Cubs, Mike Freeman Agree To Minor League Deal

The Cubs have agreed to a minor league pact with infielder/outfielder Mike Freeman, according to the team’s transactions log at MLB.com.

Freeman, 30, was designated for assignment by the Dodgers when they acquired Yu Darvish in a last-minute deadline blockbuster and elected free agency later in the week. The versatile defender has appeared in 41 games between the Mariners, D-backs and Dodgers across the past two seasons, though he’s been more of a defensive replacement than a regular in the lineup. Freeman’s at-bats have been sporadic, and his 63 Major League plate appearances have resulted in just a .123/.206/.193 batting line.

His work in Triple-A has been substantially better. In parts of four seasons and a total of 1385 plate appearances at that level, Freeman has slashed an excellent .315/.379/.422 with nine homers and a near-perfect 35 steals in 36 attempts. He’s played all four infield positions and both outfield corners in the Majors, and he also has 686 innings of center field work under his belt in the minors.