazier and more to get Quintana so Frazier and a little less can still get moved for Gray and maybe even Alonso
arc89
Funniest post of the day! Gray cost went up not down since he is by far the top starter on the market. Got to love Yank fans who think you can get quality players by giving up nothing for them.
Eileenyy9
Chris. I am breathing a sigh of relief too.
Cashman is smart, he knows who he has..
our pitching rotation is giving me agita!!! Sever and Montgomery are great in my book..
billysbballz
You know it. Cash Ninja knows is looking to build something long term and not trade the farm for a good number two last year and mid rotation innings water in the AL this year. Small tweaks and when they are ready then go for that ace if available. Cheerios will be happy hearing that. Then go spend 400mill. We are all in agreement but we just maybe are looking at it how to get there a little differently.
bennett0088
We gave up too much but I’ll take it. We needed starting pitching about as bad as anything
JDGoat
Thank God there will be no more rumours. Now Atlanta, send Teheran the Dodgers and we can put these rumours behind us
billysbballz
Thank you Cash. Great move Cubs. Your one pitcher away! Even though he’s no ace you have Lester. Smart baseball decision for Cubs to repeat. Awesome move all around. Cheerios!!!!! Where you at son?
I’m sorry Cash Ninja didn’t trade away the farm as you suggested since they are far away from being one player away like the cubbies and Red Sawxxxx!
Cheerios?
Chris Drogaris
Very happy Cashman didn’t cave and trade away all of our prospects he’s not stupid were looking toward the future we want to win CHAMPIONSHIPS not just a CHAMPIONSHIP this must make all the Yankee haters upset that we didn’t get fleeced into trading away our future for a guy who’s not really worth it.
Mike M
yeah, that’s it
sufferfortribe
Good, now we don’t have to face him several times a year.
mchaney317
But in a few years the Indians will have to deal with the White Sox 19 times a year and that doesn’t seem too fun either
sportsfan25
Wow Crazy life offer. Great young controllable pitcher for the cubs and great return white sox.
THE JOKER
wow. you could have gotten more from Oakland..like Lowerie/Gray….don’t understand…why give them so much we got so little…
Dookie Howser, MD
Is Gray + Lowerie more than Quintana?
chucky25
not bad,I like Eloy
Cubguy13
I’m not thrilled with this move. I didn’t want the Cubs to move Jimenez to begin with, especially to the White Sox…
redsfan48
While I agree the price was steep, Quintana immediately becomes the Cubs’ Ace. Was probably a necessary move if they want any chance of defending their World Series title.
Mike M
Quintana becomes the #3
billysbballz
Maybe in NL he can become a great two but ace???
We will see.
sss847
he was already a great 2 in the AL. and a #2 AL pitcher just started the NL all-star game. stuff will play up facing 8 hitters. it happens to literally every pitcher that makes the jump.
Mike M
yeah good call, Max Scherzer is totally a #2. LOL
a5ehren
So two top-100s and two other dudes who exist. Interesting.
Just Another Fan
A top 5-10 and a top 50 and 2 other pieces, A’s fans are going to be salivating if Sonny Gray brings in a similar package.
thediesel4
It’s a top 10 and another top 100 player plus two others. Cease was in the lower third on BA’s mid-season rankings., they normally do a good job on rankings.
thebare
Good the Cubs are young cause we traded the farm for a avg pitcher but there ain’t many out there. Hurting bad but I trust Theo
JDGoat
“Average”
hibbisco
“A average”
aff10
He’s not average bro
aff10
Evidently this is a minority opinion, but I think this is a great move for the Cubs. Eloy’s a great prospect, and has massive power upside no question, but he’s still in A- Ball. Great get, but a ton of risk there.
I would’ve expected the White Sox to get two top prospects for Quintana, but evidently they were willing to take a chance on the most upside in one player they could get. Understandable, given where they’re at, but I did always expect Quintana to pull a bigger package from someone else, given his talent and contract
Caseys Partner
The White Sox did get two “top prospects”. Two Top 100 prospects.
aff10
Not what I meant. Cease has massive reliever risk, issuing 5 walks per nine in A- Ball. Eric Longenhagen at Fangraphs had a 45 FV on him before the season. I know other outlets have him higher, and his fastball is elite, but Cease isn’t exactly the kind of secondary guy I would’ve expected for Quintana
Saleaway
This isn’t a one big fish trade though. Cease is a big time prospect too.
thump
Meh.. 21 in Low A.. Pitching prospects are volatile AF. Just ask Urias, Reyes or the plummeting stock Lucas Gioloito.. And all those guys were better ranked.. Eloy is the prize
Joe Kerr
Great move for both sides, makes sense both ways.
tigerfan4ever
I guess they aren’t interested in Fulmer and/or Norris from the Tigers anymore?
nccubsfan
Would have rather seen them trade Schwarber, but he didn’t really give them a choice with the way he’s handled the bat thus far in 2017.
MB923
White Sox in all liklihood have the #1 farm now. Well done Hahn.
BravesBoi
Unfortunately I would say that’s correct. I would say we still have more depth and with the way players get injured that’s pretty nice, but they have more top tier prospects than we do.
thegreatcerealfamine
Na Yankees have 10 prospects who’d be #1 in those farms.
MB923
10? A bit too high.
KYRedSox17
People freaking out about them depleting the Farm..you realize most of their ML roster is young controllable players? Now they have added another.
nccubsfan
that’s a good point
KYRedSox17
Maybe now you go look for a lead off hitter? It’s hard to imagine benching anyone on that team, but maybe a time share between Baez/Russel and Dee Gordon? Can Gordon play short? Or if Schwarber doesn’t start clicking you get someone in the OF that can lead off..like that Dexter Fowler guy..but obviously not him haha. Really the only NEED I feel like they still have.
SeanCasey21
Finally let trade season begin
JDGoat
The White Sox are going to be the best team in the league in a couple of years
forwhomjoshbelltolls
I hope the Pirates talk of keeping Gerrit Cole was just lip service. Quintana going to a team few expected means the Astros and others still need a SP and have one less to choose from…
connfyoozed
Whether or not they are in rebuild mode, the Bucs still need a horse, an ace starter. If they still think Cole can be that guy, then they shouldn’t be looking to move him. If, on the other hand, they think Taillon is that guy, I agree with you completely.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
I personally like Taillon and Nova much more than Cole. Keith Law thinks Mitch Keller can be an ace.
If there was any chance to keep the Boras lead Cole, I’d feel differently, but now is the time to cash him in.
Flip the return for Sonny Gray or someone you could actually keep long term if you want to keep the same dynamic.
ryanh48
This definitely sets the bar high for other starting pitchers, especially Gray. Hopefully, this helps JV’s value, but I doubt it.
connfyoozed
I had been very much in favor of the Pirates pursuing Quintana, but not for that much return. Doesn’t mean I’m looking to him pitching against the Bucs, of course.
dmere31
Yeah Bucs to cheap. I look for a fire sale in Pittsburgh on July 31.
mchaney317
This definitely seems like an overpay by the Cubs. But let trade season begin!
Mjmarx59
Looks like the Cubs won’t be the best team in Chicago much longer. THEY JUST GOT ROBBED!!
thegreatcerealfamine
Thank the lord in heaven the Yankees held onto Mickey Rutherford because he’s gonna start,hit third,and close games starting in September 2017..the face of MLB. Study your prospect lists now!!
Chris Drogaris
Also Torres and Frazier these guys are our future Cashman isn’t stupid and wasnt going to get fleeced by Rick Hahn.
thegreatcerealfamine
Yea I know..but silly Billy needs his lithium!
billysbballz
Trolling is great isn’t it Cheerios. Sorry about Q but Rutherford could be dealt for an ACE and then Harper gets his 400 mill!
Lmao
thegreatcerealfamine
Man in the mirror!!!
dmere31
Wow, stunning! This may not put them in first place, but it sure doesn’t help Pirates out. Of course Bucs are too cheap anyway!
Hannibal8us
I think it definitely helps the Pirates out, sets the market for Cole a lot higher.
ib6ub9
At least the Cubs are helping the best team in Chicago get better.
Wrek305
Cubs will always be the better team no matter what.
bigcubsfan
Wow! Did not see that coming at all! I read the headline and was like “for real?!?!”
Wrek305
Saw this watching international talk. My first thought was wtf why did they trade eloy Jimenez. This is awesome.
Only about 2 maybe 3 weeks before they play each other. Hope he faces the white Sox in the crosstown showdown.
sportsfan
As a Braves fan I happy that the Braves didn’t pull the trigger seeing what the Cubs gave up. I will say this Jose Quintana will help the Cubs starting rotation. He should be pencil in as a number 2 starter. As far the White Sox you hate to trade away your ace but wow you have to love the returned that you got from the Cubs. The Cubs number one and number two overall Prospects. I bet the weather is sunny right now in the North and South side of Chicago.
sportsfan
With Quintana gone the price tag on Julio Tehran just went way up. I won’t be surprise to see the Braves trade him and get great value back. I do think that Tehran might be dealt before Sunny Gary does.
southi
Steep price, but very well could be the best move for the Cubs because Quintana might can push them over the top.
I am glad that the Braves didn’t pay a comparable price (Acuna and Allard plus others). Not that Quintana won’t be worth it, but because in my opinion the Braves have far more issues than one starting pitcher can fix.
ib6ub9
Over the top and down the cliff they go. 108 more years!
thediesel4
Acuna and Allard are not a comparable price. More like Anderson/Gohara as the second piece.
bballblk
Finally!
sellers6
Wow, White Sox farm system is a juggernaut now. Great work by the front office
chasfh
I like Quintana, but OH MY GOD! Eloy Jimenez PLUS Dylan Cease PLUS two other guys? You have GOT to be kidding me. Is Dave Dombrowski working for the Cubs now?
Saleaway
Good move for the Cubs as now they can have $$$ for another starter this winter or to try to entice Kris Bryant to sign a huge prearb deal. GREAT move for the Sox and My boy Rick Hahn. Any Yankee fans out there think Torres not going in a deal for Q got their answer. No Torres, no Q. Yes his value is that high boys and girls and Hahn made sure of it
terry
The Cubs needed to add a young starter long term and are currently around .500. They needed pitching to replace the ones they’re gonna lose at the of the season and get back in the race. They traded from strength. They have a lot of outfielders. Expensive but needed.
sss847
as expected, quintana got a return that fell between the chris sale and adam eaton returns. would have preferred a better third piece, but wow what a centerpiece.
Geoff28
They got 2 top 100 prospects for a #2 starter, that’s a great deal!
driftcat28
So glad the Yanks didn’t give up any big prospects. Keep building!
dodgerfan711
I was 100 percent wrong to all those people i was debating Q with. However even you guys mist admit this is as overpay as this package could have got close to sale
Saleaway
As a Sox fan I admit this is more than I though they’d get. And that’s with me valuing him as a high end #2. Teams are just so reluctant to move high end prospects these days. I prefer this over any of the other deals speculated on. Hahn may be the best GM in the game. Don’t sleep on the fact that Hahn is the main negotiator in the Sale and Quintana extensions
thegreatcerealfamine
Next big thing..three way trade Angels get Clint Frazier Dodgers get Chance Adams..Yankees get Kershaw and Trout and payment of 50% of their remaining salaries..win win win!
bravesfan
Stop lol
greatdaysport
Getting Trout starts with Kershaw, judge and Dodger and Yankee prospects.
bravesfan
THANK GOD the braves didn’t get him! The asking price, and ultimately the price paid is far too much. Good for the white sox for taking advantage. Braves take notes, we might not have a horribly overrated trade piece like the sox, but we still have some assets we can trade to continue the rebuild.
CompanyAssassin
Well that’s just great.
formerlyz
Wow. Wouldn’t have expected this kind of a trade between these 2 teams. I’m also really high on Jimenez, so I don’t know if I’d have been able to risk sending him across town….but the Cubs obviously have a bunch of young position players, and need pitching, so it’s not shocking or anything.
fatelfunnel
Moncada 1
Jimenez 8
Kopeck 11
Robert 23
Giolito 28
Lopez 36
Fulmer 59
Cease 63
Collins 68
That’s nine of the top 68 prospects… and that’s not including Alec Hansen who some rank as the second best pitching prospect behind kopeck.
sellers6
And depending on what you think of Jake Burger, he could be in there somewhere
ChiSoxCity
Nice job Rick! Can’t wait to see the haul for Robertson. That should line the Pale Hose up for a top 3 draft pick next year. Love it!
cubfanforever
I’m a Cubs fan but I like this trade for both teams.
Quintana is a big plus for the rotation and they didn’t give up anyone off the major league roster. I think another pitching move is coming, soon, and it will cost someone off the current roster.
Baseball is all about pitching, did you see most of the pitchers in the All Star game shutting down the best sluggers in the game ? It happens every year.
Joe W.
yikes…. and i was just thinking i was liking the Pirates chances of catching the cubs ( though it was still tough ) Now… well… geez.
thump
I know it hurts to give up a prospect or two.. But look at the Cubs depth chart.. Where wuld Eloy even play at this point? Controlled players at each position and veteran back ups (Jay, Zobrist).. Pitching was the issue and they addressed it.. I don’t love it, but I don’t hate it..
67RedSox
The White Sox told Maddon he couldn’t have Renteria’s job so they would have to settle for Quintana
Mike M
if another person calls Quintana and ace, I’m going to bash in my computer screen
morebreakdowns
I don’t get the people saying Quintana is insanely over rated. Hes a very good pitcher, I dont think he’s an ace but probably a high 2. I’m not going to say the Cubs made out in the deal, but lets not pretend the Cubs didnt get any value out of it either.
marcogogo
Really tho, the white sox farm now contains jiminez, cease, Collins, roberts, moncada, koepech, giolito, Lopez, dunning, and their draft picks, not to mention Anderson. I’m tigers fan and in a few years this is gonna suck lol. Congrats to the white sox on a good build tho. It’s gonna b fun and sad to watch!
Aaron
Foolish trade! The Theo Epstein that got himself run out of Boston is back. Quintana is a solid #3 starter. They could have easily gotten similar for Schwarber from an AL team, Especially now that they really dont have anywhere to put him on the field with Happ in the majors doing well and Zobrist coming back. As a Brewers fan, I love that their farm system is depleted again. First Torres and now Jimenez and Cease….yikes!
tac3
Bravo Theo. Smart move … go for more. You can’t always build for the future. Sometimes you gotta poo or get off the pot. Theo dropped a bomb in bowl. Good for him.
bobbleheadguru
I would think the Tigers would have given up Fulmer for slightly more than this.
Qs ERA in the weak AL Central is 4.49. You are hoping he returns to form. Fulmer would have given you league minimum salary and 4.5 years of control.
alexgordonbeckham
White Sox have done an amazing job over the past 7 months. Wow.
gormanthomasrules
So::
What if you STILL don;t catch the Brewers?
What if there’s injuries?
What’s the plan now? The farm system is now officially barren..
saavedra
Were are the Yankee fans saying that Quintana would cost Mateo and 2 lesser prospects?
I wish I could tag…
calikid13
I’m loving this — as a Cardinals fan. The Cubs give away their future for Quintana? Sonny Gray was a better option. Cubs can’t fix all their problems with Quintana alone. Go White Sox! Lol
Priggs89
This trade makes SO much sense that it’s kind of shocking it went down. Great move by both clubs. Now we can put an end to the “Sox and Cubs won’t trade with each other” nonsense. As excited as I am to get Eloy and Cease back (which is extremely excited), I can’t wait to see how good Quintana is for the Cubs. No, I’m not turning into a Cubs fan, but I’ll certainly be rooting for him.
hiflew
Jose Quintana to the Cubs makes perfect sense. Both had years way over their heads in 2016 and are in the midst of major regression in 2017. It’s a match made in heaven.
Nicholas Koch
Oh Theo.