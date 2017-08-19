Blue Jays Acquire Tom Koehler

The Blue Jays have acquired right-hander Tom Koehler and cash considerations from the Marlins for minor league righty Osman Gutierrez, according to announcements from both teams. Gutierrez will report to Single-A Greensboro with his new organization.
Koehler, who’s on a $5.75MM salary and has another year of arbitration eligibility remaining, got off to a poor start this season and began surfacing in trade rumors in May. While Koehler was a competent back-end starter in Miami from 2013-16, a stretch in which he combined for a 4.14 ERA (4.30 FIP) with 6.82 K/9, 3.67 BB/9 and a 44.6 percent ground-ball rate over 698 1/3 innings, the 31-year-old has endured a miserable 2017. Across 12 starts and 55 2/3 frames, Koehler has logged a 7.92 ERA (6.89 FIP), 7.11 K/9, 4.69 BB/9 and a 38.1 percent grounder mark. However, Koehler has dominated in 37 2/3 Triple-A innings this year (1.67 ERA, 13.14 K/9, 3.11 BB/9), which could provide hope for an eventual big league turnaround.
Whether Koehler will immediately head to Toronto or Triple-A Buffalo is unclear. Regardless, he’ll provide some depth to a 59-64 Jays club that’s 3.5 games out of a wild-card spot and currently has a couple question marks in its rotation behind the proven trio of Marco Estrada, Marcus Stroman and J.A. Happ. One of those question marks, Chris Rowley, has gotten good results over a pair of starts, while the long-struggling Nick Tepesch has turned in subpar work over three appearances from the rotation since Toronto acquired him from the Twins in late July.
Gutierrez, 22, was not among the Blue Jays’ top 30 prospects at MLB.com before the trade, though the 2011 international signing from Nicaragua was 26th on Baseball America’s list for the team after last season. BA noted at the time (subscription required and recommended) that Gutierrez features a 94-96 mph fastball that can top out at 97 mph, a “generally above-average” slider and a somewhat promising changeup. Gutierrez hasn’t fared well at the Single-A level this year, though, with a 7.88 ERA, 8.25 K/9 against 6.25 BB/9 and a 38.6 grounder rate through 72 innings.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
stantoformvp
I am a marlins fan so I am kind of relieved that he is not on the marlins anymore
ItsRob_
cant believe they actually got someone out of koehler
iains
Not sure why unless Buffalo is in need of a starter
jimmertee
Jays are taking a flyer on Koehler as depth piece. He has logged good MLB innings in the past. Guitierrez had a decent rookie ball season but is having trouble at Lansing A ball. Perhaps the Marlins can help him out. He is only 22.
Phillies2017
I know they didn’t really give anything up, but deal seems a bit pointless from Toronto’s point of view. Had they waited until the season ended or at the very latest the non-tender deadline, they could have gotten him cheaper from a salary perspective.
I find it hard to believe people were lining up to take on Koehlers salary and give something up for him when he was as close to a sure thing to be cut as one could be.
Good for Miami though for getting something back.
woodhead1986
no guarantee they would be the ones to sign him, or that he would be cut in the first place. the jays have precious little in terms of starting depth and Koehler was decent not long ago. considering they gave up a lottery ticket to get him, its hard to dislike this.
hmu.seth
Good trade for the blue jays
Rob
Uh…ok.
ethanhickey
Will compete for a rotation spot for next year and could allow the Blue Jays to deal a starter come August 31st if they concede their chances
Matt Galvin
Who would they Trade? Estrada has alreasy been pulled back and if put on their again the Claiming Team gets him no matter what? Happ? Sanchez? Stroman?
hiflew
Very good trade for the Jays. Koehler is a nice change of scenery bounceback candidate. I think he could be a solid #3 or #4 for the Jays next season.
Rob
If Koehler is gonna be your #3 or #4 starter next season, then yikes. Enjoy 5th place again.
aff10
Would be surprised if they tender him this off-season