Dodgers Acquire Luis Ysla From Red Sox

The Dodgers have acquired left-hander Luis Ysla from the Red Sox for cash considerations, per announcements from both teams. Ysla will report to Double-A Tulsa.
The 25-year-old Ysla’s time with the Red Sox all but ended when they acquired infielder Eduardo Nunez from the Giants on Wednesday. The Red Sox subsequently designated Ysla for assignment to open up a spot for Nunez, leading to their trade with the Dodgers. Ysla pitched himself out of the Boston organization’s plans by logging a 5.05 ERA, 8.5 K/9 and 6.2 BB/9 over 46 1/3 innings with its Double-A affiliate this season.
The Dodgers created 40-man roster room for Ysla by moving first baseman Adrian Gonzalez to the 60-day disabled list, retroactive to June 12, with a lumbar disc herniation. Thanks to his ailing back, the 35-year-old Gonzalez has appeared in just 49 games this season and hit an uncharacteristically weak .255/.304/.339 in 182 plate appearances.
Comments
dodgerfan711
See notification dodgers acquired… gets hyped. Annnddd its nothing
zclee06
Lol
zclee06
You were probably hoping for a Darvish
realgone2
No Yu for you!
tharrie0820
Dat walk rate
sportsfan
Blockbuster trade.
Michael Chaney
It definitely seems like every time a player gets DFAed, he ends up with the Dodgers
Deve
It really is amazing this year. Marks, Obrien, Heston, Freeman
LA Sam
Know this article seems funny while we’re all anticipating the next big get before deadline…..as lifelong Dodger fan, grew up 10 mins from stadium, prices r high, don’t mortgage ur future, Pedro, Wetteland, Konerko, Lilly, C. Santana, even John Franco, too many too remember, all the homegrown kids we “gave away” for win now mentality, usually for beat-up over the hill, over paid has-beens, there is reason Dodgers r 41 games over .500 now! Tweak it, maybe nice complementary BP lefty, Don’t Give Away The Farm! Please! Something special has been brewing in LA since the new ownership took over……Sometimes Its The Trades U Don’t Make That Bring U Success n Victory……Let’s Go Dodgers !!!
LADreamin
Amen! It’s crazy what these rebuilding clubs want for their players. It’s not even a good crop of available players! Best ones are relievers so I hope we just get a lefty and call it a day. Let’s keep our farm stacked so we don’t have to go out and spend a ton each deadline.
dodgerfan711
Blake Dewitt for Lilly was a good trade. It was re signing him that hurt
ricknp02
And the Red Sox are sellers!!!