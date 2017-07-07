Medical Issue Reportedly Complicating Talks Between Cubs, No. 30 Pick Alex Lange

An issue with No. 30 overall draft pick Alex Lange’s physical has thrown a wrench into negotiations, reports FanRag’s Robert Murray. The two sides are still talking about a deal that’d come in under the slot value of $2,184,300, but it’s possible that the righty could return to Louisiana State University for his senior season as well, tweets FanRag’s Jon Heyman. The Cubs and Lange’s camp will have until 5:00pm to work out a deal.
The hard-throwing Lange ranked 23rd among draft prospects, per Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com, but concerns about an eventual move to the bullpen had him further down other boards. Baseball America pegged him 34th, while Fangraphs had him 39th and ESPN listed him 45th. Chicago has already agreed to terms with its top pick, No. 27 overall selection Brendon Little. Lange, meanwhile, was selected with the compensatory pick they received when Dexter Fowler signed in St. Louis.
If the Cubs are unable to sign Lange, they’ll lose the $2.184MM value of his slot from their bonus pool, so the funds won’t be able to be redirected elsewhere. However, they’d also be entitled to a comp pick in next year’s draft, assuming they ultimately do make him an offer worth a certain percentage of the slot’s value. Lange and Reds top pick Hunter Greene (No. 2 overall) are the top picks that remain unsigned.
Comments
Dookie Howser, MD
What is the certain percentage that has to be offered? Where will next season’s comp pick land? I am guessing after the 1st round again, but any clue how it gets weighted?
Whyamihere
it will be #31. and they have to offer 40% of slot.
cubbiesn
IMO Lange and Estrada are must signs for cubs out of this Draft class. While I would like to see Velazquez sign too, I’d rather see those two before him
bigturtlemachine
I hear from the coaching staff at Marshall, where he was going to play college ball, that Velazquez has signed.
Aaron Sapoznik
Rock and a hard place?
If the Cubs don’t sign Alex Lange and don’t offer him the requisite bonus offer they lose their first round compensatory pick for Dexter Fowler. If they do sign him they are getting a pitcher with some sort of medical issue. If Lange chooses to return to LSU for his senior season, hopefully the Cubs will at least offer him a signing bonus with the necessary slot percentage before today’s deadline to retain their rights for a comparable compensation pick next June.
mchaney317
I don’t know if this is what you meant or not, but they’d get the #31 pick next year if they don’t sign him…so technically they wouldn’t lose the Fowler pick, it would just get pushed back another year (and lowered a spot)
Aaron Sapoznik
My comment states that the Cubs would lose the Fowler pick if they “don’t offer him the requisite bonus offer” or “slot percentage” before today’s deadline. Another commenter mentioned that the number is 40% of his current slot value which would amount to an offer of $873,720 before today’s deadline.
themed
Aw too bad. They get nothing for Fowler. Couldn’t happen to a better organization.
justinept
What you’re saying is true. It’s just unlikely.
JDGoat
Don’t worry they’ll hack another team instead
CubsRule08
Awww nice try. Enjoy those salty tears
tedmorgan
Bummer, bad luck. The Cubs invested heavily in advanced arms (first 5 picks) this draft, seemingly in an effort to produce MLB-ready arms as quickly as possible. If Lange’s injury is as serious as it sounds, it’ll detract from that strategy.