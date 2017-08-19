Cubs Claim Rene Rivera From Mets

The Cubs have claimed catcher Rene Rivera off waivers from the Mets, the teams have announced. To clear space for Rivera on their roster, the Cubs have designated righty Aaron Brooks for assignment.
Rivera is the latest veteran to leave the Mets this month, following the trades of Jay Bruce, Neil Walker and Curtis Granderson. The 34-year-old Rivera has hit a modest .230/.278/.391 in 187 plate appearances this season and has never been an outstanding hitter, with a career .215/.266/.340 line in parts of nine big-league seasons with the Mariners, Twins, Padres and Rays in addition to the Mets. He has, however, long rated as a strong defender and framer, two skills the Cubs surely value. (The Cubs had, in fact, been connected to Rivera before they acquired Alex Avila last month.) With Willson Contreras on the DL with a hamstring strain, Rivera will presumably back up Avila. He is making $1.75MM this season and is eligible for free agency at season’s end.
The 27-year-old Brooks arrived from the Athletics organization prior to the 2016 season and initially looked like he would provide good starting pitching depth, but he missed most of that season with a hip issue and hasn’t been the same since, posting a 6.20 ERA, 6.8 K/9, 1.8 BB/9 and 27 home runs allowed in 138 innings this season with Triple-A Iowa. He pitched for the Royals and A’s in 2015 but has not appeared in the big leagues since.
Comments
baumrind973
Claim? No trade? What happened to a deal with Houston, that was so widely reported? What’s next? Matz to the Yankees for a mascot?
acarneglia
No Alderson wouldn’t do a trade with New York. He wouldn’t take better packages from the Yankees for Duda, Reed, and Bruce than what Tampa, Boston, and Cleveland offered because he doesn’t want to help the cross town rival even if it negatively effects his own organization.
thecrown24
That’s not entirely true. The problem is the owners who would rather save money on these players expiring contracts instead of eating half if not all of it for some decent prospects. Reed was a solid return I don’t understand why Many Mets fans knock that Reed deal. We received 3 young hard throwing relievers for Reed.
jimmertee
Why not? Matz has had a few flashes of brillance but currently has not performed very well. Can the Mascot pitch?
NaughtyJohnny
Cubs had waiver priority over the Astros, Cubs claimed and looks like the Mets were mostly interested in clearing salary, which is about all that Rivera was worth. Maybe a PTBNL or cash at best but this is August
yankees500
Yankees don’t have mascots
SamJack
necessary comment
thegreatcerealfamine
No they just have Monument Park…
Reflect
Pretty sure like 30,000 mascots show up to every game.
resident
What’s Susan Waldman?
Reflect
He’s a backup catcher in August. He doesn’t have enough value for a real trade.
agentx
+1
Will
Well what’d you really expect to get for a guy like Rivera….
padam
Salary dump.
pepesilvia
27 home runs the guy has good power excellent move by the Mets.
Josh vitters
What are you talking about?
pepesilvia
The guy the Mets got in the deal has 27 home runs can you read?
Gogerty
Hope you are joking. For one, Cubs Designated said player and two, he has ALLOWED 27 HRs.
Ibleedblue
Read that again… the player the Cubs DFA has given up 27 HR’s… Rivera hasn’t hit 27
pepesilvia
Why would the Mets trade for a man who has given up that many home runs at triple a. Are they imbecills or something?
mnsports
they didn’t trade for him
myaccount
Stop trolling, it’s obvious and annoying.
BobbyVwannabe
Pure salary dump. Now we have 2 below average defensive catchers on the active roster.
Bring up Nido in September.
Armaday
Nido is a very good prospect!
seaver41
Omg…….is the money situation that bad? This is embarrassing. He has more value to the pitchers than the money. Prepare yourselves for a less than spend worthy off-season
seaver41
Why do my posts duplicate?
Fanofsports5653
The Mets are giving away players left and right and getting ZERO top prospects for anything
myaccount
All the guys they’re getting rid of are on expiring contracts. Would you trade a top prospect for 2 months of Bruce, Grandy, Rivera, etc? Because if so, you wouldn’t have a GM job for long.
DaKingoftheNorth
There’s a garage sale going on at CitiField !
Will
At least the Cubs made a move, I can dig it.
Desertbull
I like Caratini more than Rivera. Not sure what he brings to the table that Caratini does not, except experience.
tim815
It looks like you hit that in your last comment.
With Contreras injured, the Cubs will pretty much need another catcher. Teams carry three catchers in September. Rivera would make three.
Also, Rivera makes quite a bit of sense for CHC as a third catcher in 2018. Particularly if he is willing to sign for <$2 million for the season.
Orland Sox
Rick Hahn and Theo proved good baseball trades can be made by teams in the same city without fans getting upset. GMs should pass on a good trade with another team in the same city.
Phattey
Yeah but they’re good GMs that’s the only real difference here
Aaron Sapoznik
Your first sentence contradicts your second one, no? Perhaps you would like to clarify it?
rememberthecoop
I think he.meant to say teams should “not” pass…
national pastime
The Mets are a joke of an organization they play in the biggest city in baseball and they act like they play in Rhode Island. I hope they suck forever.
Aaron Sapoznik
Anticipated move by the Cubs to acquire another veteran catcher before the August 31st waiver deadline to complement Alex Avila until Willson Contreras returns from the disabled list late next month.
The Cubs may now turn their attention to fortifying their starting rotation in the wake of Jon Lester’s “shoulder fatigue” issue that landed him on the disabled list. Those Justin Verlander rumors refuse to die…
RytheStunner
What’s a “waiver deadline”? There’s no such thing.
tim815
Waiver deals accomplished after August 31st leave players ineligible for post-season play. I’d call that a deadline.
Aaron Sapoznik
August 31st revocable waiver deadline as opposed to the July 31st non-waiver deadline. See tim815 comment reply also.
RytheStunner
I wouldn’t call it a deadline at all. You can still trade anyone to the end of the year. Any third-string catcher that the Cubs would acquire wouldn’t be on the postseason roster anyway unless Willson Contreras remained out through the postseason for some reason.
There’s no “revocable waiver deadline”, it just means anyone you acquire after the 31st can’t make the postseason roster.
Aaron Sapoznik
I didn’t make the term up. There’s always been two summer trade deadlines in existence, the July 31st non-waiver deadline and the August 31st (revocable) waiver deadline.
Not arguing that you can’t make waiver trades after September 1st, only that the August 31st deadline is in place for post-season roster eligibility. A silly debate over semantics?
Any player on a team’s 25-man active or 40-man reserve roster by August 31st would also be eligible for postseason play if an injury occurred to another player on those lists after the August 31st/September 1st deadline(s).
tim815
August has different rules than the other 11 months.
I didn’t create the rules. Or the terms.