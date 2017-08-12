Angels Designate Cesar Puello

The Angels have designated outfielder Cesar Puello for assignment, according to Maria Guardado of MLB.com (Twitter link). His spot will go to reliever Andrew Bailey, whom the Angels activated from the 60-day disabled list.

The 26-year-old Puello joined the Angels organization on a minor league deal in June and appeared in one game with the team prior to his designation, picking up a hit and two stolen bases over four plate appearances on Wednesday. That was the first major league action for Puello, who previously spent time in the minors with the Mets, Yankees and Rangers. Between the Rangers’ and Angels’ Triple-A affiliates this season, Puello has hit .327/.377/.526 with 13 home runs and 18 steals across 379 trips to the plate.

Bailey, 33, hasn’t taken the mound since early April, when he landed on the 10-day DL with shoulder issues after tossing three scoreless innings to open the season. Injuries have hindered Bailey throughout his professional tenure, helping to derail a career that began with 2009 American League Rookie of the Year honors for the then-Oakland closer.