Brewers To Acquire Neil Walker

6:49pm: The Mets will receive a player to be named later for Walker, tweets Mike Puma of the New York Post.
5:47pm: The Mets will pay some portion of the remaining $5MM-plus on Walker’s contract, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post (on Twitter).
4:34pm: The Brewers and Mets have reached agreement on a trade that sends second baseman Neil Walker to Milwaukee, FanRag’s Jon Heyman tweets. FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal tweeted that a deal was close. Walker cleared waivers last week and was therefore eligible to be traded to any club.
There might have been more buzz about Walker at the July trade deadline had he not only recently come back from a six-week stint on the DL with a partial hamstring tear. The Yankees reportedly had a deal in place to acquire Walker then, but it fell apart for medical reasons. Walker hit poorly in the week immediately following his return, but has had success lately, batting 7-for-18 in his past five games.
Injury aside, the 31-year-old Walker is having a fairly typical season in 2017, batting .264/.339/.442 with his set of unspectacular but well-rounded offensive skills. He’s graded as approximately average defensively thus far this year, with UZR marking him as a bit better than most and DRS indicating he’s a bit worse. He’s making $17.2MM after accepting the Mets’ qualifying offer last winter and is eligible for free agency at season’s end.
Walker bolsters a Brewers infield that currently features Eric Sogard at second base. Sogard has batted a robust .283/.392/.405 this season, although that sort of offensive production is atypical for him, and he’s batted .108/.214/.108 in 43 plate appearances while battling injury over the past month. Another Brewers second baseman, Jonathan Villar, is in the midst of a disappointing .222/.281/.346 season after a 2016 breakout. The Brewers’ offense as a whole has been one of baseball’s worst since the start of the second half, with their 91 runs in that span placing ahead of only the Rays. That span has roughly corresponded to the team’s recent slide in the standings — the Brewers are 9-18 since the All-Star break. The team had apparently targeted second base as a potential area they might upgrade, with previous reports connecting them to Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler.
With Walker gone, the Mets will surely continue to give rookie Amed Rosario the bulk of the playing time at shortstop. Some combination of Asdrubal Cabrera and Wilmer Flores will likely man second and third.
Comments
frankthetank1985
Do it!!!
jackt
Boy I hope they give up next to nothing for him.
connfyoozed
It probably depends on how much of his contract the Brewers are picking up. My guess: Brewers pick up the rest (it’s just this year), one middling prospect going back.
jackt
Yeah agreed
mr401kman
Really you are right Frank.
ib6ub9
How many underperforming second baseman do they need?
Reflect
Gotta catch em all
Danthemilwfan
I’m guessing maybe Brett Phillips for walker.
ib6ub9
Lol
Gil
One of the most consistent players on the team in 2 years, I hope they get something good for him
DetroitDave84
Milwaukee & Houston must really believe this is the Dodgers year & decided to make a run next year. A huge disservice to their fans and their current squad. Holding back all top prospects when they could be used to add a player or two that could have put them over the top. Nothing is guranteed.Dodgers could go cold, injuries, etc…bad bad decisions.
dodgerfan711
Idk about the astros but you really think the Brewers could contend this season?
outinleftfield
The Brewers ARE contending. They are 3 games out in the Central. I think that the Cardinals will take that division in the end, but right now the Brewers are definitely still in it.
davbee
Spoken like a man whose team traded all their prospects and has nothing to show for it.
pseudostats
Umm, most teams go for it when in a position to make the playoffs.
sweatNECKLACE
But with the second Wild Card most teams are in position to make the playoffs.
davbee
The Dodgers didn’t “go for it” the last few years. As such, they kept their top prospects Seager and Bellinger and now because of their smart decision making they are the favorite to win it all. There is “position” to make the playoffs and “position” to do damage. The Brewers knew they weren’t in the later position yet, but could be soon with Brinson, Hader et al.
And again, what did the Tigers ever win by trading all their prospects and now having to rebuild with the worst farm system in baseball?
Phattey
Man the Brewers are really making a hard push for the wild card ! Who cares about actually building a consistent team that can compete every night when you can band-aid together a wild card team every five years
Greg Reese
I am a metz fan and was just wondering is there anyone in the minors that could replace him next year or who is the top second baseman hitting the market
chris5
They could keep Cabrera or use Flores or Rivera. Cecchini is the AAA option but that don’t see hi as much more than a bench piece.
pandamets
I can’t tell if this question is serious or a joke. I like what Walker can do when he’s right. But in 10.5 months with this club, he’s spent 2.5 on the DL, and 3 months hitting poorly. How hard is that to replace? Meanwhile, WIlmer Flores has posted similar offensive numbers despite being shuttled between the bench and three positions around the infield.
Flores is entering his prime and getting better, while Walker is leaving his and getting hurt regularly. Flores has cost a shade over $12 million these past two seasons, wile Walker has made $27 million.
LongTimeFan1
@pandaMets
Walker’s a polished professional, switch hitter, clubhouse leader who plays reliable defense and is always a threat offensively from both sides of plate.
Flores is liability defensively, and very slow – major weakness.es The bat is improving and that’s a plus.
But losing a well respected, veteran like Walker is big loss especially to the young players who need players to mirror, teach, and help them grow. That can’t be replaced by Flores to that degree.. The only remaining position player veterans that remain are Granderson, Reyes and Cabrera. Plus David Wright whenever he’s in the clubhouse.. Cespedes is in a world of his own and doesn’t count in that way. When all is said and done, Reyes may be the only one left.
outinleftfield
3.7 WAR last season and 1.5 WAR this season. That is extremely hard to replace.
ib6ub9
did the Brewers give the Mets Jonathan Villar and Eric sogard for him
EndinStealth
No
ray_derek
Just Villar
pandamets
Consistent? He’s hit below .200 in three of his eight months on the active roster here.
gocincy
Consistent doesn’t necessarily mean good.
DaKingoftheNorth
There’s absolutely no one that would replace Walker. Why they’re trading him is beyond me. Neil is a solid player. The only thing I can think of, is the Mets (hopefully) will try and reunite with Murphy for next year, since Murphy will be a FA
gameofdegroms
As far as this season, I imagine it’ll be a lot of Reyes and some Flores. Next season, I think Rivera will be the starter if he’s healthy. Not a great player, but he’s proven that he can reasonably adjust to major league pitching
padam
Mets traded Walker because he can walk after this year. Save $ and perhaps get something for him.
And Murphy isn’t a FA after this year.
jbigz12
And the mets can still sign walker back this offseason if that’s the route they’d like to go. Or they could swing a deal for kinsler this offseason
gameofdegroms
There’s a better chance of Murphy signing with the Jets than the Mets
Matt Galvin
Murphy is a Free-Agent at seasons end. Phillips and Villar would have to be placed on Wavier’s and Team with a worse record then the Mets might claim them.
renegadescoach
Yes! That means he can’t help the Mets beat the Phillies tonight and tomorrow!
notagain27
Milwaukee and Seattle are in the same predicament, yet they keep trying to acquire more offense instead of addressing their real problems, Pitching.
mikeyst13
The Brewers have acquired nothing but pitching until this move. They weren’t willing to pay the price of a top starter and there wasn’t much else out there that was going to be a huge improvement over what they had. Up until the last couple games their rotation was pitching well, they just couldn’t score any runs.
bigturtlemachine
Neil Walker: 10-36-.264/.339/.442 1.o WAR 265 AB
Scooter Gennett 19-66-.292/.339/.539 1.5 WAR 308 AB
davbee
Of course you knew that Gennett, a notorious heavy split player, was going to have a career year.
jbigz12
The writing was all over the wall for scooter Gennett’s ISO to spike over 100 points over his career average. Could’ve been seen from a mile away from anyone who’s watched a baseball game before.
davbee
Uh, no. But nice try. Still can’t hit lefties. Still can’t play defense. Having a career year. Next season when his numbers decline people will be speaking of him in the same terms they speak of Jonathan Villar.i
bigturtlemachine
Brewers fans are a might testy about a simple comparison that shows their club might have been better off keeping Gennett.
davbee
No, they just think second guessers are a bore.
outinleftfield
Walker 1.5 WAR – fangraphs.com/statss.aspx?playerid=7539&position=2B
Gennett 1.5 WAR – fangraphs.com/statss.aspx?playerid=10339&position=2B
RBI is a team stat and has no bearing on a discussion of individual performance. Gennett had 50 more at bats with men on base and 82 more baserunners.
If you want something that is applicable, look at BA with RISP or % of baserunner that scored. Those are individual stats.
Walker hit .393 with RISP and Gennett hit .360.
bigturtlemachine
Yes, however, Gennett did it in Cincinnati and Walker did it in New York. I’m not trying to cause a ruckus. I said when the Reds signed Gennett that it was a wise acquisition. It’s nice to have been right about that one.
mikeyst13
Scooter had lost his job to Villar and was not supposed to see much time even on Villar’s off days due to Perez. He had a terrible spring and was probably going to be optioned down and start the season in AAA. Easy to second guess the decision now, but it was the right move at the time.
pickme123
Who’d the Mets get in return?
DaKingoftheNorth
A Trek bike.
simschifan
Meh
kahnkobra
Walker seems like a cool kat, will def do work for the Brewers. a true pro, his numbers aren’t bad at all
DaKingoftheNorth
That’s what I’m saying !
thecrown24
Wish Walker nothing but the best when healthy he’s a solid player. I can’t stand these wilpigs please do mets fans all a favor and sell the damn franchise already.
DaKingoftheNorth
Amen !