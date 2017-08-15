Blue Jays Release Chris Coghlan

The Blue Jays announced that veteran infielder/outfielder Chris Coghlan has been given his unconditional release after being designated for assignment over the weekend.
Coghlan, 32, appeared in 36 games for the Blue Jays and totaled 88 plate appearances in 2017. However, the former National League Rookie of the Year didn’t fare too well in his short time with the Jays, as he batted just .200/.299/.267 with one homer and two doubles. Coghlan had a strong run with the 2014-15 Cubs, but he flopped following a trade to the Athletics in the 2015-16 offseason. He’d later return to the Cubs and hit well (.252/.391/.388) in 128 plate appearances down the stretch.
The versatile Coghlan is a career .259/.334/.398 hitter and has a better track record against right-handed pitching (.266/.339/.420) than he does lefties (.224/.311/.308). He’s played all three outfield spots, second base and third base in his big league career, though he hasn’t logged even a single inning in center field since 2013.
Comments
Gunnerson
opening roster spot for giancarlo stanton ?
mlbtrashtalkers
Keep dreaming.
Gunnerson
hahhahahha
simschifan
Don’t do it Theo
Hen1CHC
The Micheal Martinez of the Chicago Cubs
sufferfortribe
Oy!
FrankRoo
Except Coghlan actually gave the Cubs significant value according to WAR.
connfyoozed
No, Coghlan can actually occasionally both hit and field the ball well. Martinez cannot ever do either.
Sheep8
Martinez did a great job is dribbling a ball to a smiling Kris Bryant with 2 outs in the 10th of game 7!!
mike127
And……..he was scheduled to get his World Series ring (finally) when the Jays go to Wrigley this weekend. He was the first one out of the dugout for the final out. I’m sure other arrangements have been made.
Aaron Sapoznik
Not to worry, Coghlan’s probably on his way to Chicago to be a member of the Cubs as we post. lol
ReverieDays
True haha
Aaron Sapoznik
This is right about the time the Cubs come in and swoop Coghlan up and then eventually add him to their postseason roster.