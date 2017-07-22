NL Notes: Broxton, Marlins, Garcia, Reed, Dodgers

The Brewers have announced that they’ve optioned center fielder Keon Broxton to Triple-A Colorado Springs, clearing a roster spot for infielder Eric Sogard to return from the disabled list. It’s been a frustrating season for Broxton, who’s batted just .218/.294/.430 (albeit with 14 home runs and 17 steals) and whiffed 124 times in 326 plate appearances. That performance followed a promising 2016 stretch run that led to a fair amount of offseason hype. The move should create additional playing time for rookie Brett Phillips, who has bounced back and forth between Colorado Springs and the Majors since early June. Here’s more from the National League.
- Tagg Romney has left the Jeb Bush / Wayne Rothbaum group currently bidding to buy the Marlins, FanRag’s Jon Heyman writes. The group’s chances of landing the Marlins are now unclear — Romney’s financial commitment to the project was limited, but he had ties to a number of those involved in the group, including former players Tom Glavine, Dave Stewart and Al Leiter.
- Interest in Braves starter Jaime Garcia appears to be intensifying after he whiffed four batters and allowed three runs and one walk in seven innings in Los Angeles yesterday, ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick tweets. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand adds (also via Twitter) that there are as many as eight potential trade suitors with varying levels of interest. Yesterday, Garcia appeared to be headed to the Twins, but that deal was scuttled due to a medical issue with a prospect the Braves would have received in return.
- The Dodgers are considering trade scenarios involving Mets reliever Addison Reed, ESPN’s Buster Olney tweets. Reed has already been linked to any number of teams, including the Brewers, Red Sox and Yankees. He’s collected 16 saves with the Mets this season but obviously would be highly unlikely to displace Kenley Jansen in Los Angeles, likely complementing him in a late-inning role. Reed has a 2.35 ERA, 9.2 K/9 and a terrific 1.2 BB/9 in 46 innings this season, after which he’ll be eligible for free agency.
Comments
mcdusty31
Yeah the boys in Blue need to add Wilson and Verlander from Detroit and grab Addison from the Metros…I think that would solidify us for a good run to the WS
corey5kersh22
I wish it were July 31 already, I’m anxious seeing all trade rumors involving the dodgers
Matt Galvin
Trades need to happen today and everyday up intill the 31st meaning a lot every day.
Jmpshorty
To be honest, I don’t want Verlander. He is a waste. I get his name carries value but we can find someone better. I do like Wilson, Reed, Britton as additions to be Bullpen. I mean think… Jansen, Britton, Reed, Wilson, Baez, Morrow, Fields/Stripling would be a solid pen.
And personally I would go for a little younger pitcher who isn’t as expensive. We don’t wanna lock ourselves up with an old expensive pitcher. Darvish could be interesting but honestly I don’t think they add a starter but rather add bullpen help.
DVail1979
sure … why not just have every available bullpen arm land in Los Angeles? And how many prospects do you think the Dodgers would need to lose and which ones to acquire Wilson Reed and Britton as you’re suggesting? Who would be left on the farm?
EverlastingDave
Yup. So greedy.
hiflew
If you have that kind of bullpen, you won’t need much of a farm for a few years.
LADreamin
We already have good relievers who would be displaced with so many additions. We just need one shut down lefty to take Avilan’s spot. The Bullpen would then be Jansen, Baez, LEFTY, Morrow, Dayton, Stripling, Fields and Stewart. When Liberatore is healthy enough to come back, I assume they’d pull Stewart to be in the rotation because his stuff is electric. He’s the missing starter we need, not Verlander.
empiresam
Reminds me of how Pre-2004 as a Red Sox fan, I would describe others as arrogant Yankee fans. Now I’m happy with the last decade + and remind myself not to be that way too! Wish there was a hard cap so championships could be less likely to be bought. Sadly, that genie is out of the bottle…
Jmpshorty
Dayton and Liberatore have been awful. Like come on. And due to Brittons health and the tigers struggling I bet we could get both without given up our top 4-5 picks. Easily can happen. We could even return to those teams major leaguers (Avila, liberatore, Dayton) in trades. We would still have a top 10 farm easily
LADreamin
You’re underestimating the trade deadline market. No team is going to give us a discount. There’s a reason GMs hate buying this time of year, everyone wants top dollar for their relievers and SPs. I’d be shocked if we get one of Britton or Wilson, but both?! Jesus man. Britton would cost 2 top 100 prospects and two high upside minimum. Wilson could cost one top 100 and a couple other prospects. How would we have any semblance of a farm after that?
Sokane
Detroit would not be interested in current major league players. They are starting a rebuild, they will want prospects.
corey5kersh22
Very unrealistic bro, I see the dodgers picking up maybe two of those bullpen arms, and maybe a starter
ahtigers
That’s quite a few relievers that will be expensive in terms of prospects
Bruin1012
If the Dodgers want all that it is going to cost them a lot in prospects.
oldleftylong
The two Justins can be had for Verdugo. Will the Dodgers pull the trigger?
hiflew
Verdugo alone? I highly doubt that.
Phillies2017
Calling a baseball team the boys in blue brings back some great SNL memories.
STLShadows
Verlander would not be ideal, the Dodgers have a pretty solid rotation already so why take Verlanders contract when he’s been so streaky this season. Addison Reed makes since he wouldn’t be to hard to get but Zack Britton would cost a high level prospect or two. The Dodgers will be making moves and in excited to see what the are but hopefully they will make smart moves
Coast1
I don’t see how Verlander is attractive to the Dodgers. The Dodgers have 6 starting pitchers with ERAs lower than Verlander. When you’re making a stretch run you want players you know are better than your guys, not someone who should be. One of Verlander’s assets is that he’s veteran who’s been there. The Dodgers are loaded with veterans.
Verlander would cost a lot of money and prospects and he might not be an improvement.
BlueSkyLA
The last half of your conclusion is the important point. Even if the Tigers paid down most Verlander’s contract, it’s still not clear where he fits into the rotation.
ahtigers
Do the dodgers have 6 starting pitchers with a better track record in the playoffs than verlander
Cuso
What does the “boys in blue” have to do with SNL?
Are you trying to reference the Blues Brothers, or something?
Conman
They’ll still choke in the playoffs. It’s like death and taxes.
alltimegiantfan
Go ahead let the Dodgers get rid of their prospects. And make all those trades all them rental players because they’re going to go home in the playoffs anyways they talk big every year and They still go home in the playoffs poor poor Dodgers.
corey5kersh22
Lol, I bet you’d like to see the dodgers mortgage there future like the giants did but it’s not happening, enjoy being bottom dwellers for years to come
Braves fan
It looks like the dodgers have ran into a little situation called the Atlanta braves who knew that was possible oh that’s right me
LADreamin
Pretty sure these last two games will be the highlight of your season. Enjoy it bro. Our gift to you for Wood and taking Hector Oilveras contract off our books.
bastros88
they did get Matt Kemp for Hector Oliveras
LADreamin
Bet they’re raking in the WAR on Kemp. He’s a good guy to have around, but he’s not a superstar anymore. I’m glad he got his motivation back. It was difficult see him evolve into a shell of himself the last couple years we had him in LA.
James2299
What’s that giant fan? Can’t quite hear you down in last place
Rocketride
But, but, but Hunter Pence rides a scooter to work.
slogar1
This is the same Keon Broxton that the fantasy baseball writers have been trying to sell us on all year.
cecilcooper1
When broxton is on he is fun to watch. Unfortunately he hasn’t been on very much this year.
drstevenhorn
Giant fan has trouble recalling the first 50 years of San Francisco baseball, or the last three. Or the fact that MLB had to allow 1/3 of the teams into the playoffs to make 2014 possible.