Twins Agree To Acquire Jaime Garcia

By | at

7:42pm: For what it’s worth, Garcia is still in a Braves’ uniform tonight, Kevin McAlpin of the Braves Radio Network tweets. Of course, that doesn’t mean the deal isn’t nearing completion; he isn’t scheduled to start until tomorrow.

6:44pm: It’s possible the Twins will be receiving an additional player in the deal, per LaVelle E. Neal III of the Star Tribune (via Twitter), though it seems that’d likely be a lower-level player of some kind.

6:12pm: It seems the swap is done except for the formalities. It’s being finalized right now, tweets Jon Heyman of Fan Rag, while MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger adds on Twitter that the sides are currently waiting on medical assessments. Atlanta will be receiving a minor-league player in return, he adds.

5:51pm: Minnesota is closing in on a deal for Garcia, Rosenthal tweets.

5:46pm: Amidst ongoing rumors that Braves starter Jaime Garcia may be dealt in short order, the Twins are engaged in discussions on the veteran southpaw, according to Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network (via Twitter). It’s not apparent at this point whether other teams are still involved or whether an agreement could be nearing completion.

Garcia is probably one of the better rental starters on a market that doesn’t have many of great interest (pending the availability of Yu Darvish). I’d generally concur with MLBTR’s readers, who rated him alongside Jeremy Hellickson, and behind Trevor Cahill and Marco Estrada, in a poll yesterday.

Over his 106 innings this year, Garcia has pitched to a 4.33 ERA with 6.9 K/9 and 3.4 BB/9 along with a healthy 54.7% groundball rate. At times, previously, he has shown a fair bit more, but that sort of output likely represents a reasonable expectation moving forward for Garcia, who the Braves acquired over the winter after a long run with the Cardinals.

Those looking for upside will note that Garcia does carry an 11.5% swinging-strike rate that is more reminiscent of his prime-level work. And it’s important to note that he has been plenty durable recently after experiencing several seasons marred by shoulder troubles.

While Garcia doesn’t necessarily excite, he should represent a sturdy option for a club that needs good innings down the stretch. That’s the case for Minnesota, which finds itself firmly in the AL Central (and AL Wild Card) hunt despite a generally underwhelming overall performance — particularly from its pitching staff.

The Twins just lost Phil Hughes back to the DL, where Hector Santiago also resides. Neither has been effective when healthy, and the same holds of Kyle Gibson and Adalberto Mejia — whose palatable 4.22 ERA isn’t supported by the peripherals. That leaves just two reliable rotation pieces in Ervin Santana and Jose Berrios. The Twins did just add former Braves hurler Bartolo Colon, though it’s anybody’s guess what he’ll provide.

While the Minnesota front office has focused more on the possibility of acquiring a controllable starter, it has acknowledged that rentals could also be pursued in the right circumstances. We’re probably not going to be inclined to spend lavishly on short-term assets,” GM Thad Levine explained recently, “but we would be very open to spending aggressively on assets that we could use to propel our team forward this year and for years to come.”

Garcia would help shore things up for the rest of the season, but he’ll head to free agency thereafter. If Levine’s statement still holds, then, it seems reasonable to anticipate that the Twins won’t be sending a big package to acquire Garcia — who, it should be noted, is earning at a hefty $12MM rate this year. Taking on some salary now, though, may be the preferred route to boosting the team’s chances at earning a surprise postseason spot, particularly if the demand for the few available top-end controllable pitchers is as great as it seems.

Comments

  1. Cannot see him staying through the deadline. Next few days will tell how what little chance team has left to make a push.

    • Well no kidding. Thus why the headline says Twins are close to acquiring him.

      • The initial headline said Twins were “in talks”. Kind of like the Red Sox were “in talks” for Frazier. They update the headlines as the story evolves. Smart ass.

        • He felt better about his comment, all that matters.

  3. Blair scratched from his AAA start is a good sign something is close.

    • And braves wouldn’t want him to lose value getting bombed by dodgers tom and they don’t want to say they don’t have faith in him but not playing him vs LAD either

    • It’s also a sign the Braves will definitely lose tomorrow vs the Dodgers. I guess throw Blair to the wolves tomorrow and promote Lucas Sims or Matt Wisler next week.

  4. Braves trade him ,then follow with Afdams to Yanks !

    • Adams to the Yankees doesn’t make too much sense now.

      • They still need a 1st baseman
        Do you seriously think head case can hold that position ?

        • Yankee’s won’t want Adams, at least not the cost that it would take for Atlanta to move him there.

          Adams is staying, 1b next year if not traded in the off-season.

    • For the love of God quit posting this!

  6. Not a fan of this, but they do need rotation help since it’s been an on going merry go round at the back of the rotation.

    If it happens, it better barely cost anything. Average pitcher and rental.

    • They should call up Gonsalves since they’re worried about Romeros innings

      • I’m all for that, but he’s not on the 40 man so I’m not sure they’ll add him until they have to…which I think is this offseason.

        I believe he deserves a shot this year though. Give him a taste before 2018 when he’ll hopefully be there long term.

        • DFA Breslow…that will open up a 40,and 25 roster spot

        • The 40 man isn’t a concern. Garcia isn’t on their 40 man, either.

        • The discussion was about Gonsalves joining the Twins rotation.

        • Belisle has been one of our best relievers the last 6-8 weeks…..just saying

        • I wouldn’t be surprised to see Gonsalves up by the end of the year a little bit. There isn’t 40 man room at the moment but there’s several spots that could foreseeably open up.

    • When Gibson is your third starter an “average” MLB LHP SP is a massive upgrade.

      • We’ll see. NL pitchers who aren’t great tend to turn into Kyle Gibson in the AL.

        The cost is all I care about.

      • add 0.25-0.50 to his ERA,for converting to the AL,and he is really average-below average

  7. Doesn’t make much sense for the twins, not a young pitcher or a controllable pitcher, hopefully they don’t give up much for him.

    • Couldn’t see more than a prospect, 15-20 in organization.

  8. As a Braves fan I think Coppy will be able to get a very good return for Garcia. Coppy doesn’t trade players for blow face value.

        • Yes. Sean Newcomb was a poor return for andrelton simmons. Good work.

        • Eh. Simmons was fine to move. Atlanta fans don’t miss him. Newcomb will provide more long-term.

          Even still, there’s enough +++ from the Shelby Miller trade to eat a few bad ones. lol

        • I think Hector Olivera might’ve evened out the Shelby Miller trade, especially if Alex Wood is for real.

      • Simmons didn’t have a bat, teams value offense 10X more than defense right now.

        • Yeah obviously, cuz you know, 15 of the 25 qualifying ss this year have a wRC+ under 100. Teams really value offense 10x more at the ss position. Strong argument backed up by hard factual evidence that you have there.

        • Now we have Dansby, who doesn’t have a bat or a glove.

        • Come on… you can’t get down on Dansby because of this season. He’ll adjust, and become a solid quality SS that any team would love to have. Simmons is an unbelievable defensive SS, but I think the braves are more than happy with where they’re at now.

        • Meh, I’m fine with Dansby. He’ll eventually get it.

          He just needs to be in AAA for awhile.

      • Coppy could’ve/should’ve gotten more from the Simmons trade, and the Wood trade was a bust, but other than that, Coppy has made some amazing trades for the Braves. You can’t deny that at all.

  9. I’m personally okay with this, and hoping the Braves get a decent return for him. Not expecting too much, of course, since he is a rental who hasn’t been too great recently.

  10. That’s interesting
    Twins are kicking but this year
    And the braves are realizing they are not there yet
    Twins are the big surprise this year no matter their record at the end

  11. This might be a great deal for coppy to get some more talent

  12. what a Joke, just more proof Terry Curly Ryan ,is still pulling the strings for the Twins

    • He works for another team, so no.

      I don’t like the idea of getting him either but if they give up practically nothing then I’m fine with it.

      • Funny deal, while Terry Curly Ryan is employed by the Phillies, he still has an office at Target field……aint that a kick in the pants,as reported by the pioneer press in December, by Rhett in Febuary, and the Indians broadcast crew talked about how during the last games in minnesota,they had a long chat with Terry in his office

        • Yes, but he can’t work for the Twins. It’s against league rules. So this is basically crazy talk.

        • look at our rule 5 pick n deal (for cash),look at the off season moves2 free agents,and dumpster diving,look at our draft …our 4th rounder throws 86-88 mph,and can reach 90 mph…..

          mean while the Nats 15th rounder works 96-97 mph as a starter,and triple digits as a reliever…….just saying me thinks Curly is whispering into the Dynamic Duos ears…..

          Heck we even have a lower payroll this year,then last years

        • If you expect to find another Johan in the rule 5 draft then I think you’ll be waiting a long time.

          Free agency was full of guys not worth it. Could have used some BP upgrades but I wanted no SP and they didn’t need more than bench bats for the offense.

          Ryan was never a part of the draft. He let the draft guys run it. The new guys don’t do the same.

    • I hope as a braves fan. I’m looking maybe for the other C prospect that starts with an R I think or krilloff maybe

      • LOL you guys are way overvaluing a pure rental starter with almost $6 million in money still left on his contract! I bet twins will eat the money and give up a guy outside our top 20

  14. I promise you your gonna give something up buddy do you know whos calling the shot in Atlanta

  15. Am happy for the Twins to get him or anyone that can pitch 6 innings and give up less than 5 runs. There are not many starters the Twins have had the last few years that can do that consistently.

    Compared to Milone, Santiago, Hughes, Nolasco, Pelfrey, Correia, Deduno, Pino, I’ll take my chances with Garcia who has had some good seasons

  16. Jamie Garcia for Miguel Sano! Get it done!

    • I mean…what do you expect for a back end of the rotation rental from a end of the cusp rebuilding below .500 team? lol

      • Nothing
        I’m just curious to what he could have or did net

        • I’ve never anticipated a low end trade this much.

  18. Would the twins not be interested in Adams also?

  20. If the Braves are getting a ML only, better be for a top bat like Kirilloff.

      • They do like TJ survivors. Not like he was AAA ready. And the Braves can eat $s so that won’t be an issue.

        • Doubt they’d give up on him before he even really plays even though he wasn’t drafted by these guys.

          Shouldn’t be a top 10 prospect, but I guess it could be. Hard to gauge the new front office.

  21. Hey Twins fans, do you have a low A pitcher that needs TJ or a 2014 1st-3rd round pick who recently switched positions and isn’t hitting well but had potential years ago?

  22. Well, that takes the most secure and consistent starter off the rental board.

    Surprised the Twins were the team he landed with tho. Really thought Indians or Yankees were more likely destinations.

    • bullcrunch Trevor Cahill,younger, better ,and cheaper salary

      • …and can’t pitch but a few games before having to hit the DL (Back 1st, then shoulder, so far this year)

        • That’s actually a hilarious reason to prefer Jaime Garcia to someone.

        • Lol, no kidding right!

          But that’s this years crappy rental market for you…

      • Maybe Im just jaded cuz he sucked in Atlanta but is Trevor Cahill suddenly good again? He was good early in his career then was really bad for awhile. Are teams going to buy into this recent success or value him somewhere in between bad and good Cahill.

        • They might buy into the recent success, but they probably won’t pay full price for it. Too many injury concerns.

  23. Interested to see if this is a straight salary dump or if ATL is eating any of that contract. Unless ATL is sending money this return is going to be very light.

    • They have tons of budget space so I’d expect the Braves to eat money to get a better player in return.

    • If so, hopefully just as a long reliever where we really need him. Andrew Albers has looked really strong at AAA off most prospect lists.

      • Well Albers is like 31 or 32 so that’s why he’s not a prospect

  26. Now sayin we are giving a minor leaguer with Garcia sounds like we are getting somebody good. Fingers crossed it’s Garver

    • The twins also have no catching depth in the minors so I would highly doubt it.

    • Time will tell. The article updated last time I exited. And Chesteraarthur is my hero.

  27. Any Twins fans wanna tell a Braves fan who you wouldn’t want to be traded? Just trying to see if the return is good.

    • Garver, Romero, gonsalves, minier, obviously Gordon, a few others.

      Something like Diaz seems right,

    • These are the guys I like: Gordon, Gonsolves, Romero, Garver, Kirilloff, Thorpe, Diaz, Javier, Wade, Rortvedt

    • I am going to go with Nick Burdi. Barber is an obvious choice but we actually have a lot of C depth at the minor league level, just not nearly ready.

      • Well if it is burdi he won’t be pitching for quite a while

        • The only thing the Braves love more than homegrown boys are TJ survivors. Dr. Andrews needs to eat.

        • Sure, but he’s even likelier to need additional surgeries now he’s had 1. Medlen, Beachy and Venters had 7 amongst them (if memories serves me). That year Andrews upgraded to the 7-class.

  29. Change of scenery type of guy for a rental. If Murphy is the return j hope we are not giving any cash back.
    Still hoping for Garver though.

  30. What is the holdup in this thing? Names are usually released pretty quickly

    • At least in the past, the Twins preferred to not have names out there on their end until it was completely official. Guys can fail physicals.

  32. My prediction:
    Braves eat no money and receive Akil Baddoo and Jake Reed

    • Nope, if the braves eat no money they are getting someone like Daniel palka and Engelb Vielma.

      • No way Palka is moved. Garcia is not worth that unless we get Matt Adams too

        • I feel like your overvaluing Palka. He’s basically the equivalent of Chris Carter. Lotta power but swings and misses alot. As a fellow twins fan I find him expendable.

  33. You guys can take it for what it worth but a Braves fan on Twitter just tweeted that he is hearing that The braves will get Travis Blankenhorn.

    • Would think they would pull him from the game he’s playing in right now.

      Still could be him, but that I know of he’s still playing.

