Rays To Acquire Chaz Roe

The Rays have struck a deal to acquire righty Chaz Roe from the Braves, per Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com (via Twitter). Cash considerations will go to Atlanta in return, per Tommy Stokke of Fan Rag (Twitter link).

This move likely won’t satisfy Tampa Bay’s desire for a bullpen upgrade. But the 30-year-old will add another option to the relief corps. He’ll presumably head to Triple-A Durham; the Braves had previously outrighted Roe off the 40-man roster after activating him from a lengthy DL stint.

Roe made only three appearances before he was felled by a lat strain. He has seen action in each of the last five seasons, typically delivering appealing strikeout rates but also too many free passes. Over his 97 1/3 career MLB innings, Roe owns a 4.16 ERA.