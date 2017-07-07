Dodgers Agree To Terms With First-Rounder Jeren Kendall

The Dodgers have agreed to terms with first-round pick Jeren Kendall, per MLB.com’s Jim Callis (via Twitter). The Vanderbilt outfielder will receive a $2.9MM bonus, according to Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (Twitter link).
Kendall, a left-handed-hitting junior, was taken with the 23rd overall pick, which came with a $2,702,700 allocation. Entering today, Los Angeles had yet to make things official with Kendall, second-rounder Morgan Cooper, and third-round pick Connor Wong.
Draft analysts split on Kendall, an accomplished college player credited by some as a five-tool player. That led MLB.com to rank him sixth among draft-eligible players. But he also placed as low as 18th (Baseball America), owing to concerns that he still swings and misses too frequently after three years at a top program.
Comments
Brixton
Hes probably the best position player in the entire draft if he can figure out how to not swing-and-miss as much.
Big if, but huge upside here
El Duderino
That’s like saying any other player is best if they can improve dramatically. Just silly.
Brixton
if he can make league average contact rates, hes a top prospect, its not like thats impossible. Its no where near saying if Dee Gordon hit 40 HRs a year, he’d be good. Its possible with some changes to Kendall’s swing
dodgerfan711
Dont think the dodgers will be able to get both their 2nd and 3rd rounders signed but who really knows. Well find out in a few hours