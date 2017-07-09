NL East Notes: Gordon, Joseph, Kingery, Ross

Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon is drawing trade interest from three teams, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports (via Twitter). The Fish are known to be open to discussing any player under a long-term contract as they look to be deadline sellers, and Gordon is locked up through 2020 on an extension that will pay him $37MM in salary over the next three seasons, plus a $14MM club option for 2021 that carries a $1MM buyout. (Gordon also has roughly $3MM left to be paid in this season’s salary.) After a lost 2016 season that included an 80-game PED suspension, Gordon is hitting .298/.346/.363 in 368 PA this year, though the bulk of his value has come in the form of baserunning (31 steals in 37 attempts) and strong second base defense. Gordon projects as a long-term asset rather than a deadline rental for interested clubs, which leads to some intriguing speculation about his potential market. Several contenders and pseudo-contenders would use a boost in second base production, though some of those teams near the bottom of the list already have long-term second basemen who are simply underperforming.
Here’s more from around the NL East…
- The Phillies have made first baseman Tommy Joseph available in trade talks, CSNPhilly.com’s Jim Salisbury reports. With prospect Rhys Hoskins raking at Triple-A, it has widely been expected that Joseph would be available at the deadline given that the two primary first basemen can’t really co-exist in the same lineup. After a very rough start to the season, Joseph has recovered to post a .252/.313/.466 slash line and 15 homers through 323 plate appearances. Though Joseph is 26, controllable through the 2022 season and has shown some solid power in his brief big league career, it is thought that the Phillies may only be able to get good value for him in a trade if packaged with a rental player.
- While Hoskins seems very likely to get an audition in the big leagues this season, Phillies second base prospect Scott Kingery may remain at Triple-A in 2017, Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Daily News writes. Though Kingery only has 12 Triple-A games under his belt, roster logistics could be the main reason Kingery probably won’t see the Show in 2017. If the Phils leave Kingery at Triple-A all year, they wouldn’t have to add him to the 40-man roster and thus protect him during the Rule 5 Draft in December. Over 371 combined PA at the Double-A and Triple-A levels, Kingery is hitting .312/.371/.606 with 22 home runs.
- Nationals righty Joe Ross was removed during the fourth inning of his start today after experiencing a notable drop in velocity during the game. Ross hadn’t been pitching well (three ER in 3 1/3 IP), though his removal came with one out and nobody on in the fourth inning, and Washington’s team trainer accompanied Dusty Baker and pitching coach Mike Maddux to the mound. Baker described the injury as “triceps tenderness” in his postgame talk with MASNsports.com’s Mark Zuckerman and other reporters. Ross had has an inconsistent season that saw him demoted to Triple-A for a brief spell, and the young right-hander has a 4.86 ERA for the Nats, thanks in large part to 15 homers allowed in just 70 1/3 IP. Ross missed roughly 10 weeks last season due to shoulder soreness.
Comments
William
Tommy Joseph and All -Star Relief Pitcher Neshek to the Yankees for TWO Quality Prospects and Major League Player.
ahtigers
Keep dreaming
Sutter
That seems unrealistic
jbaker3170
Just say no to drugs. Neshek alone wouldn’t get that done. Joseph doesn’t add any value to the deal, whatsoever
prich
Adding a young, controllable hitter doesn’t add any value?
mike156
Ambitious guy…..
dust44
2 quality and a major leaguer?! I’ll give u a pitching net, 2 box of balls and a Gatorade cooler. That sounds fair right?
JDGoat
Wait why is everybody triggered because of two quality prospects? That could mean anything, not necessarily top prospects. And it’s unlikely they’d give up a major league player in a trade but if it was someone like refsnyder or williams they might do it to complete a deal.
prich
For all you mentally challenged Yankee fans: Tommy Joesph is a good major league hitter and Pat Neshek is the reliever you want after Tanaka can only give 6 innings. Tommy Joe has 36 bombs in a seasons worth of plate appearances. Give him some protection and he will definitely hit.
thekid9
Son, fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go through life.
redsox401
Maybe tyler austin plus a good prospect but nothing more
J...
Not touching our young pupps!
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Maybe Jim Benedict thinks he can fix Tyler Glasnow…I’d love to get Dee Gordon. Move Harrison to third/LF. A real leadoff hitter would change the dynamic of the whole team.
pplama
Or maybe they think they can fix Meadows
floridapinstripes
Will the Nats be looking for a starter now if Ross is injured like it seems?
dcrising
I think it’s a sure thing they do their due diligence at looking for a quality starter at the deadline. They nearly added Chris Sale before the Red Sox offered a better package for him. I could see them looking strongly at the A’s Sonny Gray, especially with Rizzo’s strong history with Billy Beane. We all know they’re looking for a closer and potentially an additional bullpen piece, but I think they’ll jump into suiting for front-end rotational help too. With both Ross and Roark not particularly performing to par, adding another piece would benefit the entire rotation and potentially allow Baker to stretch the rotation to a 6-man down the stretch.
Phillies2017
I personally don’t believe the Nats have the pieces to get Gray, Quintana or Cole without giving up Robles-
Obviously a deal would include Fedde but when you look at the other teams in the running for an ace (Houston, Milwaukee, the Dodgers, possibly Atlanta as a sleeper)- a package of Fedde, Kieboom, Soto and Nuese (Literally ALL organization top 10 guys) couldn’t hold a candle to a package of say Franklin Perez, Teoscar Hernandez, Ramon Laureno and Gilberto Celestino or Brett Phillips, Josh Hader, Jesus Aguilar and Ryan Cordell
And, if for some reason the selling team liked the Nationals package better- every other competitor has 5 times the depth Washington has.and could match it while hardly scratching the surface of their depth.
If the Nationals do pursue a trade, I think they wind up targeting guys like Liriano, Estrada and Hellickson
stymeedone
That those other teams would trade those prospects is quite the assumption. It’s not the team with the most depth that makes the trade, it’s the team that says “yes”.
DC Native
I agree they may need to give up Robles but I’ve also seen Rizzo make a deal where he gave up Steven Souza and flipped him for Trea Turner and Joe Ross. In Rizzo I trust.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
I was fond of the Melancon deal myself.
Phillies2017
I think Joseph for Dietrich Enns makes sense for both sides
In regard to Kingery, I don’t think he’s Rule V eligible until next offseason (before 2019) and will almost certainly be called up by then.
Im anticipating a Cesar trade this offseason.
As for Dee Gordon, St. Louis makes the most sense but Im getting a strong Cozart vibe.
Baltimore wouldn’t totally shock me either, although if I know Angelos he’d be a pain about the money.
El Duderino
Agreed on Kingery. Also, not to be a jerk, but that “it is thought” link also doesn’t say anything about the Phillies only being able to get a return if he’s packaged with a rental.
Johhos
Dietrich who ?? Give me a top 30 guy for Joseph at least…
Agreed on Kingery , and CH probably goes in the off season .( Angels ??)
Phillies2017
Dietrich Enns
Career 1.86 ERA over 372.1 IP in the minors
26 years old- on the 40 man roster- Major League Ready
Ceiling- Mid-rotation
Floor- LOOGY
Most Likely- 4/5 starter
Very underrated piece!!
prich
There are a lot of underrated minor league pitchers that come up late and have nice careers.
cxcx
“Would use” or “could use”?
Joeycalexc
Yanks could use a 1b and reliever makes sense. Get whatever u can Klentak and stick Hoskins at 1B. If Hoskins flames out move Franco to 1B and get machado
prich
Franco flamed out a year ago lol. Please don’t make me think Hoskins can’t succeed. I’ve never been so excited about a kid coming up like him. He is special and he has such a sweet swing and approach that I can’t see him failing, but it happens so you never know.
cozens2017roy
Could the Phillies score any of Abreu, Acevedo, or Tate for Neshek?
prich
Don’t give me a thrower like Acevedo. Please get a kid who either knows how to pitch or is an advanced hitter
elscorcho the marlin
The Marlins just need pitching. I’m kind of confused with the idea of selling off a good line up and defense.
halos101
depending on the price, it makes sense fr the angels to be in on gordon. he runs well and plays good defense, and our second base position is a black hole. i wouldn’t give up what good prospects we have though
formerlyz
As a Marlins fan…if someone e actally wants Dee Gordon, why is he still here? I’ll drive him to the airport
El Duderino
But would you slow down to let him out of the car, or make him tuck and roll?