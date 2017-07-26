Red Sox To Designate Luis Ysla

The Red Sox will designate lefty Luis Ysla for assignment, Jen McCaffrey of MassLive.com tweets. His 40-man spot will go to just-acquired infielder Eduardo Nunez.

Boston will also make two other adjoining moves. Righty Ben Taylor is headed to the disabled list, while fellow reliever Blaine Boyer will return from his own time on the DL.

Ysla had been added to the 40-man roster last fall, in advance of the Rule 5 draft. But the 25-year-old has yet to advance to the majors. Instead, Ysla has stalled out this year at Double-A, working to a 5.05 ERA with 8.5 K/9 and 6.2 BB/9 over 46 1/3 innings.