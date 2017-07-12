AL Notes: Blue Jays, Panda, Verlander, Tigers, Smoak

The Blue Jays have let teams around the league know that they’re open to offers on rental players like Marco Estrada, Francisco Liriano, Joe Smith and J.P. Howell, according to Robert Murray of FanRag Sports. The Jays are less open but not entirely closed off to the idea of moving lefty J.A. Happ and first baseman/outfielder Steve Pearce, each of whom is affordably signed through the 2018 season, he adds. Toronto president Mark Shapiro recently suggested that the Jays still have enough pure talent to contend, though he also acknowledged that the club’s poor first half would require them to be open-minded. Certainly, it doesn’t seem as though the Jays are looking to tear things down entirely, and given their recent links to players like Dee Gordon, it’s possible that Toronto is even open to shedding short-term salary but still amassing some long-term assets to help beyond 2017. The 33-year-old Liriano, after all, has struggled all season, while Estrada limped into the All-Star break and the two relievers mentioned are presently on the disabled list.
- There’s simply no place for Pablo Sandoval on the Red Sox’ roster, writes WEEI’s John Tomase. The team still has a few days to make a decision on Sandoval, as his rehab window from an eyebrow-raising DL placement due to an ear infection doesn’t expire until Monday. However, Tomase argues that the writing has been on the wall from the moment the Sox placed Sandoval on the DL this past time. Deven Marrero and Tzu-Wei Lin are sound defensively, and even if neither can hit all that much, they’re both likely to outproduce Sandoval until Rafael Devers is ready or until president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski enlists some outside help on the trade market. Tomase notes that for all of his struggles in Boston, Sandoval has put in the effort to try to make the arrangement work. But, Tomase surmises, the team simply cannot exhibit any more patience at this point after giving Sandoval multiple chances to turn his career around.
- MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand tweets that the Tigers are not actively shopping right-hander Justin Verlander, though he adds that a source says the team could be “talked into moving him” before the non-waiver deadline. That’s not all that surprising to hear, as Verlander is in the midst of one of his worst seasons and is owed nearly $70MM between now and the conclusion of the 2019 season. He also has a full no-trade clause, further complicating matters. While Verlander has been popular on the rumor circuit due to his name value, he doesn’t stand out as a realistic trade candidate given that contract, no-trade protection, his results and the Tigers’ likely desire to receive quality prospects in return.
- Tigers skipper Brad Ausmus is fully aware of the rumors surrounding his club but hopes that the front office doesn’t trade away any big league talent prior to the non-waiver trade deadline, writes Evan Woodbery of MLive.com. Ausmus believes the Tigers’ roster is markedly better than its record and is optimistic of a second-half turnaround. “Offensively, I do think part of the story is — I know how it sounds and I hate to say it — we’ve hit a lot of balls hard, significantly more than anyone else, that ended up being outs,” said Ausmus. “That can change games if a potential big hit becomes an out. We haven’t hit the ball as poorly as our numbers say.” Per Woodbery, Ausmus made an appeal to owner Chris Ilitch, though the manager concedes that it’s possible that some players will be moved.
- Blue Jays first baseman spoke to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi about his remarkable turnaround in 2017. Smoak tells Davidi that at the suggestion of GM Ross Atkins, he sat down with a sports psychologist for the first time this offseason and developed a revamped mental approach to the game to go along with modifications to his swing path that were made with hitting coach Brook Jacoby. Smoak adds that he’s actually cut down on his swing at the plate, which has led to more power. “When you would see me coil, or you’d see the whole number on the back of my jersey, it was because I’m trying to hit the ball 500 feet,” he explains. “I’m big enough and I’m strong enough that if I square it up it’s going to have a chance. You don’t have to hit it 400 feet every time, they can barely go out, too.” The more reserved approach at the dish has helped him to recognize breaking balls more effectively, which Davidi explains is readily apparent in his plate discipline metrics. I’d highly recommend checking out the column in full, as it’s a great look at the transformation that Smoak has undergone.
philsark94
I feel bad for Panda. I really do. The Red Sox just needed him to be league average and dependable. Wherever he finds work, I hope he finds success because he can be an exciting player.
padresfan
You actually want more from the Boston farm?
padresfan
Wrong place for that. I don’t feel bad. Padres offered him the same type of money with one year less and he turned it down. If anything, I’m glad he turned t down. His bat really comes alive in the lost season though
padresfan
Post*
LA Sam
Preller gonna swoop in there n get fat panda 4 a hurt P….
Boston2AZ
I think you were right the first time. LOL!
padresfan
Of course.
Cam
Can’t say I feel bad for him personally. A lot of his current failures are his own doing – when you’re being paid millions and millions of dollars to hit and catch a ball, at the bare minimum you should be in a decent enough physical shape to do it. It’s his choice to shove all those twinkies down his throat.
LA Sam
He feels shame.
Cam
As he pours salted caramel sauce on his twinkie cake.
nysoxsam
It was THE MOVE that seems to have gotten Sherington canned.
mikeyank55
Too bad that John Henry can’t find a way to cheat again and park Panda is Pawtucket so he can avoid the luxury tax.
That would be the third time though, and even in baseball that’s three strikes
0ptimetstic
Wait…
You don’t have to hit it 500 feet?
JDGoat
Just in batting practice
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
Cahill and Solarte, if healthy, for Josh Tobias, Trey Ball, and Chavis makes sense for both teams.
padresfan
You want more from the Boston farm?
padresfan
They wouldn’t even make it into the padres top 30
Brixton
Chavis would be top 10 in the Pads farm lol
Priggs89
Chavis is ranked 96 on Baseball America’s midseason update. Quantrill is 21, Gore 31, Urias 37, Espinoza 64, Morejon 85, and Tatis Jr. 101. So according to them, he’d rank #6, which is inside the top 30 I think.
padresfan
I just looked at them
Mlb.com has him low with a overall score of 45. None of them are top anything
Ba rankings are different than MLB
Tatis is 100
prestonb1291
Lol
padresfan
Like I said. Ba is way different. They had cal job 60 spots
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
Cahill is a rental and Solarte is a good hitter who can play decent ok defense at multiple positions but offers nothing on the base paths.
Chavis and Tobias would give the padres more hitters in their system at 3B and 2B.
I mean you can argue asking for Darwinzon Hernandez or Jalen Beeks instead of Ball.
padresfan
Padres got urias for 2nd don’t even need to say more about that
2nd base is probably the strongest position within the system followed by outfielders
goblins
Panda in the Bronx, July 2017.
yankees25
No
mack22
Yeah sure maybe the yanks will trade ya Arron Judge for him…LOL
Chris Drogaris
Sorry we don’t want your trash
padresfan
What happened the last time the Yankees bought an obese slugger from the Red Sox
FunkyTime
I actually laughed out loud when it dawned on me who you were referring to. How could anyone ever compare Sandoval to Babe Ruth?
You have to be being 100% sarcastic, right?
padresfan
Of course: 10% sincerity
goblins
If only that were true. Damon, Myers, Ellsbury, Layne, Youkilis, and I’m sure people will add to this list.
LA Sam
Wade Boggs, Clemens, Tiant, David Wells, Sparky Lyle, yanks been Fenway south wannabes ever since they moved from Baltimore!
LA Sam
I see it! Perfect opportunity in NY to turn career around plus his Nathan’s hot dog eating contest endorsements….U Go Lard Panda!
thegreatcerealfamine
That was copyrighted C. You stole it!
darkstar61
“Offensively, I do think part of the story is — I know how it sounds and I hate to say it — we’ve hit a lot of balls hard, significantly more than anyone else, that ended up being outs,”
That is an interesting, and actually correct, observation and statement from Assmus
Now the team is also dead last (also by a significant number) in “medium” contact, so a tad misleading, but technically a correct statement with regards to the “hard contact” and overall they do have the least “soft contact” by just a smidgen (0.1%, to be exact)
I am surprised to see him bring it to peoples attention
rayrayner
Yeah, I was going to call BS on Ausmus, but after looking it up, it seems to be true. For example, Cabrera’s BABIP is the lowest of his career despite his line drive % and hard contact % being the highest of his career. I’d like Miggy on my team post-break if I didn’t have to pay his contract. Are these hard contact numbers being measured by MPH or is it a scorer’s visual judgment?
Steve Adams
Nick Castellanos is basically the poster boy for hard contact with nothing to show for it in 2017. He leads the Majors in hard contact (over Judge, Miggy, Sano) and barely has a league-average BABIP to show for it. I’ve never been a huge Castellanos fan, but I’m somewhat intrigued by his batted-ball profile this year.
LA Sam
Fate of the Baseball God’s…..
darkstar61
I too went into it planning on calling BS on the line, lol
With regard to Miggy specifically, I assume the answer for some of the plummeted BAbip can likely be found in the fact that both his ISO and SpeedScore have plummeted to extreme low levels never seen from him prior. He also hasn’t hit many infield pop-ups and fewer grounders while he is sitting at a near low HR/FB rate – things which would drive the number of soft-contact down and increase the hard contact number of BallsInPlay which are fairly easy outs.
Interestingly, his LD rate is up – but it might be being off set at least some by the extreme lack of speed, and if you look at his heat-map on SLG you will notice it has shrunk at an extremely alarming rate this season too (it is possible opponents are using his decreased power range against him, knowing what to expect and when from him to take full advantage even if he does make good contact – this is especially likely considering Cabrera has seen his pull percentage plummet and hits to center rates increase too; they have a much better idea what pitches he will hit hard and where they will go when he does. Coupled with his inability to get around the bases anywhere near the level he did prior, you can see how this could be a big advantage and decrease the odds of hits)
So while I do assume some of it is also bad luck, there are some extremely alarming signs present when you start digging into the numbers (something I did not expect to find at all when setting out to reply)
donniebaseball
As a tigers fan, I agree, but one factor that could explain the low babip is that they have miserable speed on their team.
darkstar61
Yeah, I don’t think it is an actual excuse as there are plenty more factors going into their horrific play (being ranked 28th in baserunning capabilities is one such aspect, as you mention, and that is one of the things I attributed to Miggys issues in my reply above)
I was more just shocked it was not only presented, but actually even a correct observation presented (although a bit misleading and not encompassing)
kehoet83
Do not listen to Ausmus. This team is exactly where it should be record wise. Sell!
donniebaseball
Tigers absolutely need to sell at least their rentals this year. Brad is not looking long term, he is solely focused on this year- not that I can blame him for that but I still wish he was looking at the bigger picture.
spartan-i7
Lol. Ausmus is clearly talking out of his a$$ here. He knows quite well that the Tigers aren’t going anywhere. The team is old and unmotivated. Their window for contention has closed. The trade deadline, and upcoming offseason, will be very important for the franchise to acquire young talent and possibly shorten their rebuilding period.
BlueSkyLA
The barrier to trading Verlander isn’t his contract, which the Tigers could make go away. The problem is no contender would want him on their roster in the midst of the worst season of his career. That isn’t even worth free.
roseinthehall
Jays should trade Donaldson to the cards for Alex Reyes and Luke weaver. Good for both teams
The Ghost of Bobby Bonilla
As a fan of neither team, I propose a Pablo Sandoval for Giancarlo Stanton swap of bad contracts. Which team would say no?
I think the Sox would say yes in a heartbeat – Stanton is very good, but not THAT good, and Sandoval would save Loria over $200 million right as he’s ready to cash in his team.
Win-win (except for the poor Marlin fans yet again; all three of them).
padresfan
That’s a bad deal
Mike Stanton is still a beast
The Ghost of Bobby Bonilla
Except Stanton’s contract only has maybe 3, 4 years tops of excess value left on it. Then it becomes a massive cash hemmorage through the year 2028.
No doubt he’s a great player, but no teams would be willing to eat that contract right now as-is, unless another deal was going back in return.
Even if Loria only gets a bag of baseballs in return for Stanton (or a bag of chicken mcnuggets in the case of Pablo), he adds probably $200 million to the value of the franchise instantly. And we know the only thing Loria cares about.
The Ghost of Bobby Bonilla
I’d also say that a Jason Heyward plus a lottery ticket for Stanton makes a lot of sense now too for both sides.
DetroitDave84
Tigers will trade you Castellanos and Cabrera for Panda and a few prospects.
CNichols
Honest question, but how will they even get rid of Panda?
He’s got whatever he’s owed the rest of this year plus 2 more years at $18 million each and then a $5 million option. Thats probably like $50 million left on his deal. Are they just going to DFA him and then eat all of that? He brings negative value so I don’t know if you could dump his salary unless you sent prospects along with him in exchange for a player who can help now but has a bad contract that would partially offset his…
I honestly don’t know which of those options is worse. I get that they need the roster spot for someone who can produce, but they’re really in a bad spot.
bobbleheadguru
You trade him and Devers for Verlander and Iglesias. That is how.
Then you at least get a 3rd baseman (Iglesias can move there) and spend the same amount of money for a guy who should have won the Cy Young last year is likely to bounce back with a change of scenery.
Priggs89
Devers isn’t getting traded unless it’s for a young impact player. Now if you have a time machine and can get 2009 Verlander, then yeah, I can see Boston doing it.
davidcoonce74
They have to pay the contract anyway. If they truly think he’s lost his skills so quickly then it’s probably time to drop him. I used to think Sandoval was an interesting player – a big guy with a quick swing and more athletic than he looked, obviously. Never walked or struck out much, modest power for third and a much better defender than he had any right to be, But he fell off fast, whether that was because of the move to a tougher league combined with his lack of conditioning, but even fat guys don’t fade this quickly.
formerdraftpick
Did they mean physically there is no place on the roster for Pablo? He did lose weight
mikeyank55
You don’t know that for a fact. He’s been stuck in a Pawtucket prison eating grinders three times a day. They have even named a special for him at Haven Bros in downtown Providence. It’s a famous food truck and their 2017 late night promo is a double cheese burger with a cheese hot dog and potato pattie smothered in Gorgonzola and raw onions.
Panda “created” it one night this spring and its taking on with local drinks because it soaks up lots of tequila!
jimmertee
OKay, this Jay’s fiction about Smoak’s revamped swing and Shapiro telling everyone the Jays can compete has to stop. Both are simply not true. The Blue Jays do not have the talent to contend. They didn’t have it last offseason and they don’t have it now. I wish Shapiro would stop saying it and media sites like this would stop buying into that kool-aid. The Jays need at least one elite starter and two very good releivers, one a lefty, and that will get to to the level where they can compete. To put them into championship category they need a real lead off guy, and put Bautista back into 2nd or 3rd in the order. Pillar and Travis are NOT lead off guys.
As far a Smoak goes, what a crock of bolony that “a more reserved approach” can generate more bat speed and help him see the breaking ball. Yeesh. Let’s wait this out, time will tell the truth on Smoak and validate what I have been saying all along..
As far a trades go, trade everyone on the Jays that they can unless the Jays mgmt is willing to empty the farm to obtain the pieces mentioned above that they need, then go all-in and go for the championship. One or the other, there is no inbetween. In between is just Shapiro marketing kool-aid.