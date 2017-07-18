Yankees, Athletics In Talks On Yonder Alonso

The Yankees and Athletics are discussing possible trade scenarios involving first baseman Yonder Alonso, according to MLB.com’s Jon Morosi. There’s no indication, at this point, that a deal is particularly likely to materialize, though it’s easy to see how the teams could line up.
Indeed, the potential match between Oakland and New York has long been speculated. But a firm connection had not previously been established. The former has had eyes on the latter’s farm system of late, Ken Rosenthal reported yesterday on Twitter, suggesting that the sides could see a potential path to a swap of some kind.
As both reporters noted, it seems that righty Sonny Gray would also make for a sensible target for New York, though it is unclear at this point whether he has been the focus of any discussions between the organizations. There’ll be loads of competition for Gray, but he would help fill a need both now in the future for the Yanks.
It’s quite a different situation with regard to Alonso, who has morphed into an offensive force this year. There are several other quality first basemen who’ll likely be available — Lucas Duda of the Mets and Matt Adams of the Braves perhaps representing the most obvious options — and few contenders that have a clear need at the position. That seems to leave the Yankees in rather a strong bargaining position.
MB923
If it’s just for Alonso , I wonder would the A’s ask for?
billysbballz
Not a hell of allot for a rental 1st basemen in this market.
Maybe Austin Decar who has a big arm and high upside plus a Tyler Austin or Jake Cave.
I could see the Yanks also sticking with a Choi/Cooper platoon which so far has looked good in the field and decent at the plate. I wouldn’t bother with Alonso unless it’s to help clear out some minor league roster spots.
thegreatcerealfamine
Here comes the flood of A’s fans one sided scenarios. I’m torn on getting Alonzo..
1. The Yankees aren’t gonna go far even if they make the WC.
2. Young long term starters should be priority one.
3. These injuries they’ve experienced are almost catastrophic,but hopefully those players will be back in the Spring.
4. Late 2018 and starting in 2019 when everyone is together is when the run starts.
billysbballz
I agree Cheerios 100%! But I can see the Yanks trying to show the fans they are contending but not giving up any high end prospects, maybe a few guys with upside like I mentioned but otherwise makes no sense.
Just Another Fan
Someone from the Yankees top 10-15 prospects is about right for Yonder…if you think that’s “one sided” then you need to just get off this site.
MB923
Sounds fair. What’s the A’s biggest need as far as prospects go? If it’s position players, either IF or OF, Yanks can surely help out. Yankees have some decent pitching prospects but I think they should be holding on to as many as they can.
thegreatcerealfamine
That’s not bad,although still torn.
Just Another Fan
Beane said yesterday he’s only interesting in getting the prospects with the highest risk/reward (like the 19 year old he got from the Nats), not from need.
Clearly the A’s need OF and C depth, but it doesn’t sound like Beane cares about that right now.
Matt Galvin
OF?
tenman85
I think the Yankees can pull off a deal without giving up any great prospects. Someone like Acevedo would probably be enough.
pro4pro32goathletics
Yeah, I suppose this could do it. The Gray deal is going to be the big one, adding a promising pitcher in a Alonso trade like Acevedo, would please me as an A’s fan.
billysbballz
Acevedo happens to be one of the Yanks top pitching prospects that made futures game. I don’t think that deal makes a ton of sense, do you?
Just Another Fan
He’s in the Yankees top 10-15 prospects, please dont overvalue him because he played in the futures game, that’s an arbitrary game.
crazysull
Probably Rutherford
crazysull
Maybe even Hicks
billysbballz
Why stop at Rutherford, maybe the top five prospects.
Lol
Here we go is right!!!!
Just Another Fan
Estaban Florial is the more obvious target, 1-1 for Alonso, fair deal for both sides.
YankeeMan3099
Yanks are trying to expand the deal to get both Alonso and Gray which is the smart thing to do.
Just Another Fan
Not smart if you’re trying to hold onto your top 5 prospects!
YankeeMan3099
Can’t keep them all something needs to be done here.
pepesilvia
Lol hicks
YankeeMan3099
Yankees will get Alonso and Gray together doesn’t make sense to just get Alonso and not expand the deal to include Gray but we will see.
bigz51
Gotta think a class a guy with a lil upside will get it done
Just Another Fan
Beane said yesterday he was targeting the most high upside/high risk or best players possible for his trade pieces, he’s not looking positionally, which stinks because the A’s are so barren for OF and C prospects, but I’m guessing a top 10-15 guy for Alonso, being that he’s really good on both sides and costs basically nothing moneywise.
aussiegiants53
Do the Yankees want Brandon Belt?? I like the dude but happy to move on from him…
billysbballz
Yes will Cave, Refsnyder, and Austin do it?
MB923
Refsnyder is worthless dude. Wish they had given him a chance in 2015 over Drew but he’s had some chances the past 2 seasons (though not as an everyday player) and he’s done awful. Both at the plate and fielding.
Just Another Fan
Geez would you knock off putting Refsnyder and Austin in your trade proposals? No one wants them. They’re valueless junk.
dtrainriotmaker
I’m not a Yankees fan but Alonso has had one good year this year , otherwise not that good . I would pass and look elsewhere
Just Another Fan
Do you know who else has had one good year this year? Aaron Judge.
Please learn about the players and know the WHY they are good, dont just look at stats. Alonso is a beast now, deal with it.
MB923
Aaron Judge is a rookie who had played in just 25 games with 97 PA prior to this year. Yonder Alonso played in 664 games with over 2300 PA prior to this year.
I’m not saying Alonso’s stats this year won’t be sustainable for the rest of the year but you shouldn’t be comparing a guy in his 2nd year to a guy in his 8th year
Alonso may or may not be a “beast” but he isn’t long term controlled and shouldn’t cost more than a top 10-15.
For whatever reason if Aaron Judge was on the trading block, he’d bring back a much bigger haul than Alonso, and I know you know that.
southi
If you’re talking about giving up a 10-15 range prospect, wouldn’t it make more sense to do so for Matt Adams than Alonso? Adams has another year of control and could possibly be dealt this off season (if the Yankees don’t include him in their 2018 plans) there by off setting some of the acquisition cost.