Brewers To Acquire Neil Walker

6:49pm: The Mets will receive a player to be named later for Walker, tweets Mike Puma of the New York Post.

5:47pm: The Mets will pay some portion of the remaining $5MM-plus on Walker’s contract, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post (on Twitter).

4:34pm: The Brewers and Mets have reached agreement on a trade that sends second baseman Neil Walker to Milwaukee, FanRag’s Jon Heyman tweets. FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal tweeted that a deal was close. Walker cleared waivers last week and was therefore eligible to be traded to any club.

There might have been more buzz about Walker at the July trade deadline had he not only recently come back from a six-week stint on the DL with a partial hamstring tear. The Yankees reportedly had a deal in place to acquire Walker then, but it fell apart for medical reasons. Walker hit poorly in the week immediately following his return, but has had success lately, batting 7-for-18 in his past five games.

Injury aside, the 31-year-old Walker is having a fairly typical season in 2017, batting .264/.339/.442 with his set of unspectacular but well-rounded offensive skills. He’s graded as approximately average defensively thus far this year, with UZR marking him as a bit better than most and DRS indicating he’s a bit worse. He’s making $17.2MM after accepting the Mets’ qualifying offer last winter and is eligible for free agency at season’s end.

Walker bolsters a Brewers infield that currently features Eric Sogard at second base. Sogard has batted a robust .283/.392/.405 this season, although that sort of offensive production is atypical for him, and he’s batted .108/.214/.108 in 43 plate appearances while battling injury over the past month. Another Brewers second baseman, Jonathan Villar, is in the midst of a disappointing .222/.281/.346 season after a 2016 breakout. The Brewers’ offense as a whole has been one of baseball’s worst since the start of the second half, with their 91 runs in that span placing ahead of only the Rays. That span has roughly corresponded to the team’s recent slide in the standings — the Brewers are 9-18 since the All-Star break. The team had apparently targeted second base as a potential area they might upgrade, with previous reports connecting them to Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler.

With Walker gone, the Mets will surely continue to give rookie Amed Rosario the bulk of the playing time at shortstop. Some combination of Asdrubal Cabrera and Wilmer Flores will likely man second and third.