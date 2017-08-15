Angels Outright Damien Magnifico

The Angels announced on Tuesday that right-hander Damien Magnifico has cleared waivers and been sent outright to Double-A Mobile. Magnifico remains with the organization, but the Halos now have a vacancy on their 40-man roster.

Magnifico, 26, appeared in just one game for the Angels this season and faced only three batters, none of whom put the ball in play against the righty (two walks, one strikeout). He’s faced only 18 hitters as a Major Leaguer but has spent parts of the past two seasons in Triple-A. Magnifico posted respectable results in a tough Colorado Springs environment last year as a member of the Brewers organization, but he’s been shelled for a 7.07 earned run average in 42 Triple-A frames this season. He’s averaged nearly a strikeout per inning throughout his minor league career, but Magnifico has also battled control issues (5.4 BB/9 in Triple-A).

The Brewers originally traded Magnifico to the Orioles in exchange for international bonus money, and the O’s later went on to flip him to the Angels in exchange for fellow righty Jordan Kipper. Now that he’s made it through outright waivers, he’ll remain in the Halos organization and hope to right the ship as the minor league season draws to a close.