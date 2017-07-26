Jeff Samardzija Unlikely To Waive No-Trade Clause

Jeff Samardzija’s name has come up frequently in recent trade rumors, but the 32-year-old right-hander’s five-year, $90MM contract allows him to block trades to all but eight teams. Moreover, Samardzija tells Andrew Baggarly of the San Jose Mercury News that if approached by the Giants about a trade to one of the teams over which he has veto power, he wouldn’t be interested in waiving the clause.
“I love being here,” said Samardzija shortly after praising the Giants’ core players and suggesting that the team fully believes it can turn the tide next season. Samardzija smiled yesterday when telling Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle that he “[doesn’t] remember” the eight teams to which he can be traded without his approval (Twitter link), but Baggarly now reports the full list in a separate column.
According to Baggarly, Samardzija can be traded to the Red Sox, Cubs, Mets, Yankees, Angels, Dodgers, Athletics and Nationals without his consent. All other teams — including the Astros, who have been the team most frequently connected to Samardzija on the rumor circuit — require Samardzija’s consent, and it doesn’t sound like he’s interested in green-lighting any proposals.
Samardzija is owed $18MM annually and has struggled in the estimation of traditional metrics this season. He’s sporting a 5-11 record with a 4.85 ERA, but most other statistical means of evaluation are rather bullish on the righty. He’s averaging 9.7 K/9 against 1.1 BB/9, both of which would be the best marks of his career, and leading the Majors in K/BB ratio. His 43.3 percent ground-ball rate is only a tick below average, and he’s inducing more swings at pitches out of the strike zone than he ever has before. Samardzija’s fastball velocity has also held strong at an average of just over 94 mph, and he’s averaging nearly 6 2/3 innings per start. Metrics like FIP (3.49), xFIP (3.13) and SIERA (3.28 prior to today’s strong outing) all view him much more favorably than earned run average.
Samardzija has struggled with men on base, in part due to the fact that he’s one of many pitchers throughout the league that has seen his HR/9 rate and HR/FB ratio spike as balls are leaving the yard at a higher rate than ever before in MLB history. And while his durability and K/BB numbers are impressive, some teams will no doubt express some skepticism that Samardzija would be able to better keep the ball in the yard by vacating the spacious AT&T Park as his home stadium. The remaining money on his contract also figures to be a concern to come clubs, as he represents a fairly sizable commitment to those that are near the luxury tax threshold.
All of that sounds to be mostly a moot point anyhow. Among the teams to which Samardzija can be moved, the Red Sox don’t seem likely to pursue a starter, while the Mets and A’s aren’t contending. The Angels are a fringe contender at best and have luxury tax concerns, while the Nationals are said to be more focused on relievers and may shy away from the money remaining on his deal. It’s at least possible that one of the other teams listed shows some interest, but the Yankees are presently focused on Sonny Gray, while the Cubs have already added Jose Quintana and the Dodgers have been most heavily linked to Yu Darvish (to say nothing of the longstanding Dodgers/Giants division rivalry).
Comments
Flipjunior89
I’m very sure he’d come to the cubs even tho we don’t need his consent but he will be happy to be on a winning team lol
jonnyblah
Yeah, they finally cracked that elusive 500 mark. Dodgers or ‘Stros should pick him up, teams that are looking at a WS run, but that’s not going to happen for obvious reasons. I’m sure SF keeps him.
dodgerfan711
Intra division roadblock is an understatement.
Steve Adams
Ha, that’s fair. I was intending to reference the rivalry, but it’s not like Dodgers/Giants is akin to A’s/Astros.
socalblake
Rather have Verlander.
norcalblue
Neither is appealing. LAD will pick up an 8th inning lefty if anything. Best case scenario: Wilson.
julyn82001
Could’ve had veto a trade to the A’s three years ago but didn’t… Guess A’s were contenders back then…
tharrie0820
He didn’t have a no trade clause back then. And they actually were contenders
RiverCatsFilms
Good
Hudsoto
Guy should consider a second career in pro wrestling. He can give a hell of a head butt. Ask Michael Morse
Rocketride
Dude is a #5 starter making #2 starter pay. No thanks.
xabial
But the K/BB ratio of a #1 starter. At one point of the season, they were on historical levels, (I think they still are with 138/15 K/BB ) and I think that part of his game is here to stay. Maybe #4 despite 5.05 ERA?
And I thought Michael Pineda was an enigma Lol
xabial
Update: After last start ERA down to 4.85 (from 5.05) with 146/17 K/BB
William
90 Million for that !
BLiv312
Please leave him in SF, we don’t want your long haired suck ass back with the Cubs.
dodgerfan711
He got them Russell somehow so i would appreciate his bad attitude. Like the Royals haul from Greinke
angelsfan4life
As desperate as the Angels are for starting pitching I hope they do not touch this guy.
KillahAC
Love to see him in Boston.
Wrek305
You don’t want Samardzija. He would be a spot starter in Boston
Wrek305
How the hell did earn a no trade clause? Is the gm of the giants that stupid?
xabial
No trade “but 8” clause Lol
Still gives him a lot of power though
William
90 Million for ( Samardzija ) a 4th Starter, Somebody had to be on Drugs !