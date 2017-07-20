Twins Agree To Acquire Jaime Garcia

7:42pm: For what it’s worth, Garcia is still in a Braves’ uniform tonight, Kevin McAlpin of the Braves Radio Network tweets. Of course, that doesn’t mean the deal isn’t nearing completion; he isn’t scheduled to start until tomorrow.
6:44pm: It’s possible the Twins will be receiving an additional player in the deal, per LaVelle E. Neal III of the Star Tribune (via Twitter), though it seems that’d likely be a lower-level player of some kind.
6:12pm: It seems the swap is done except for the formalities. It’s being finalized right now, tweets Jon Heyman of Fan Rag, while MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger adds on Twitter that the sides are currently waiting on medical assessments. Atlanta will be receiving a minor-league player in return, he adds.
5:51pm: Minnesota is closing in on a deal for Garcia, Rosenthal tweets.
5:46pm: Amidst ongoing rumors that Braves starter Jaime Garcia may be dealt in short order, the Twins are engaged in discussions on the veteran southpaw, according to Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network (via Twitter). It’s not apparent at this point whether other teams are still involved or whether an agreement could be nearing completion.
Garcia is probably one of the better rental starters on a market that doesn’t have many of great interest (pending the availability of Yu Darvish). I’d generally concur with MLBTR’s readers, who rated him alongside Jeremy Hellickson, and behind Trevor Cahill and Marco Estrada, in a poll yesterday.
Over his 106 innings this year, Garcia has pitched to a 4.33 ERA with 6.9 K/9 and 3.4 BB/9 along with a healthy 54.7% groundball rate. At times, previously, he has shown a fair bit more, but that sort of output likely represents a reasonable expectation moving forward for Garcia, who the Braves acquired over the winter after a long run with the Cardinals.
Those looking for upside will note that Garcia does carry an 11.5% swinging-strike rate that is more reminiscent of his prime-level work. And it’s important to note that he has been plenty durable recently after experiencing several seasons marred by shoulder troubles.
While Garcia doesn’t necessarily excite, he should represent a sturdy option for a club that needs good innings down the stretch. That’s the case for Minnesota, which finds itself firmly in the AL Central (and AL Wild Card) hunt despite a generally underwhelming overall performance — particularly from its pitching staff.
The Twins just lost Phil Hughes back to the DL, where Hector Santiago also resides. Neither has been effective when healthy, and the same holds of Kyle Gibson and Adalberto Mejia — whose palatable 4.22 ERA isn’t supported by the peripherals. That leaves just two reliable rotation pieces in Ervin Santana and Jose Berrios. The Twins did just add former Braves hurler Bartolo Colon, though it’s anybody’s guess what he’ll provide.
While the Minnesota front office has focused more on the possibility of acquiring a controllable starter, it has acknowledged that rentals could also be pursued in the right circumstances. “We’re probably not going to be inclined to spend lavishly on short-term assets,” GM Thad Levine explained recently, “but we would be very open to spending aggressively on assets that we could use to propel our team forward this year and for years to come.”
Garcia would help shore things up for the rest of the season, but he’ll head to free agency thereafter. If Levine’s statement still holds, then, it seems reasonable to anticipate that the Twins won’t be sending a big package to acquire Garcia — who, it should be noted, is earning at a hefty $12MM rate this year. Taking on some salary now, though, may be the preferred route to boosting the team’s chances at earning a surprise postseason spot, particularly if the demand for the few available top-end controllable pitchers is as great as it seems.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
Gogerty
Cannot see him staying through the deadline. Next few days will tell how what little chance team has left to make a push.
jbaker3170
Well no kidding. Thus why the headline says Twins are close to acquiring him.
ffjsisk
The initial headline said Twins were “in talks”. Kind of like the Red Sox were “in talks” for Frazier. They update the headlines as the story evolves. Smart ass.
Gogerty
He felt better about his comment, all that matters.
nmendoza44
Smart.
Big Green Egg
Blair scratched from his AAA start is a good sign something is close.
squish
And braves wouldn’t want him to lose value getting bombed by dodgers tom and they don’t want to say they don’t have faith in him but not playing him vs LAD either
Jon429
It’s also a sign the Braves will definitely lose tomorrow vs the Dodgers. I guess throw Blair to the wolves tomorrow and promote Lucas Sims or Matt Wisler next week.
ttinsley1434
They were going to lose regardless.
William
Braves trade him ,then follow with Afdams to Yanks !
Hiro
Adams to the Yankees doesn’t make too much sense now.
padresfan
They still need a 1st baseman
Do you seriously think head case can hold that position ?
Mack83
Yankee’s won’t want Adams, at least not the cost that it would take for Atlanta to move him there.
Adams is staying, 1b next year if not traded in the off-season.
thegreatcerealfamine
For the love of God quit posting this!
halos101
This makes so much sense
twins33
Not a fan of this, but they do need rotation help since it’s been an on going merry go round at the back of the rotation.
If it happens, it better barely cost anything. Average pitcher and rental.
schwing
They should call up Gonsalves since they’re worried about Romeros innings
twins33
I’m all for that, but he’s not on the 40 man so I’m not sure they’ll add him until they have to…which I think is this offseason.
I believe he deserves a shot this year though. Give him a taste before 2018 when he’ll hopefully be there long term.
johnnygringo
DFA Breslow…that will open up a 40,and 25 roster spot
twins33
I’m fine with that or Belisle
docmilo5
The 40 man isn’t a concern. Garcia isn’t on their 40 man, either.
twins33
The discussion was about Gonsalves joining the Twins rotation.
johnnygringo
Belisle has been one of our best relievers the last 6-8 weeks…..just saying
JD396
I wouldn’t be surprised to see Gonsalves up by the end of the year a little bit. There isn’t 40 man room at the moment but there’s several spots that could foreseeably open up.
twinsfan0001
When Gibson is your third starter an “average” MLB LHP SP is a massive upgrade.
twins33
We’ll see. NL pitchers who aren’t great tend to turn into Kyle Gibson in the AL.
The cost is all I care about.
johnnygringo
add 0.25-0.50 to his ERA,for converting to the AL,and he is really average-below average
schwing
Doesn’t make much sense for the twins, not a young pitcher or a controllable pitcher, hopefully they don’t give up much for him.
Gogerty
Couldn’t see more than a prospect, 15-20 in organization.
johnnygringo
Phil Hughes and Breslow maybe…..
sportsfan
As a Braves fan I think Coppy will be able to get a very good return for Garcia. Coppy doesn’t trade players for blow face value.
chesteraarthur
Andrelton Simmons?
noraj9
Sean Newcomb?
chesteraarthur
Yes. Sean Newcomb was a poor return for andrelton simmons. Good work.
Mack83
Eh. Simmons was fine to move. Atlanta fans don’t miss him. Newcomb will provide more long-term.
Even still, there’s enough +++ from the Shelby Miller trade to eat a few bad ones. lol
Jon429
I think Hector Olivera might’ve evened out the Shelby Miller trade, especially if Alex Wood is for real.
noraj9
That’s not how word association works…
wartdog
I bet you get invited to a lot of parties
Zach725
Simmons didn’t have a bat, teams value offense 10X more than defense right now.
chesteraarthur
Yeah obviously, cuz you know, 15 of the 25 qualifying ss this year have a wRC+ under 100. Teams really value offense 10x more at the ss position. Strong argument backed up by hard factual evidence that you have there.
Gogerty
I love you chesteraarthur.
MakeATLGreatAgain
Now we have Dansby, who doesn’t have a bat or a glove.
casmith12
Come on… you can’t get down on Dansby because of this season. He’ll adjust, and become a solid quality SS that any team would love to have. Simmons is an unbelievable defensive SS, but I think the braves are more than happy with where they’re at now.
MakeATLGreatAgain
Meh, I’m fine with Dansby. He’ll eventually get it.
He just needs to be in AAA for awhile.
casmith12
Coppy could’ve/should’ve gotten more from the Simmons trade, and the Wood trade was a bust, but other than that, Coppy has made some amazing trades for the Braves. You can’t deny that at all.
casualatlfan
I’m personally okay with this, and hoping the Braves get a decent return for him. Not expecting too much, of course, since he is a rental who hasn’t been too great recently.
padresfan
That’s interesting
Twins are kicking but this year
And the braves are realizing they are not there yet
Twins are the big surprise this year no matter their record at the end
Braves fan
This might be a great deal for coppy to get some more talent
johnnygringo
what a Joke, just more proof Terry Curly Ryan ,is still pulling the strings for the Twins
twins33
He works for another team, so no.
I don’t like the idea of getting him either but if they give up practically nothing then I’m fine with it.
johnnygringo
Funny deal, while Terry Curly Ryan is employed by the Phillies, he still has an office at Target field……aint that a kick in the pants,as reported by the pioneer press in December, by Rhett in Febuary, and the Indians broadcast crew talked about how during the last games in minnesota,they had a long chat with Terry in his office
twins33
Yes, but he can’t work for the Twins. It’s against league rules. So this is basically crazy talk.
johnnygringo
look at our rule 5 pick n deal (for cash),look at the off season moves2 free agents,and dumpster diving,look at our draft …our 4th rounder throws 86-88 mph,and can reach 90 mph…..
mean while the Nats 15th rounder works 96-97 mph as a starter,and triple digits as a reliever…….just saying me thinks Curly is whispering into the Dynamic Duos ears…..
Heck we even have a lower payroll this year,then last years
twins33
If you expect to find another Johan in the rule 5 draft then I think you’ll be waiting a long time.
Free agency was full of guys not worth it. Could have used some BP upgrades but I wanted no SP and they didn’t need more than bench bats for the offense.
Ryan was never a part of the draft. He let the draft guys run it. The new guys don’t do the same.
steelerbravenation
Mitch Garver ????
schwing
I’d be ticked off
TwinsHomer
Dream on
squish
I hope as a braves fan. I’m looking maybe for the other C prospect that starts with an R I think or krilloff maybe
TwinsHomer
LOL you guys are way overvaluing a pure rental starter with almost $6 million in money still left on his contract! I bet twins will eat the money and give up a guy outside our top 20
Braves fan
I promise you your gonna give something up buddy do you know whos calling the shot in Atlanta
David Banos
Am happy for the Twins to get him or anyone that can pitch 6 innings and give up less than 5 runs. There are not many starters the Twins have had the last few years that can do that consistently.
Compared to Milone, Santiago, Hughes, Nolasco, Pelfrey, Correia, Deduno, Pino, I’ll take my chances with Garcia who has had some good seasons
opethsdeliverance
Jamie Garcia for Miguel Sano! Get it done!
schwing
Maybe Kenny Vargas
schaeferboom12
Can I have what you’re smoking? lol
padresfan
All over alt getting a minor leaguer
noraj9
I mean…what do you expect for a back end of the rotation rental from a end of the cusp rebuilding below .500 team? lol
padresfan
Nothing
I’m just curious to what he could have or did net
noraj9
I’ve never anticipated a low end trade this much.
tharrie0820
Is Buxton still in the minors? BRING IT ON
Meatloaf rulz
Would the twins not be interested in Adams also?
schwing
Nope got the former all star holding down 1st.
Zach725
Blair scratched from his start in AAA.
vacommish
If the Braves are getting a ML only, better be for a top bat like Kirilloff.
schwing
For this guy and his salary, nope.
vacommish
They do like TJ survivors. Not like he was AAA ready. And the Braves can eat $s so that won’t be an issue.
twins33
Doubt they’d give up on him before he even really plays even though he wasn’t drafted by these guys.
Shouldn’t be a top 10 prospect, but I guess it could be. Hard to gauge the new front office.
noraj9
Hey Twins fans, do you have a low A pitcher that needs TJ or a 2014 1st-3rd round pick who recently switched positions and isn’t hitting well but had potential years ago?
darkstar61
Well, that takes the most secure and consistent starter off the rental board.
Surprised the Twins were the team he landed with tho. Really thought Indians or Yankees were more likely destinations.
johnnygringo
bullcrunch Trevor Cahill,younger, better ,and cheaper salary
darkstar61
…and can’t pitch but a few games before having to hit the DL (Back 1st, then shoulder, so far this year)
stl_cards16
That’s actually a hilarious reason to prefer Jaime Garcia to someone.
darkstar61
Lol, no kidding right!
But that’s this years crappy rental market for you…
wartdog
Maybe Im just jaded cuz he sucked in Atlanta but is Trevor Cahill suddenly good again? He was good early in his career then was really bad for awhile. Are teams going to buy into this recent success or value him somewhere in between bad and good Cahill.
Priggs89
They might buy into the recent success, but they probably won’t pay full price for it. Too many injury concerns.
CNichols
Interested to see if this is a straight salary dump or if ATL is eating any of that contract. Unless ATL is sending money this return is going to be very light.
vacommish
They have tons of budget space so I’d expect the Braves to eat money to get a better player in return.
steelerbravenation
Come on who is it !!!!!!
knoxchristopher79
Does Medlen make his return??
RunDMC
If so, hopefully just as a long reliever where we really need him. Andrew Albers has looked really strong at AAA off most prospect lists.
squish
Well Albers is like 31 or 32 so that’s why he’s not a prospect
steelerbravenation
Now sayin we are giving a minor leaguer with Garcia sounds like we are getting somebody good. Fingers crossed it’s Garver
schwing
The twins also have no catching depth in the minors so I would highly doubt it.
Gogerty
Time will tell. The article updated last time I exited. And Chesteraarthur is my hero.
jlittle15
Any Twins fans wanna tell a Braves fan who you wouldn’t want to be traded? Just trying to see if the return is good.
Luke
Garver, Romero, gonsalves, minier, obviously Gordon, a few others.
Something like Diaz seems right,
twins33
These are the guys I like: Gordon, Gonsolves, Romero, Garver, Kirilloff, Thorpe, Diaz, Javier, Wade, Rortvedt
squish
I want garver krilloff or rortvedt. Although knowing coppy it will be a pitcher so
RunDMC
Burdi
steelerbravenation
Hearing JR Murphy
schwing
I would be ecstatic as a twins fan.
Braves fan
Why do you think that
RunDMC
I am going to go with Nick Burdi. Barber is an obvious choice but we actually have a lot of C depth at the minor league level, just not nearly ready.
schwing
Well if it is burdi he won’t be pitching for quite a while
RunDMC
The only thing the Braves love more than homegrown boys are TJ survivors. Dr. Andrews needs to eat.
schwing
Mr Andrews did not do the surgery
RunDMC
Sure, but he’s even likelier to need additional surgeries now he’s had 1. Medlen, Beachy and Venters had 7 amongst them (if memories serves me). That year Andrews upgraded to the 7-class.
steelerbravenation
Change of scenery type of guy for a rental. If Murphy is the return j hope we are not giving any cash back.
Still hoping for Garver though.
baseball10
What is the holdup in this thing? Names are usually released pretty quickly
twins33
At least in the past, the Twins preferred to not have names out there on their end until it was completely official. Guys can fail physicals.
Braves fan
It said it’s pending physical
TwinsHomer
My prediction:
Braves eat no money and receive Akil Baddoo and Jake Reed
schwing
Nope, if the braves eat no money they are getting someone like Daniel palka and Engelb Vielma.
schwing
Or*
schaeferboom12
No way Palka is moved. Garcia is not worth that unless we get Matt Adams too
schaeferboom12
Unless Adams iss coming with, no palka
schwing
I feel like your overvaluing Palka. He’s basically the equivalent of Chris Carter. Lotta power but swings and misses alot. As a fellow twins fan I find him expendable.
sportsfan
You guys can take it for what it worth but a Braves fan on Twitter just tweeted that he is hearing that The braves will get Travis Blankenhorn.
schwing
No real loss their for twins territory.
schwing
There
twins33
Would think they would pull him from the game he’s playing in right now.
Still could be him, but that I know of he’s still playing.