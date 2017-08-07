Cardinals Option Stephen Piscotty To Triple-A

The Cardinals announced on Monday that they’ve activated center fielder Dexter Fowler from the disabled list and optioned Stephen Piscotty to Triple-A Memphis to clear a spot on the roster.
[Related: Updated St. Louis Cardinals depth chart]
The move marks the third Opening Day regular to be optioned to the minors this season — both Randal Grichuk and Aledmys Diaz have been sent down in 2017 — and also makes this the second straight season in which St. Louis has optioned a recently extended player to the minors. In 2016, it was second baseman Kolten Wong that was sent down after struggling in the wake of signing a five-year, $25.5MM extension. Piscotty, 26, inked a six-year, $33.5MM pact prior to the 2017 season but has struggled to live up to the expectations that accompanied that deal thus far.
Piscotty batted .282/.348/.467 with 29 homers through his first 216 Major League games (905 plate appearances), prompting the Cards to make that show of faith just as the 2017 campaign got underway. However, he’s yet to find a groove at the plate this year and currently has just a .232/.340/.362 slash through 291 plate appearances. Piscotty has seen his walk rate spike to 12.7 percent this season, but his power has largely evaporated; he’s hit just six homers in 2017 and has an isolated power mark (.130) that is 54 points lower than his 2016 level (.184). He’s also missed time due to a hamstring strain and a groin strain through the season’s first four-plus months.
With Piscotty out of the picture for the time being, the Cards seem set to go with an outfield mix featuring Tommy Pham, Fowler and Grichuk. Jose Martinez, too, should factor prominently into the mix on the heels of his strong play in recent weeks. Some have even argued for Martinez to remain in the lineup on a regular basis, including Bernie Miklasz of ESPN 101, who made a lengthy pitch for the Cardinals to keep Martinez in the heart of the order earlier today.
Comments
CompanyAssassin
Prefer Piscotty over Grichuk. Kind of crappy of them too to send him down, even though the org acknowledges his drop in performance is related to his personal life.
Vedder80
Why? He gets his money either way, only now he can deal with his personal issues and not have his performance in the spotlight.
CompanyAssassin
Not that St. Louis is much closer but Memphis isn’t anywhere near CA, so he wouldn’t really be able to deal with it any better (not that he can really do anything about it). So all it’ll really do is probably drop his morale even further. On top of that, he wasn’t given much of a chance. We’ve seen similar performances but others get a much longer chance, and even praise in some cases.
Solaris611
I understand teams sometimes offer extensions to their young rising stars as a cost control measure, but with STL that concept is clearly trending in the wrong direction. It might be better to hold off on the extensions until the player matures another 2-3 years.
dodgerfan711
Yeah they extend so many guys early its ridiculous. Their core isnt a group of guys built for long term success as it is
CompanyAssassin
They don’t even have a core really, it changes with the wind. Only real for sure players that’ll stay for longer than 5 minutes are Molina and Wainwright. The Org likes Grichuk too much to sell him off or demote him to make way for the decent players. Dejong will be useless soon, that power is gonna die out and we’ll be stuck with a 31%+ strikeout rate, not to mention the fielding which has been held up by very questionable hit/error scoring. Carp hasn’t done anything offensive since the break, same with Gyorko. That leaves Molina, Pham, and Wong (who is on and off hurt) as the only producing players. Jose Martinez when he’s in. Fowler was putting up higher offensive numbers but it appears he’s made of glass. Just a big mess really.
JFactor
Cost a ton more if you do that.
It’s a gamble, but worth it if even 1 of the 3 extensions pans out considering the value given.
bigcubsfan
O. M. Gosh. Like totally did not c this coming! Pistachio must swingy-swingy better if he wants to be BIG league.
Coast1
If a team sends a player down for less than 20 days they don’t use an option. They brought Randal Grichuk back in less than 20 days. Considering that there are only 28 days left in the minor league season they’d be wasting an option they don’t have to use if they leave him in AAA until the end of the season. I’d expect him back in less than 20.
jbigz12
Hopefully they don’t have to worry about piscotty’s options considering they have 33.5 mil guaranteed to him. I’m sure they’d prefer this to be the only option they ever need to use. so I don’t think that’s a big consideration right now
simschifan
He will be back up for the Cubs series and hit 10 homeruns against them
bigcubsfan
Nobodies gonna gets 100 homer runns aghainst them Chubs!!!
bigcubsfan
I apologize If English know good. I no good student in my English classs.
Michael Chaney
Wait what
bigcubsfan
I liek base balls and Homer Runns, butt me English no as good as many.
slide
readings skills are lacking, also. says 10, not 100
ReverieDays
Ha, that’s funny.
brownbomber
Needed to be done
baseball10
Add his extension to the list of items that the Cardinals front office has messed up recently. His extension wont end up being awful but pair it with terrible Wong extension, Fowler signing, Cecil signing, and u got yourself a bunch of bad contracts
jbigz12
Is the kolten Wong extension really all that bad. You’re basically paying market value for a 2B that puts up Wong’s numbers.
JFactor
Both Wong and Piscotty are making less than they are producing, and considering the ages, both are still good extensions to be holding.
baseball10
Considering both would be making less without the extension and will not receive raises that would have warranted the early commitment
baseball10
And to me Wong is low ceiling easily replaceable player
CompanyAssassin
I think its a bit early to write off the Fowler/Cecil contracts. There’s still multiple seasons that both could improve. Fowler’s only real issues have been staying healthy, otherwise he was putting up better power numbers than he has before.
baseball10
Fowler already looks like he may need to move to a corner spot sooner than later and while the power has been good this season i dont see it as sustainable. In other words i only think he will get worse going forward
jfive
extension and demotion in same season, along with matheny continually playing him when its clear to all he is in more than just a “funk”…he has become the 2nd coming of allen craig
msjrn509
He has been striking out to much and absolutely no power.Defense is slightly above avg.If I were GM ,Piscotty,Grichuk and Cecil would be GONE.