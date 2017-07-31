D-Backs, Emilio Bonifacio Agree To Minors Deal

The Diamondbacks are in agreement with veteran utility man Emilio Bonifacio on a minor league pact, tweets SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo.
Bonifacio will join the D-backs in the midst of a difficult situation, as MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert tweets that the club is preparing to place infielder Ketel Marte on the bereavement list due to the tragic death of Marte’s mother in a car accident. We at MLBTR express our most heartfelt condolences to Marte and his family.
With both Marte and Chris Owings (fractured finger) unavailable for some time, Bonifacio can step up and play a variety of positions around the diamond. The 32-year-old batted just .132/.150/.211 in 44 plate appearances with the Braves earlier this year but is a career .256/.313/.333 batter in nearly 2900 MLB PAs. Bonifacio has played second base, shortstop, third base and all three outfield positions in his career as well.
Comments
noraj9
Good luck. Hopefully he can hit his weight.
greenarrow1150
lol burn
bravesfan88
If he continues his recent sideways growth spurt, from the past two seasons, then you very well could be hoping for Bonifacio to have a career year…and possibly even lead the league in hitting…
With Atlanta, he was hitting about almost half his weight…So, he’s certainly still got quite a “weighs” to go!!! lol
sufferfortribe
Oh, the weight to see hm play is almost too much too bare.
GareBear
I can hardly “weight”
noraj9
I looked him up to make sure it wasn’t too high. I think BBREF weighs him in at 208. Slide in right above the Mendoza and you’re looking at a pretty big improvement.
vacommish
They should be dealing for Phillips to address the need versus gamble the season on utility players past their prime. Doesn’t have to be a blockbuster, but needs to get done.
SammytheBull
Lo Viste!
morebreakdowns
Sounds like the D-backs might be a door the Mets, Pads, Tigers, and others might come knocking on trying to unload veteran infielders
Bossalinie
This will work. Marte wont be long and ahmed will be back soon.
agentx
Absolutely brutal personal news about Marte. Not usually one to comment on such matters… guessing this one resonated because I’d been following Marte closely since his recall.
realgone2
My condolences to Marte