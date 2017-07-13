Rays Place Colby Rasmus On Restricted List

3:53pm: Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times tweets that there are no new issues with Rasmus, adding that the outfielder may simply wish to spend more time with his family. Rasmus is married and has children and has previously gone on record to state that he likely wouldn’t play even into his mid-30s because of a strong desire to be with them.
2:53pm: Rays outfielder Colby Rasmus has been placed on the restricted list as he has decided to “step away from baseball,” per a club announcement. Rasmus is not expected to return to the organization this year; he had been under contract only for the 2017 season.
Details of the matter are not apparent, with the club stating that it wishes to “respect[] the privacy of Colby and his family.” He had been on the DL already with what was described as a sore hip but had been extremely productive when healthy. Through 129 plate appearances with Tampa Bay, Rasmus hit .281/.318/.579 with nine homers, seven doubles and a triple. Rasmus inked a one-year deal with the Rays this offseason that guaranteed him $5MM on the heels of an injury-plagued second season in an Astros uniform. He will not be compensated for time spent on the restricted list.
JaysFan19
FloridaMan1988
Hope everyone and everything is okay with his family.
Brixton
He must be pretty hurt
commonsense
I’m sure it’s a serious situation weather it’s a family member or even his mental health. I wish him nothing but the best.
barrybonds1994
pukelit
nccubsfan
Amish Colby the best…I mean, I wish..I wish Colby the best.
Joe Kerr
Alstad
Probably family. But I wish him the best of luck
cxcx
It is not probably family, at least not in that a family member is sick.
It is Colby being Colby, he doesn’t want to play baseball very much.
ronnsnow
Rasmus has been a clubhouse nightmare since he got to the big leagues. I hope nothing is wrong with his family, but with his tude he may never play in the bigs again
apark2005
He was well liked in Houston and was fine in the clubhouse.
Just Another Fan
Hmmm let me guess: Cardinals fan?
La Russa (the biggest nightmare of a human in recent MLB history) hated him into not liking baseball. Most toxic manager in history and a blight on Cardinals lore.
schleg
Tell us how you really feel about one of the great mangers and a player who underachieved and blamed others rather than himself. Didn’t care for him In St .Louis or in Toronto.
JDGoat
I liked him in Toronto but he was definitely a guy who didn’t seem to take it all that seriously. I’m pretty sure he got suspended at least a couple of times for showing up late. And he was part of a clubhouse problem according to the media
Dave
If you can’t play for a Hall of Fame manager because you trust your pops over a Hall of Fame Manager, you probably shouldn’t have a huge ego and maybe need to check yourself.
The problem was he thought he knew better and his never did much father controlled his life and had arguments about how Tony wanted to use him.
If you’re talented, you accept that other people are trying to improve you and get all out of you that they can. Everyone wants to win. Unless you think you’re bigger than the game, which is where Rasmus wanted to be. Talent never matched up with ego.
Leif
Colby Rasmus wasn’t known to be a club house thorn in Houston
chandlere
He was actually the exact opposite during his time with the Astros so he has definitely changed since you’ve seen him last, which I am assuming was when he was on the Blue Jays which was almost 3 years ago. It’s time to wake up.
jeffball10
He was a big boost for the Rays when he was in the lineup. It was a small sample but losing a .896 OPS hitter who also was a pretty good defender in the OF hurts the overall depth.. Hope whatever the cause of this ends up being okay.
JDGoat
Didn’t he announce at the start of his tenure in Houston that he only wanted to play for a couple more seasons?
kc38
This means mallex smith will be up all year now. Cannot wait for this to see how he truly is
kc38
That means mallex smith will be up the rest of the year. Not as much power but still exciting in his own sense, glad we won’t have to see him going down again but man Colby was killing it with his favorite hitting coach again. It was clicking all over again. This hurts. And the guys in the clubhouse seemed to love him
johnnyg83
didn’t he have an overbearing dad a la Todd Marinovich?
Caught Looking
LaVar Ball
DodgerBlueForLife
Maybe the Rays trade for Yasiel Puig? Thoughts
biasisrelitive
why do the dodgers trade that right fielder while contending
bosox3415
Colby is a close friend of mine. I don’t want to disclose too much but the furniture building and butter making business is far more lucrative than baseball ever has been for him. He’s stepping away from baseball to oversee the day to day operations on the farm. Please don’t tell too many people that I shared this info…
Caught Looking
Furniture and butter pays better than a QO contract followed by a one year $5MM deal with incentives? Let me get my tools and churn.
alexgordonbeckham
Melky Cabrera + Cash for ?
rayrayner
a PTBNL or cash considerations. Maybe a lottery pick.
dudeness88
As an Astros fan I’ll never forget what he brought to the team. In just the short time he was here he had become 1 of my all time favorites. He almost single handedly beat the WS Champs (KC) in ’15. It was a magical run he put on. Hope all is well with him and his family.
acarneglia
Wtf is wrong with you dude
acarneglia
fisher40
I remember when he was playing for the cardinals. He went against everything that Tony LaRussa wanted as far as managing his club. Here’s LaRussa one of the greatest of all time and Rasmus simply wouldn’t take orders from him.
thestevilempire
As a Cardinal fan, Rasmus was a disappointing prospect. I wished him well when he was traded away — Hoping he would mature, listen to his coaches, and find the holes in his game. He did get a little better but never met his full potential. His personal life has seemed to be a difficult mix since the beginning. He has 8 years and some change in MLB service time. I hope he can stick it out until he gets his 10 years of service so he can get his MLB penchant. That’s money in the bank for the rest of his life. Even if he has managed his money well, it never hurts to cover his children’s life as well.
maxwell honeycutt
