Johnny Cueto Could Miss Next Start

Giants righty Johnny Cueto is dealing with blister issues and could miss his next start, as various reporters, including John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle, have noted. Cueto pitched just four innings in his start against the Padres last night, throwing 82 pitches, then had tape on his index finger, middle finger and thumb after the game.
“It feels like they’re cut,” Cueto said, suggesting that a tighter texture of the baseballs this year as compared to last might be to blame for the problem. Various pitchers have commented on the textures of the baseballs this season.
“I think the best thing for me to do is take some time off,” says Cueto. “I can’t tell you whether or not I’m going to skip (my next start). It depends on how I feel. Right now, it feels bad.”
Missing a start this close to the non-waiver trade deadline could, of course, affect Cueto’s trade market, which was already complicated due to a variety of factors. (There have been few recent indications that the Giants are looking to trade Cueto despite their 35-56 record this year, although it stands to reason they would at least be open to making a deal under the right circumstances.) Cueto hasn’t been outstanding this season, with a 4.59 ERA, 8.0 K/9 and 3.2 BB/9 over 115 2/3 innings. And while his current deal calls for him to be paid $21MM per year through 2021, plus a $5MM buyout on a $22MM option for 2022, he can opt out of the deal after this season and collect the $5MM buyout while becoming a free agent. He’ll also receive a $500K assignment bonus if he’s traded. Those factors make Cueto’s value “lower than a rental’s,” as one GM told FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal even before the blister issues emerged.
Comments
whiddon3
Can someone explain the difference in the baseballs this year as opposed to others? I’m out of the loop. I heard Marcus Stroman say something similar about the baseballs and more frequent blisters.
billysbballz
If Elsbury waived his no trade and Yanks kicked in a few 20-30 range prospects like Jake Cave and Deitrich Emms maybe they can work a deal for Cueto this way not selling the farm and freeing up an outfield spot plus adding to rotation thus letting Adams continue to develop. But that’s not happening because Elsbury 80 million left is not desirable even for San Fran that can obviously use an upgrade in the outfield who can lead off. As far as Yanks go Cueto has pitched pretty bad this year and it’s a flyer that he returns to last year production and maybe opts out.
RiverCatsFilms
“Blister issues”
I really hope that’s his reason on struggling and not the Giants wanting him to miss the start