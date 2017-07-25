Latest On Yu Darvish

There’s still some apparent tension in the Rangers’ stance regarding ace Yu Darvish. The veteran righty is now available for the taking, per ESPN.com’s Jerry Crasnick, but only in the “right deal.”
The situation was framed somewhat differently just last night by MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan, though perhaps it’s just another way of stating the same takeaway. As he has it, the Rangers are leaning against a trade unless the club falls apart over the final week or is “overwhelmed by an offer.”
It seems, then, that Texas is informing rivals not only that Darvish can be had, but also that he won’t be moved unless the Rangers receive an offer that meets their surely lofty standards. That sets the stage for an interesting, multi-party game of chicken between the Rangers and potential suitors. But it also perhaps reflects mostly a continuation of a typical deadline standoff, as Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News suggests on Twitter.
The organization is surely justified in holding out for a big return on Darvish, rather than simply auctioning his services to the highest bidder. After all, the team would not only be waving the white flag on contending in the current season — despite a still-wide-open AL Wild Card race — but would be sacrificing the ability to recoup draft compensation by extending Darvish a qualifying offer. (Plus, perhaps there could be at least some impossible-to-quantify impact on any efforts to re-sign the star hurler.)
He’s not even worth THAT much in a trade. A top 5 team prospect and one other from outside the top 20 is about his market value.
After what aroldis chapman got last year at the deadline, I don’t think your opinion is accurate at all
Yeah and everyone thought the Cubs overpaid, which plenty of teams – Yankees included – are publicly saying they are not going to do this deadline. I’d agree generally Darvish should be worth more, but we just saw Doolittle getting way less than market value due to injury concerns. Yu just had TJ so that’s what I used in my own evaluation of his market value.
Big difference in RP and SP market though. Plus injury concerns aren’t am issue for a rental really
No team will come out and say that they’ll pay any price to improve. It’s all gamesmanship to try to win a trade. Texas wants a high price and either they will cave and lower the price or someone will cave and meet it. Any talk of what a player is worth is too fluid to pin down until a deal gets done.
Sibert18-ask the Marlins and Colin Rea about that…
darvish for yadier alvarez and dj peters
That would be pretty fair trade
No thanks, they don’t want Alvarez that much. Need more MLB ready type talent
Damn I really like DJ Peters
The Dodgers will get either him or Verlander.
Why would the Dodgers give up so much for a rental
Dodgers and Cubs will battle it out over Verlander
Dodgers can have him. Cubs should trade for bullpen help. Pat Neshiek or a player like Kelvin Herrera.
Royals aren’t selling, so no Herrera unfortunately.
Cuz there’s something called a world series they would like to win
“something called a world series”
I would like a list of the number of times a trade deadline SP rental brought home a ring. here is the list:
2014 too long ago for you? Jake Peavy says hello:
July 26, 2014: Traded by the Boston Red Sox with cash to the San Francisco Giants for Edwin Escobar and Heath Hembree.
October 30, 2014: Granted Free Agency.
December 23, 2014: Signed as a Free Agent with the San Francisco Giants.
Cueto was a rental, wasn’t he?
Cueto was a rental and then put up an era of 5.5 and a fip of 4.5 in the post season. Bad example
jake peavy had an era of 6 and a fip of 4.6 in the playoffs.
“I would like a list of the number of times a trade deadline SP rental brought home a ring. here is the list:”
Way to straw man the topic, answer the question as it was raised, thanks.
I assumed that by “bringing home” he meant helped to win. Not literally was just able to bring one home, as that would make trading for one pointless and defeat the whole argument that acquiring one helps a team with “something called a world series they would like to win”.
Reading the whole comment thread helps to get context and you know, actually answer the question. Give it a shot!
chesteraarthur-what are Kershaw’s (no ring) numbers again?
what does Kershaw have to do with…well, anything that you replied to? Good work completely posting off topic and attempting to derail a conversation though. If you can’t think of a valid retort, please refrain from commenting.
Probably because they are in a huge market and haven’t won in forever.
To get over that hump to the WS
No way Dodgers should give up the farm to get yu dervish because he is a free agent at end of year.would be better off going after sonny Gray instead
Why would you want a injury prone pitcher for like Gray? Plus the Dodgers dont even need a starter why trade away your good prospects when you are 11 and half games up in the division doesn’t make any sense no one is catching the Dodgers even without Kershaw.
Sonny Gray is better then what we have now and we need another right hander
Because world series or bust.
Darvish has had tommy John lol, gtfo
That’s different, he’s a rental not someone you’ll have multiple years. Plus he’s been doing fine since then where as Gray has a few question marks that could come up later
Gray is NOT injury prone. Stop buying into that utter nonsense.
be Cause the season doesn’t end after 162? because Kershaw’s back injury is a concern that it could go out again in the playoffs. I agree don’t give up verdugo or buehler but they can still afford to give up a top 5 prospect and another in the 15-20 range
I laugh at these comments how “The Dodgers need another pitcher” meanwhile they are 11 and half games ahead in the division, if this was the Yankees up that much leading the division and was out looking for another pitcher everyone would be screaming and yelling how its not fair and that they get everyone but meanwhile it’s fine that the Dodgers do it LOL. You people are so hypocritical it’s ridiculous, everyone can do whatever they want but when the Yankees do it its a crime and they are breaking rules.
What are you talking about.
No one ever screams “its not fair what the Yankees are doing” its not 2009 anymore when you clowns signed every major FA over the last 5 years and “magically” won a title.
But forget all that: Playoffs are 5 and 7 game series, you are only as good as your postseason rotation is and Kershaw-Wood-Gray is better than anything else LAD could possibly have, that is if Texas wants too much for Darvish, which apparently they do.
Yankees fans actually know nothing about baseball and especially know nothing about the trade market, prospect evaluations and deadline moves, its one of the biggest mysteries of the game. I guess you really do have to experience losing a lot over a long time to fully understand the game.
Oh man why are you playing the role as a victim? Do you want pity from everyone? Jesus you don’t understand what you are talking about
You must not understand play off series because that 11 and a half game lead means jack other than their division is mediocre
You are a moron typical Yankee hater has to resort to name calling because that’s the only defense you can muster up LOL you are pathetic. Why don’t you get a job and life you are on this site more than anyone. Just by the reactions I got out of all you hypocrites just shows I am right and proves my point and that’s what I was looking for and you people stepped right into it good job! Yeah you would know we magically won a title Mr. Baseball guru and know it all you don’t know jack get over yourself.
No one is playing victim or wants pity I am just proving a point and clearly by the reactions I got just tells me that I am right because I am sure if the Yanks were 11 and half games ahead in the division and were out looking to get pitchers or whatever it may be, everyone would be screaming how unfair it is and how the Yankees ruin baseball and all this garbage so don’t sit there now and try to justify it being ok for the Dodgers to do it because you won’t win.
Sibert go back to Mexico I know more about baseball than you will ever know I am shouldn’t even be responding to your comment because it doesn’t deserve to be recognized.
oh rad, racism in the threads….yeah that wont get you banned or anything, you dumb crybaby
You seem to be Mad Online™. Perhaps growing up and realizing your team isnt the only team that exists might help you?
That mediocre division will prolly have 3 playoff teams… just saying.
YankeeMan3099
GareBear
Just Another Fan
YankeeMan3099
Looks like we are leading the sweepstakes for Gray LOL I LOVE IT!!!!!!!!!!
The Dodgers are a extremely well managed team. They have one of the best GM’s in the game. They have a near unlimited budget. They have a 10 game lead. They have the best pitcher in baseball. They have a great farm system. With all that being said no one on he team has a World Series ring on their hand. No recent WS flag is flying over the stadium. Kershaw can be a free agent in a couple years. Despite all the great things the Dodgers have going for them, these opportunities don’t come along very often. If not now, then when? Why wait until next year? Prospects come and go. Flags fly forever.
I would give anything for the Rangers to have won a World Series. Even though they didn’t I’ll never forget taking my now deceased Grandfather to his first WS game. I’ll never forget cheering like crazy with my dad and brothers at the game. I’ll never forget flying to San Francisco and St. Louis to watch game 1. I’ll also never forget Cruz not catching that ball. Yet I have already forgotten who the Rangers traded for Cliff Lee. I can’t remember who the Rangers gave up for any of the players they traded for the WS run. There were some great prospects they traded, but we were in the World Series. That’s what great teams do. They build the team for success and when the iron is hot they strike. You can hold off for next year, but why wait? This is a year you might remember for the rest of your life.
I couldn’t agree more. Going to that World Series game against the Cardinals was one of the most unforgettable times of my life. I love the way the Rangers did it, and I’m very surprised at some of these other fans’ reactions. Go rangers
“The Dodgers are a extremely well managed team. They have one of the best GM’s in the game.”
disagree, do you want to go over the past 3 years trades and signings? its not anything special unless you’re a Dodgers fanboy. I agree with “flags fly forever” but that doesn’t apply to the Marlins for some reason lol.
If we are going to overpay for Yu Darvish, then I want a negotiating window for a long term extension if Darvish agrees. (4 year deal).
If the Rangers dont allow a negotiating window for an extension, then we use the package to go after Gray since he is contollable and Darvish will just be a rental and is not worth overpaying
Pirates go for it:
trade Kevin Newman, Will Craig, and Nick Kingham for Yu Darvish. Rotation of Yu, Cole, JT, and Nova would be tough.
Push Kuhl to pen. Have him, Watson, Nicasio, and Rivero.
That rotation vs 19 games vs sub-500 teams could take the division.
Get to playoffs where pitching wins and we can get by w/o Marte (though a trade for an OF would be cool).
That’s slightly too much for Darvish imo but it looks like a move both sides should make. Pirates are surging, Rangers are struggling.
Craig and Kingham for Darvish is a fair swap imo.
why do the rangers need newman with odor and andrus though currently?
i think the deal would have to be centered around keller or brault and someone like luplow and eppler to sweeten the deal.
Rangers could also kick in a reliever to continue to help the pirates pen
Trust me you don’t want one of our relievers
When is Andrus signed thru? Keller is now their top prospect. I could see Brault or Eppler going though. With the way Luplow is playing and Meadows always hurt, they will keep him.
With Darvish, Williams or Kuhl would move to pen and eliminate a need there.
Many teams go with best player, not need.
Odor might be a terrible player, as he is this particular season. Makes sense to have other options, who themselves can be traded for MLB players who help now.
I agreed it may be much. But Kramer and Tucker are good middle infielders too and Mercer and JHay aren’t FA til 2019 at the earliest.
Bell makes Craig expendable. I’ve always liked Kingham but wanna keep Keller, Glasnow, and Gage Hinsz.
With Yu, that rotation would be outstanding and would even strengthen the BP.
lol you can take out Craig but not Newman from that deal
Newman, Craig, Kingham…that’s one piece away from being a Sonny Grey package.
And, actually, if the Pirates are going to make a big trade, what about a deal with Toronto for Josh Donaldson that involves Jung Ho Kang (and prospects) going the other way?
Maybe Canada will give Kang a visa. He is clearly not getting one from the US.
I’d still rather just trade a few mid tier prospects for Matt Moore, Jay Bruce and a 7th/8th inning RP.
Nope, can’t trade a suspended player. You aren’t getting rid of Kang, you will have to eat that contract when you release him for being a total POS of a human being doing time in Korean prison.
If the rangers need to be “blown away” I say forget getting another starter and stack the bullpen. Go get Britton if the Medical checks out or Wilson or hand instead if it doesn’t, and jump in the mix for Ramos or Reed also. Add 2 more guys to Jansen/Morrow/Baez and we won’t need starters to go deeper than 5…
I agree. Texas is just trying to elevate their value because no one is meeting there expectations because he is an impending free agent. Sorry but not everyone is as dumb as the cubs were.
Eh, never underestimate the power of the deadline. Many teams will overpay for rentals – like LA did last year for an injury-plagued Hill and a meh Reddick.
Flags Fly Forever.
I really dig the phrase “Flags Fly Forever”
Powerful statement and gives you pause on holding onto prospects….hmmm
There’s no way to know definitively, but I don’t think the Cubs get as far as they do last postseason without Aroldis Chapman in tow. I feel like relievers/leverage situations are underrated as far as advanced statistics go, but they’re of paramount importance in the playoffs of late.
TLDR – I don’t think Chicago regrets that trade for a nanosecond. Also, Cleveland might have come up short in the WS, but same for them re: Andrew Miller.
The only chance the Rangers have of the postseason is the Wild Card. Given how crowded the AL Wild Card race is, I doubt they even make that. Why try for a one game playoff with Darvish, knowing that he is very likely to go away in free agency after this season. Just get as much value as you can with him now and trade him away. You have to figure that the Dodgers are the front runners for Darvish. Even if you don’t get Verdugo or Buehler, Willie Calhoun plus a top 30 prospect or two might not be a bad return
agree and think this is posturing. this team is not as good as last year’s who lost to the blue jays. Seattle is pushing and the Yankees and royals are pushing. I can’t see Texas finishing ahead of two of Cleveland NYY and Seattle and let’s not forget TB and Min are also potential contenders.
Agreed. As a die hard Rangers fan, this team is not built to go anywhere in the WS. It would take the utmost of luck to get past a team like the Astros or Red Sox in a playoff series. Crazier things have happened, but it is time to trade Darvish, Lucroy, Cashner, Gomez, Napoli, etc…
Darvish is probably gonna be like Chapman was last year but in starter form
Darvish to Dodgers for Yadier Alvarez and Morgan Cooper
As a person who frequents the Rangers AAA games in Round Rock, I would love the Rangers to get a near-ready prospect or two just so I can possibly see them play this season.
They have every right to ask for this price for Darvish. Hasn’t been as solid this year as before, but he’s a frontline starter on any team
Am I the only one who thinks a ring is worth giving up “too much”??
People act like it’s the Pirates being talked about. It’s the Dodgers. The Dodgers who haven’t won in forever, who have a real chance at finally doing it, and who can buy players in FA anyway. Go for it.
Everyone has this, “but our future” mentality. When you have a chance at the WS series that goes out the window to me. A team that is trying to grab a division or WC shouldn’t do it, but a team with a big lead who thinks they may be the best team absolutely should.
You aren’t the only one: every single MLB front office thinks that way, its just the infuriating prospect hounds who would rather not win titles but instead keep players who maybe will be good someday on a title-less team.
You are right. Teams in NY, LA or Chi have no excuse for not “going for it”.
If they empty the farm and have holes on the MLB roster, they can sign a free agent.
A team like the Pirates can’t do that without risking a decade of irrelevance.
Dave Cameron wrote an article earlier this year and Schoenfield agreed in an article today, renting an ace typically takes a top 50 prospect and 2 other solid prospects. If Jon Daniels can get a bidding war started, he should have no problem getting a similiar type of return.
Speculation for the other commenters and Jeff Todd. A comparison was made to the Chapman trade return. Is that a realistic metric in this market? The teams have about 60 games left. That’s maybe 11-12 starts, or high twenties if you are talking about a closer. Then the post season. Where’s the starter/closer ratio.
Typically a starter is more valuable than a reliever due to the fact they throw more innings. If there’s 10 starts left that’s about 60-90 innings, where 25 appearances for a reliever is just 25 innings
You watch, it will be the dodgers that trade for darvish and then you will see other rangers get traded. It’s time for Texas to restock the farm and try to hang with Houston next year.
Darvish, Matt Bush, and Dario Alverez, to LAD for Buehler and Verdugo.
Hamels to NYY for Chance Adams plus.
Lucroy to Chicago for Alex Lange and Thomas Hatch.
Gomez to Cleveland for Nolan Jones.
Napoli to Boston for cash.
Choo – to whoever for whatever.
I like all those deals??? Damn Texas could really clean up and do a sick reload if they wanted to. Not sure if they want to though.
Once they decide to trade darvish, I think all those players on one year deals are fair game. Not sure if they’ll trade hamels yet since his Ks are down his value is down. It’ll also be tough to trade choo but I’d do it
Good luck with that. The trade value of players who will become free agents is heavily dependent on how they’re playing. Sure, they should be better but is there any reason to think they’ll turn it around immediately. Lucroy and Napoli are among the worst at their position this year. Teams may be interested if the Rangers will pay their salaries and don’t expect much in return.
If a player is playing well, you can get something good for him.
Hamels is struggling this year. He’s only striking out 5.0 per 9. Probably not the best time to trade him. Choo is strictly a DH at this point. No one will take that contract.
Aging outfielders/DH types that make 20-21 million a year (62+ million remaining) is easily replaceable. The problem will be finding someone that will take on that remaining commitment. Given his health, offensive struggles, limited defense, and contract, Choo has to go if you can find a taker.
Why would the Indians want Gomez.
It has been reported that CLEV is in the market for an extra OF… A defensive minded OF who can play all three spots, has some value.
That would be amazing for the rangers!
I don’t understand the idea of “overpay.” Teams pay what the market is for a player. If a team trades two top 50 prospects for a guy it’s because other teams offered similar packages.
And a similar package netted the best pitcher in the AL signed to super team friendly deal for 3 years, not 3 months.
So you think teams offered something similar to Dansby Swanson, Ender Inciarte, and Blair for Shelby Miller? Is that why people inside of baseball front offices were vocal about it being an overpay and were afraid/mad that it would potentially alter the trade market?
Trading him to a contender and trying to resign him sounds good in theory, but he could end up damaged like Chapman from overuse.
If any team is going to acquire Darvish it should be the Cubs. While the Cubs are not the team they were in 2016 they are talented.
IF the Yankees think they have a shot at the WS this year they could try to flip Robertson and a mid level prospect or two for Darvish. Texas is in desperate need of a closer. My guess is that Texas would ask for Betances instead and the Yankees would have to think about pulling the trigger on that one. Personally, I’d rather the Yankees pass on a deal like that. If they really want Darvish they can try and sign him as a FA at the end of the season.