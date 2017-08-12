Angels Designate Cesar Puello

The Angels have designated outfielder Cesar Puello for assignment, according to Maria Guardado of MLB.com (Twitter link). His spot will go to reliever Andrew Bailey, whom the Angels activated from the 60-day disabled list.
The 26-year-old Puello joined the Angels organization on a minor league deal in June and appeared in one game with the team prior to his designation, picking up a hit and two stolen bases over four plate appearances on Wednesday. That was the first major league action for Puello, who previously spent time in the minors with the Mets, Yankees and Rangers. Between the Rangers’ and Angels’ Triple-A affiliates this season, Puello has hit .327/.377/.526 with 13 home runs and 18 steals across 379 trips to the plate.
Bailey, 33, hasn’t taken the mound since early April, when he landed on the 10-day DL with shoulder issues after tossing three scoreless innings to open the season. Injuries have hindered Bailey throughout his professional tenure, helping to derail a career that began with 2009 American League Rookie of the Year honors for the then-Oakland closer.
xabial
Are they tanking?
“Puello has hit .327/.377/.526 with 13 home runs and 18 steals across 379 trips to the plate”
In his one game prior to his designation, he picked up a hit and two stolen bases over four plate appearances on Wednesday.
How does that warrant a demotion for Andrew Bailey? This “kid” (he’s 33 ) did all he could do one MLB game, then some in AAA.
I don’t get the Angels on this one, so a little insight needed. Thanks!
bastros88
he did used to be a top prospect, not that it means anything now
Snake65
He was talked about with us Mets and had good numbers. I have a feeling he is one of the guys someone doesn’t like them as a person. But his AAA numbers do warrant a fair look at the MLB level
angelsfan4life
The Angels have had to use the bullpen way to much. Mainly because of Nolasco and Chavez. Couldn’t even give a quality start majority of the time. They need all the arms they can use in the bullpen.
greatdaysport
Here’s your insight. The Angels picked him up less than two months ago. Before that he’s spent 8 plus years in the minors. No one wanted him.
The Angels did a class act by calling him up for one game in the majors before releasing him.
Way to go Angels. At least he can say he made it to the majors after working for 9 years in the minors.
Class act L. A.
GeauxRangers
The “kid” is actually 26 and not 33. Bailey is 33.
xabial
Even worse, considering I thought he warranted an MLB look for his minor league #’s and I thought he was 33!
He’s 26? Even worse Lol– He deserves that chance even more based on his career minor league #’s.
I hope someone gives him a chance
xabial
Edit: Ignore their Ages in the first post.
This “kid” Cesar Puello is 26 years old. Bailey’s the one who is 33. Even more crazy to think they’d let him go after having all this minor league success and successful Angels debut.
Will McLaren
Lol at tanking… they are currently in the playoffs as they play tonight’s game
Monsoon Harvard
Baseball Reference says he’s only 26 years old, not 33.
He seems like a good pick-up for any team. I agree that his demotion was unexpected.
The Pirates ought to pick him up if he can hit right handers. With Polanco’s lame legs, they need some outfield help. His speed would help out too.
xabial
Yes Masoon Harvard. I admited my mistake, but everything else stands.
33 or 26 (He’s 26) his demotion was unwarranted. Sucks to see people doing their part in the AAA level (doesn’t get better than .327/.377/.526 with 13 home runs and 18 steals across 379 trips to the plate AAA) and even contributing in his first MLB game (1H, 2SB in 4 trips to the plate) and then getting demoted for Andrew Bailey (who is 33)
If he makes itthrough waivers, Eppler is a genius. If he gets claimed, it’ll be interesting to see what happens for this young man’s career moving forward, since I never thought his #’s weren’t worthy of demotion. Should’ve given him more PT if you were seriously contemplating demoting him to see what ya got…
Now you may lose him for nothing. But seems like Angels fans here don’t think he’s worth much so that’s a bit telling (Since they’ve seen him play more) But Still
daveineg
No way he clears waivers.
kahnkobra
Rockies or Brewers will claim him
daveineg
I think the White Sox are a good bet.
doug148
I can’t Believe that haven’t even try to get a pitcher Chavez sucks so. Does Ricky 30 homerun Pitcher Verd lander is a great Gamble take on the salary give up AA playersRichards Skaggs Andrew Heaney down the stretch come on
GeoKaplan
“Take on the salary”. LOL
Trading for Verlander–who has a full NTC as part of his deal with Tigers, btw–would involve giving up more than a couple of trivial players and taking on a huge financial commitment for the next few seasons on a pitcher getting to his mid-30s. The Tigers GM would not trade one of the Tiger fan favorites without getting back a prospect who had very strong pedigree. Otherwise, the fans would be furious.
In addition, taking on the $$$ remaining on Verlander’s contract for the next few seasons would most likely mean no big free agent spending this winter or next. Angels need a reliable bat much more than SP. With Skaggs & Heaney returning, Richards full strength next Spring, Shoemaker returning from surgery in 2018, plus Ramirez, Bridwell, Tropeano and Scribner all able to be 5th starter, SP doesn’t project as a top need for 2018 and beyond.
old ranger
Eppler is a master at gaming the system. I’d be stunned if he lets him go. Probably will wind up back in SLC taking Baileys place in the roster.