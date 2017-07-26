Cubs Designate Brett Anderson

The Cubs have designated lefty Brett Anderson for assignment after activating him from the 60-day DL, per a club announcement (via Patrick Mooney of CSN Chicago, on Twitter).
Over the winter, the Cubs added the 29-year-old on a $3.5MM deal, wagering that he might return to something like the form he showed in 2015, when he gave the Dodgers 180 1/3 innings of 3.69 ERA pitching. Though Anderson had missed much of the 2016 campaign after back surgery, he was able to return to the mound late in the year.
But Anderson has again been limited by back issues, and the Cubs have received little for their investment. He has thrown only 22 frames on the year, coughing up twenty earned runs on 34 hits while managing only a 16:12 K/BB ratio. Anderson hadn’t generated much more promising results through his rehab stint at Double-A, though he was at least able to make it through 27 1/3 innings.
While he might’ve commanded another shot at the majors with other organizations, the Cubs swung a major deal to get Jose Quintana while Anderson was down. With the rotation full and Mike Montgomery functioning as a long man in the pen, there just wasn’t much room for Anderson at this point.
dodgerfan711
As a Dodger fan i know the horrors of Brett Anderson all too well. He wont be fooling anyone into lots of money anymore
jbaker3170
How’d he fool anyone into giving him that deal?? It wasn’t his fault LA gave him $$$. If anything, blame The Dodgers for doing what they seemingly always do-Throwing $$$ at a pitcher not worth half the amount they’re getting
LADreamin
What DF711 was referencing was a stretch a couple of years ago which made the FO think he was finally healthy and pitching well. I happen to think our FO has a bunch of smart guys, so if he fooled them AND the Cubs out of 3.5M… then I don’t see his statement as outlandish as you do.
mack22
Can’t blame the Dodgers for offering the qualifying offer. Anderson wasn’t bad in 2015. But how the Cubs offered this years contract after a disastrous 2016 season is beyond me.
LA91744
thebare
One of those negative for Theo and his Band
Wrek305
It was kinda like jim Hendry giving a guy like Milton Bradley a multi year deal when he never spend more than a season and a half with one team. It was something like 10 teams in 11 years.
dodgerfan711
The Cubs guaranteed him 3.5 million with incentives. His next deal will be a minor league deal. Anderson also claimed in 2015 he declined a bigger offer to accept the QO. The gamble on himself failed miserably
CompanyAssassin
Bandwagon Cubs fan is upset another team leads the NL.
thebare
Worthless is he a Boris client ?
nccubsfan
Anderson injures hand after slamming phone on Theo. Back on 60 day DL.
Starrchild45
Michael Chaney
Just Another Fan
And this is why the Cubs are no good.
Ortsac Nilrats
The Cubs aren’t good because they took a flier on Brett Anderson?
As a Cubs fan, I’m pretty sure they aren’t good because they cant score once they get on base. That, and Joe Maddon can leave any day now.
ray_derek
Cubs fans sick of Maddon are hilarious. You’re embarrassing the rest of the fan base, quit posting.
Kayrall
Bet Your Sweet Bippy
Completely agree, but I’m sure this portion of the fan base watches 2-4 games a season, so take their opinions with a grain of salt.
chitown311
Agree wholeheartedly. Though the Cubs may draw 3 million fans a year, the VAST majority are simply the casual “Cubs are cool” fans, or the out-of-towners catching a game at historic Wrigley
Ortsac Nilrats
I’m guessing most (all?) that frequent this site watch many more than 2-4 games a year.
And to clarify, I think he’s a good players manager but I don’t like his style of managing on the field.
Ortsac Nilrats
I feel there is a lot of hostility and pent up aggression on this site for some reason…
For what it’s worth, I’m not a “Cubs Are Cool” fan and it’s insulting to insinuate that I am.
In any case, my original post was intended to dispute JAF and his ridiculous assertion that the Cubs are bad because they took a flier on Brett Anderson. If anything that is more outlandish than anything I said.
Kayrall
chitown311 is a noted White Sox fan and trolls Cubs’ comment sections to divert from his own utter insecurity.
justinept
They’re the defending world champs and are in a good spot to become just the second defending world champs this decade to even reach the playoffs the following year….but hey – they’re no good. Got it.
Bet Your Sweet Bippy
My comment was a little tongue in cheek, because it is hard for me to believe that anybody who watches Cubs games regularly would think Maddon should be released less than one year after helping to deliver something the North Side of the city has not seen in 108 years. I do understand people’s frustration with the leadoff position, but for every “bad” decision Joe makes, there are 5 good ones.
cards81
Who was the first?
Ortsac Nilrats
Understood. And again, wasn’t literally saying he needed to go, it was more hyperbole for his style needs to adjust to the team he currently has. I’m sure that can be said for many managers, it’s just I watch mostly Cubs games so don’t have a solid frame of reference for other managers.
thebare
I think he get stuck on stupid sometime but not as good as Rentalia .He’s are hero in Chi north
TheGreatTwigog
Maddon is one of the greatest managers of all time, if you don’t want him after one decent half, then almost any other team in baseball will gladly take him off your hands
rocky7
Hold on a minute, Maddon is an effective and has proven to be a good manager in getting the most out of what he has for a team, but winning 1 World Series doesn’t elevate him to “one of the greatest managers of all time” territory.
Whether he qualifies in that elite club is yet to be seen once his managerial days are over and we can adequately measure his effectiveness.
JDGoat
It’s much harder to win nowadays though. I don’t think measuring by World Series titles is very fair.
radiohead801
Padres2019ha
Signs w Padres next year from 1.75 mil and Balsleys next reclamation project turns him into a stud and we flip him for more…prospects
bleacherbum
Next year?
Psshh yeah right. Preller is probably on the phone right now trying to acquire him. A struggling lefty that needs some fine tuning to re-establish his career? Hmm where have we seen that before?
Brad Hand, Clayton Richard, Travis Wood, Ryan Buchter, Drew Pomeranz, Dillon Overton, Buddy Baumann.
Preller loves those lefties that need work. Remember this post in a few days.
Padres2019ha
well said, that is what I was implying. get him this year and resign him next
thebare
Yeah he does like ex Cubs
Just Another Fan
Brett Anderson needs to be the gold standard for glass armed pitchers. Rich Harden can rest easy now, Anderson has been on the DL far more times and for a larger % of his career than Harden.
tim815
He’s still better in a playoff race than Caleb Smith (who I like long-term) or Edwin Jackson.
He’ll get released in a few days, unless Theo Epstein is better at his job than I already think he is.
Fred
Hard to believe but Brett Anderson was just as good as Kershaw when they were both high school amateurs in Dallas
platediscipline
He’s from Oklahoma.
clrrogers
I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Blue Jays take a flier on him if they trade Liriano and Estrada.
JDGoat
I wouldn’t hate this idea. Gets us closer to a protected first rounder and can hopefully eat innings
Phillies2017
julyn82001
Anderson is talented just derailed by injuries. It’s unfortunate. Hopefully, somebody gives him an opportunity we all deserved…
Senioreditor
He’ll be back in LA by next week. Book it.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Aaron Sapoznik
Signing Brett Anderson with his injury history was the biggest mistake by the Cubs front office this past offseason. They should have been more pro-active in seeking a controllable, durable and younger quality starting pitcher such as Jose Quintana who they recently acquired from the cross-town White Sox.
“Q” was more than available this past offseason and I’m pretty sure GM Rick Hahn would have been thrilled to receive the same package that featured top prospects Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease that he wound up getting from the Cubs 10 days ago.
asuchrisc
Astros need another lefty in the bullpen. Maybe they’ll give him a shot.
doug148
Someone will pick him up
Jayson Peters
Cubs need to trade for a bat such as Bruce and trade Zobrist for a right handed specialist
tim815
Zobrist has the same “trade value” problem Justin Verlander does.
Contracts matter.
riffraff
Zobrist can’t be traded until the end of next year – but like all no trade clauses something could be worked out. Bigger problem is he is not playing well so probably best for the cubs to hold him until he finds his swing again.
yankeeaddiction
Hopefully this is the beginning of the Cubs gutting the roster and rebuilding a team capable of winning another WS. We all know it is not going to happen this year.
Kayrall
mitt24
You do a terrific job of posting stupid undeniably stupid comments!
whosyourmomma
Everyone gives Theo so much credit but they forget how many horrible deals he has made over years- Carl Crawford, Adrian Gonzalez, LaMahieu for Ian Stewart (lol), Heyward and Anderson is just one of latest. He got killed on the Starlin Castro trade too which everyone seems to forget about. Is Theo very good yes but IMO he’s grossly overrated
Brandon Sans
The Crawford and Gonzalez deals were the owners mandate. Anderson’s was only $3.5 million for one year, not some crippling albatross. No GM will ever be perfect. The man has three rings as head of baseball operations (and counting). You don’t judge a GM based off the blunders they make. You judge them based on if they field the best organization that satisfies whatever predicament that franchise is in (payroll size, if it’s a rebuild, if they’re trying to contend, etc.) Theo has done a marvelous job at doing something many people never do, win multiple championships.
Michael Birks
John Henry and Larry Luccino signed Carl Crawford,Theo was very vocal against it
jbigz12
Orioles should pick him up if the cubs will cover half the remaining salary. We need all the arms we can get to get through the rest of the season. Maybe he’ll turn it around and fill one of our 3 rotation holes for a month before he gets injured.
julyn82001
Well, it was under Theo’s Cubs that they finally won a World Series… Let’s not forget about that, please…
Michael Birks
Not to mention two World Series victory’s in Boston
Michael Birks
As a Red Sox fan I would give my right nut to have Theo back….trader Dave has not done a great job in Boston
TraderRyan9
Either Cubs, dodgers, or astros will be getting verlander. Tigers eat half the money
joparx
riffraff
he has a source – trade is final they just haven’t announced it yet. Watch how quick he posts “I called it” and tries to act like one who has inside info. Its easy – watch -Reed to the cubs, dodgers,sox,yankees,twins,royals or rockies. Now when trade goes thru I’m a genius.. if not in a week noone will remember anyways
joparx
haha the amount of just pure experts who can see the future in these comment sections is hysterical…this trader ryan guy is pure gold…i wish i knew as much
TraderRyan9
You’re all clowns and youre making me laugh
joparx
haha…i bet theres a trade before the trade deadline…called it
leprechaun
Look Maddon is a great players manager no doubt. But his in game decisions are iffy. He single handily almost blew the World Series the way he mismanaged the bullpen. And let’s not forget pulling Hendricks way to early. I sat right with the Cubs organization for that game and make no doubt about Theo and Jed weren’t overly happy while it was happening
mitt24
rayrayner
Yes, Maddon was so afraid of becoming Grady Little that he went the extreme opposite. If the Cubs lose Game 7, it would have been on Joe. But they won and he gets to defend his decisions until he dies.
However, I do think his game and lineup decisions are fine. Also, Maddon’s record in the 2nd half is stellar as most of his teams have improved over their first half records. He keeps his players loose and well=rested. That bodes well for the Cubs and it has shown in the early going after the break.
ReverieDays
Thank god.