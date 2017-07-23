Mariners To Sign Danny Espinosa

The Mariners have agreed to a Major League deal with infielder Danny Espinosa, Yahoo Sports’ Tim Brown reports (Twitter links).
Espinosa was released earlier this week by the Angels, ending a brief and very disappointing stint for the 30-year-old in Los Angeles. Espinosa hit just .162/.237/.276 over 254 plate appearances for the Halos, posting the lowest wRC+ (40) of any hitter in baseball with at least 250 PA.
Espinosa also posted below-average hitting numbers last season, albeit with some pop, hitting 24 homers for the Nationals. If he can regain even his modest from last year, he can help a Mariners team that was known to in the market for infield depth, including some recent interest in the Mets’ Asdrubal Cabrera. Espinosa has flashed some good glovework at both second base and shortstop over his career and he has some brief (109 1/3 innings) experience at third base as well, so he could supplant struggling rookie Taylor Motter as Seattle’s chief utility infielder.
Comments
24TheKid
I don’t see how he would be any better than Taylor Motter.
ethanhickey
He won’t be but he’s older and Taylor deserves to develop
halos101
Haha dipoto…have fun mariner fans.
gmflores27
He’s not a bad GM, they pretty much signed him for nothing. You obviously don’t know how MLB GMing works
halos101
Lol gmflores, funny to hear that from you. MLB GMing isn’t just signing released veterans mid season so idk what your saying
gmflores27
It’s making even the small moves, and this is one of them
halos101
Lol man thanks for enlightening me on how to be a gm by making these kinda moves
TheChanceyColborn
And the grill is heating up. (I’m not sure if it’s still the Hot Stove since that’s free agency I think. I’ll stick with grill)
frg214
Oh yea game changer right here.
StarMan27
It’s time to fire Dipoto, he’s making the Mariners worse. Jarrod Dyson should not be starting (he can’t hit), Yovani Gallardo is a disaster, Drew Smylly is a disaster (a flat average pitcher when healthy), he traded Mark Trumbo for a ham sandwich, and then he trades our best hitting prospect (Tyler O’neil) for another injury prone back end starter? Send Dipoto back to Anaheim!!!
halos101
please keep him away from anaheim
24TheKid
I completely disagree. White and Lewis are better hitting prospects overall, O’Neil is also scouted as having the same power as Lewis anyways. We don’t need another average defender in the outfield that is an all or nothing hitting. And can you tell me the names of the prospects he gave up for Smyly without looking it up, and did you somehow know he would get hurt?
docmilo5
Espinosa is minor league filler. Tacoma is running on a skeleton crew.
With you StarMan27 on the O’Neill deal.
24TheKid
No they got him on a major league deal.
Phillies2017
Honestly, how does this hurt the Mariners. They owe him, what $250k? That’s nothing.
Especially considering he’s a plus defender who is a year removed from hitting 24 homers and attempting to make up for the millions he’s lost with the poor first half as he’s entering free agency this winter.
Worst case, hes a solid glove off of the bench and gets cut if he doesn’t hit enough. Don’t get the hate for the move.
sexymarinersfan
Jury is still out on Dipoto. We still haven’t finished his 2nd full year. Waiting to reserve judgement until then. I do know this, the M’s have been more competitive the last 2 seasons than I can ever remember for some time. And as a fan, that means more to me than signing whomever, trading whatever prospect, or ARGUING with opposing fans on a non-mariners site.