Rays To Acquire Chaz Roe

The Rays have struck a deal to acquire righty Chaz Roe from the Braves, per Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com (via Twitter). Cash considerations will go to Atlanta in return, per Tommy Stokke of Fan Rag (Twitter link).
This move likely won’t satisfy Tampa Bay’s desire for a bullpen upgrade. But the 30-year-old will add another option to the relief corps. He’ll presumably head to Triple-A Durham; the Braves had previously outrighted Roe off the 40-man roster after activating him from a lengthy DL stint.
Roe made only three appearances before he was felled by a lat strain. He has seen action in each of the last five seasons, typically delivering appealing strikeout rates but also too many free passes. Over his 97 1/3 career MLB innings, Roe owns a 4.16 ERA.
Comments
TheMichigan
HOT STOVE!!!
maxwell honeycutt
yes that stove is really producing adequate heat at this point, have no idea who chaz roe is but whoa whoa whoa
nmendoza44
Depth is always good.
Coast1
Perplexing move. Roe went on the DL in April. He’s made 4 rehab appearances. In the last two he gave up 5 ER without recording an out and 3 ER in 1 IP. I doubt he’s anywhere near ready to pitch in the majors.
southi
Roe was quite effective at the end of 2016. Unfortunately in 2017 he was totally inadequate.
raysdaze
BOOM! Watch out now.
bravesbeast95
It makes good sense for the Rays. They get an interesting arm at hardly no cost at all that they can control beyond this year. We had to get Mallex Smith back as the return for Roe, right ;p….
Braves fan
Lol we wish
ronnyalton
Calling it now, Roe for Archer, Longoria and a draft pick….. Also cash to offset longorias contract. Coppy does it again.
bravesbeast95
Nah, take out longoria and put in Honeywell….we have to be reasonable in our expectations
dlevin11
More like Roe for Archer, lingo, and lot more
tim815
1.38 in international slot value, give or take. Those trades are the new PTBNL deals.
NicknewsomeATL
Roe for McKay straight up. Roe might be a little bit of an overpay to be honest so the rays would probably have to throw in Chris Archer.
dlevin11
Archer, Longotia and Morrison
MakeATLGreatAgain
Roe is going to carry Tampa to their first ring.
realgone2
Good riddance,. Now get rid of Krol.