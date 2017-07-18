James Loney Signs With KBO’s LG Twins

Veteran first baseman James Loney has signed on with Korea’s LG Twins, Jeeho Yoo of Yonhap reports on Twitter. He’ll earn a $350K salary during his first foray into the Korea Baseball Organization.

Loney, 33, has struggled to find a major league opportunity this year after eleven straight seasons of action in the majors. He opened the year in the Tigers’ system but was released after a rough start. And he landed with the Braves after Freddie Freeman’s injury, but then requested his release when the club went out and got Matt Adams to step in at the major league level.

Last year, Loney was able to find big league time after starting out at Triple-A. His early-season stint with the Padres’ top affiliate was his first non-rehab time in the minors since 2007. But Loney soon found a spot with the Mets, who needed a replacement for Lucas Duda. Loney ended the 2016 season with 366 plate appearances of .265/.307/.397 hitting.

That output fell shy of Loney’s typical offensive production. While he has never been much of a power threat — last year’s .131 ISO actually falls over his career average — Loney has typically hit for average and reached base at a steady clip. He also once drew top marks for his glovework at first, but has fallen back into the general range of average in recent campaigns.

All that said, the 33-year-old represents a polished hitter for his new club. We’re accustomed to reading of the exploits of power hitters in the KBO, with its high run-scoring environment. It’ll be interesting to see whether Loney finds his power stroke, but at a minimum he figures to make for a tough out for pitchers facing the LG Twins.