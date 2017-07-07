Braves Receiving Interest In Julio Teheran

With few controllable starters available at the non-waiver trade deadline, teams have been reaching out to the Braves to gauge the availability of right-hander Julio Teheran, reports FanRag’s Jon Heyman. The Astros are one of multiple teams that has inquired, Heyman notes, and the Braves haven’t completely ruled out moving him prior to the deadline.
David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution adds more context to the story, noting that the Braves privately discussed the possibility of shopping Teheran this offseason, but were only going to put him on the market if they were able to land an arm such as Chris Sale, Chris Archer or Jose Quintana to take Teheran’s spot in the rotation. Atlanta was never able to pull off a trade for a front-line starter, and thus Teheran was retained to make the first start in the history of SunTrust Park.
That new park, of course, may have adversely impacted Teheran’s trade value. Atlanta’s new home has proven to be exceptionally hitter-friendly, and Teheran has been torched for a 7.58 ERA there, as compared to a 2.88 mark on the road. Of the 20 homers he’s yielded this year, 13 have come at home, despite the fact that he’s pitched four more innings on the road.
Attributing his struggles solely to the home park isn’t prudent, though, as Teheran has a 4.51 FIP and 4.49 xFIP away from SunTrust park, suggesting that much of that road split is a mirage. He’s seen his strikeout, walk and ground-ball rates all trend in the wrong direction this year, both at home and on the road. Teheran’s velocity has fallen a couple of miles per in recent years as well, and he’s currently sporting his worst swinging-strike and chase rates since 2012.
That said, it’s hard not to find Teheran’s contract highly appealing. He’s earning $6.3MM this season and is guaranteed $8MM in 2018 plus $11MM in 2019. The deal also carries a $12MM club option ($1MM buyout) for the 2020 season. All told, he’s guaranteed just $22.995MM through the end of the 2019 campaign (including the remainder of this year’s salary) and can be controlled through 2020 for $33.995MM. Even if Teheran is more of mid-rotation workhorse than a top-of-the-rotation arm, that’s a highly reasonable rate for a pitcher that has made at least 30 starts in each of the past four seasons with solid run-prevention numbers.
Comments
crambone
Oh please do it.
realgone2
Oh I hope so!!!
MILWBrewersFan
He would look great in a Brewers uniform.
NL_East_Rivalry
Trade him while his value is down!
CJBoze22
That’s exactly why the Braves shouldn’t trade him. What else are we going to get that we would need?
BlueSkyLA
He might be lousy, but he’s lousy for cheap so that makes up for it.
Caseys Partner
“That said, it’s hard not to find appeal in Teheran’s contract.”
I’m sure Jeremy Hellickson is prospect cheaper and the Phillies will pay Hellickson’s salary.
BlueSkyLA
If I had to pick between a couple of lousy starters, I suppose Hellickson is the more appealing lousy starter.
Reminds me of the old joke about the restaurant where the food is bad and portions are too small.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Oh no not this again.
BlueSkyLA
It’s that time of year, when everybody with a pulse might be on the move.
juanrdz1980
Yes. We need him
Brixton
Honestly, hes been awful, but hes pitching in a really small park with a really bad defense behind him other than Inciarte.
Put him in a pitchers environment with a half decent defense and you’ll probably see more 2016 Teheran than 2017 Teheran.
And honestly, no one should give up top 50ish prospects for him.
realgone2
He wasn’t very good in turner field 2 years ago
Brixton
He had one mediocre year (not even terrible) boxed in between 3 allstar caliber seasons..
realgone2
He is not an Ace like the Braves keeping thinking he is
thunder12k
Only against the Mets
baseball10
Should have traded him last year
braves25
Coppy is smart! It depends on what the return might be as to if the Braves trade him or not!
jaxwithanx
“It depends on what the return might be as to if the Braves trade him or not!”
You don’t say!?
NicknewsomeATL
We all know Coppy doesn’t trade away assets for nothing special (except the trade that sent A. Wood and peraza away for hector olivera..man I’m still mad about that) so if Teheran gets traded it will be for good close prospects. I don’t think he should be traded because the thing we need most is to get rid of dickey and Garcia and bring up or trade for better pitchers as our young guys come up. Teheran isn’t an ace by any means and he is very inconsistent but we definitely shouldn’t trade him now that his value is at pretty much his lowest its ever been. We could package him with a pitching prospect (we have a lot of those if no one knew) for a sonny gray but I don’t think that could happen.
ahale224
The arms we brought in haven’t developed like we hoped and starting pitching is at a premium. If the Braves want to really compete in the next 4 years they can’t afford to move him.
realgone2
You don’t pay attention to A or AA ball then.
braves95
They have 3 guys in BA’s top 50 that are at least AA or higher. There’s a 4th ranked 75. They certainly have arms that should be available in the next 4 years.
roberty
There’s a good chance the Braves could be starting 2018 with Folty, Nukem, Soroka and Sims in the rotation, with Allard, Wright and Gohara right behind them.
WAH1447
The braves need established pitching period the farm is deep enough where they can throw in a couple of guys to get it done as long as acuna stays then they can trade off some guys
JP8
not this again…
braves95
This would be the definition of selling low. Hector Olivera trade, you may have company!
84braves
Trade him to Houston for Fisher and Moron plus a low level arm
It will soften the blow when the Braves go after Gray or Archer and have to give up an Allard, Sims , Peterson type on return.
The Braves have Motte, Markakis, Phillips and Garcia to trade to help regain any prospect lose for a front line starter. The Braves aren’t seriously competing till 2019
But a rotation of
Archer
Folty
Newcomb
Soroka
Wright
Looks pretty scary
MILWBrewersFan
Did you say Jason Motte as a trade chip?
GoRockies
Motte has a 3.76 ERA and has 19 Ks in 26 innings he would be a solid bullpen piece
roberty
Last season the Braves got Travis Demeritte, Michael Mader, Anfernee Seymour, Akeel Morris, Kade Scivicque, Dylan Moore, Matt Foley, Caleb Dirks and Phil Pfeiffer for Erick Aybar, Hunter Cervanka, Dario Alvarez, Jeff Francoeur, Kelly Johnson, Dian Toscano, Bud Norris and Lucas Harrel.
Motte is definitely a trade chip.
jaxwithanx
“Trade him to Houston for Fisher”
OK dude.
realgone2
2020
mp9
Twins should be on him!