Cubs Agree With First-Rounder Alex Lange

Thirtieth overall draft pick Alex Lange has agreed to a $1.925MM bonus to join the Cubs, per Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (Twitter links). Whether the sides would find common ground came into question today due to as-yet-unreported medical concerns.
Evidently, the health issues weren’t enough to scuttle the deal, though Lange will take home less than the slot value of $2,184,300. The righty had the option of spending another year at LSU, but that’d have left him facing another year of injury risk with little in the way of anticipated leverage for next year’s draft.
Sixth-round pick Jeremiah Estrada will take home a well-over-slot $1MM bonus, Callis tweets. That bonus level wouldn’t have been possible absent agreement with Lange, Callis notes, unless Chicago was willing to give up a first-round pick next year as a penalty. The Cubs also landed fifth-rounder Nelson Velazquez, Callis tweets. His status had been uncertain as well with the signing deadline looming.
Comments
cubbiesn
YES! I think both of these pitchers have very bright futures in this organization
CubsRule08
Lange, Estrada and Velazquez signed, meaning we got our first 10 rd picks signed!
Awesome
37santobanks
I didn’t know that, helllllll yeah!!!
themed
None of them are very good.
Hen1CHC
Because you’re a baseball expert
buggywhip
No, because he doesn’t drink the kool-aid like the rest of you!
JDGoat
So everybody drafted isn’t very good?
chesteraarthur
He’s an uninformed cardinals fan who consistently shows his blatant bias and complete lack of understanding about all things baseball, is that really the horse you want to hitch your cart to?
RunDMC
Not many great pitchers coming out of LSU, unless you think Gausman, Nola are better than middling. But ole Ben McDonald was something else.
JKB
Oh buggywhip does not kool aid. So fans being happy they signed their top ten drafted prospects means the drink Kool-aid? No other fan base would be happy about that huh moron?
JDGoat
Because the Cubs drafted them?
WhiteSox4ever
Lol
chesteraarthur
I bet you’d think they were superstars if the cardinals drafted them….
You REALLY need to work on your trolling, your game is just sad at this point.
JKB
How do you know that none are good oh wise one. Do tell
Aaron Sapoznik
All’s well that ends well!?!?
Teddyballgame13
Themed
Wtf r u talking about? Have any info to back that up?
Teddyballgame13
Nm, provably a white sox fan still hoping Rodon doesnt suck.
JDGoat
St. Louis troll