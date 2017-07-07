Medical Issue Reportedly Complicating Talks Between Cubs, No. 30 Pick Alex Lange

An issue with No. 30 overall draft pick Alex Lange’s physical has thrown a wrench into negotiations, reports FanRag’s Robert Murray. The two sides are still talking about a deal that’d come in under the slot value of $2,184,300, but it’s possible that the righty could return to Louisiana State University for his senior season as well, tweets FanRag’s Jon Heyman. The Cubs and Lange’s camp will have until 5:00pm to work out a deal.

The hard-throwing Lange ranked 23rd among draft prospects, per Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com, but concerns about an eventual move to the bullpen had him further down other boards. Baseball America pegged him 34th, while Fangraphs had him 39th and ESPN listed him 45th. Chicago has already agreed to terms with its top pick, No. 27 overall selection Brendon Little. Lange, meanwhile, was selected with the compensatory pick they received when Dexter Fowler signed in St. Louis.

If the Cubs are unable to sign Lange, they’ll lose the $2.184MM value of his slot from their bonus pool, so the funds won’t be able to be redirected elsewhere. However, they’d also be entitled to a comp pick in next year’s draft, assuming they ultimately do make him an offer worth a certain percentage of the slot’s value. Lange and Reds top pick Hunter Greene (No. 2 overall) are the top picks that remain unsigned.