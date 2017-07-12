MLBTR Chat Transcript By Jason Martinez | July 12, 2017 at 6:28pm CDT Click here to read the transcript for MLBTR Chat With Jason Martinez: July 12, 2017
TheWestCoastRyan
For real. People need to stop pushing Jurickson Profar to the Padres. People who think Profar is some super valuable piece need to realize two things: 1. It’s been almost five years now since he was a top prospect in baseball and 2. He’s a free agent in two years. If Preller wants him he won’t trade for him he’ll just wait two years and sign him.
arc89
Reminds me of Brandon Woods a few years back. One of the top prospects that couldn’t hit in the bigs. Texas should trade him even if it is for a AAA arm. The guy needs a change
TheWestCoastRyan
Oh and Dombrowski absolutely will trade with Preller if that’s where the value is. Tough to see Solarte getting traded at this point tho cuz that would be selling low and Solarte isn’t about to be a free agent any time soon.
BusterMove
Kayrall
bkwalker510
Sam.rhodes16
That Braves lineup was sexy as hell. That political bullshit was ugly as hell.
bravesfan88
Someone asked what his prediction was for the Braves 2018 lineup and rotation by September…
His Answer:
Inciarte (CF), Swanson (SS), Freeman (1B), Machado (3B), Markakis (RF), Acuña (LF), Flowers (C), Albies (2B).
1. Jake Arrieta
2. Teheran
3. Folty
4. Newcomb
5. Allard, Soroka or Sims.
Holy crap, what have you done!?! lol
Martinez is going to make the irrational Braves’ fans come out the woodworks, by him mentioning Machado and Arrieta on a future hypothetical Braves squad…lol
Now that someone with some sense has mentioned it, I’m sure they are going to use that as their golden ticket to mention even more ridiculous acquisitions…lol
Realistically, they are going to have alot of free money to play with during this next off-season. So, it isn’t completely unrealistic to think the Braves may spend big to speed up their rebuilding process…
Obviously, I would love Machado at 3rd, I mean who wouldn’t?? Acuna and Albies should be sparkplugs for their lineup, but Markakis has got to go…They will need another RF’er to replace Kakes…Maybe Kemp in LF and Acuna slides over to RF, is my thought…
I believe their September rotation, if they don’t acquire anyone, would look like:
1. Teheran
2. Folty
3. Newcomb
4. Soroka
5. Allard
Then their pen should be full of young flamethrowers who can rack up strikeouts…Lucas Sims, AJ Minter, Caleb Dirks, Akeel Morris, Arodys Vizcaino, Mauricio Cabrera, and Jacob Lindgren…
Let the rebuild finally END!! Lol
smelliott00
beanz15
Any thing the Rockies should do if they wanna be serious playoff contenders, or are they somewhat formidable already?