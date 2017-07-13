Rays Place Colby Rasmus On Restricted List

3:53pm: Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times tweets that there are no new issues with Rasmus, adding that the outfielder may simply wish to spend more time with his family. Rasmus is married and has children and has previously gone on record to state that he likely wouldn’t play even into his mid-30s because of a strong desire to be with them.

2:53pm: Rays outfielder Colby Rasmus has been placed on the restricted list as he has decided to “step away from baseball,” per a club announcement. Rasmus is not expected to return to the organization this year; he had been under contract only for the 2017 season.

Details of the matter are not apparent, with the club stating that it wishes to “respect[] the privacy of Colby and his family.” He had been on the DL already with what was described as a sore hip but had been extremely productive when healthy. Through 129 plate appearances with Tampa Bay, Rasmus hit .281/.318/.579 with nine homers, seven doubles and a triple. Rasmus inked a one-year deal with the Rays this offseason that guaranteed him $5MM on the heels of an injury-plagued second season in an Astros uniform. He will not be compensated for time spent on the restricted list.