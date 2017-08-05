Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Yanks, D-backs, Bucs, Giants, Astros, A’s

This week in baseball blogs:
- Bronx Bomber Ball names five reasons the Yankees are the immediate winners in their Sonny Gray trade with the Athletics.
- Underthought opines that the Diamondbacks made the best trade of the deadline when they acquired outfielder J.D. Martinez from the Tigers.
- The Point of Pittsburgh believes the Pirates and general manager Neal Huntington should part ways after the season.
- The Giants Cove criticizes San Francisco for how it handled the deadline.
- The Runner Sports reacts to the Astros’ quiet deadline.
- A’s Farm (links: 1, 2, 3) talks with Athletics right-hander Jesse Hahn, first base prospect Matt Olson and Triple-A manager Ryan Christenson.
- TheIntrepidSTL questions the way the Cardinals construct their roster.
- District On Deck looks at five starters the Nationals could target via waivers.
- The Sports Tank focuses on the Red Sox’s acquisition of reliever Addison Reed from the Mets.
- Jays Journal observes that Toronto right fielder Jose Bautista’s tenure with the franchise is on the verge of ending.
- Clubhouse Corner interviews shortstop prospect Kevin Merrell, whom the Athletics chose 33rd overall in this year’s draft.
- DiNardo’s Dugout (podcast) reflects on the deadline.
- Atlanta Baseball Talk (podcast) discusses Dansby Swanson’s demotion and the Braves’ Jaime Garcia trade.
- BP Toronto analyzes Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman.
- Mets Mind writes about outfielder Jay Bruce, whom the team was unable to trade at the deadline.
- Big Three Sports shares a midseason top 100 prospects list.
- Notes From The Sally ranks the best prospects the Single-A South Atlantic League has seen over the past two seasons.
- Minor League Ball scouts Braves outfield prospect Cristian Pache.
- The Runner Sports suggests that Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has built a World Series-winning roster for 2019.
- Pirates Breakdown notes that the Bucs are being aggressive with high-end pitching prospect Mitch Keller.
- Call to the Pen looks at where the Phillies stand in the wake of their July trades.
- Jays From the Couch examines Toronto righty Marco Estrada’s case for a contract extension.
- Mets Daddy lists five players the team needs to evaluate for the rest of the season.
-
Extra Innings speaks with former major league slugger Shawn Green about the World Baseball Classic and MLB International.
- Now On Deck constructs a dream team consisting of those who have been inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame since 2000.
- Elite Sports NY checks in on some up-and-coming Yankees prospects.
- RSN Stats sees this as a big weekend for the Red Sox.
Submissions: ZachBBWI @gmail.com
Comments
mnasser34
i think the jd martinez trade was a good deal for the dbacks because they didn’t give up much
halos101
they did really good your right
thegreatcerealfamine
I really enjoyed reading the Yankee blogs this time around. They were totally spot on about the prospects that were traded being blocked anyway,and the cupboard is far from bare. The article about 2019 imagined what the roster will look like..just a few thoughts. Otani should be available this offseason and would be a great add,being young and controllable..I’ve read he wants to be in the limelight and where else but NY. Begin next year gearing Ellsbury to a DH role. 2018 hot stove well there’s two targets and we all no who they are..hints one went to HS in Florida the other in Vegas.
national pastime
Oh my how good would the Yankees be with Machado & Harper in that lineup. We shall see what the future holds.
Michael Chaney
I’m sure Yankees would look good with Willie Mays and Hank Aaron in that lineup too
golf4ever
jose should have taken that offer. poor play is going to cost him