Cubs, Mike Freeman Agree To Minor League Deal

The Cubs have agreed to a minor league pact with infielder/outfielder Mike Freeman, according to the team’s transactions log at MLB.com.
Freeman, 30, was designated for assignment by the Dodgers when they acquired Yu Darvish in a last-minute deadline blockbuster and elected free agency later in the week. The versatile defender has appeared in 41 games between the Mariners, D-backs and Dodgers across the past two seasons, though he’s been more of a defensive replacement than a regular in the lineup. Freeman’s at-bats have been sporadic, and his 63 Major League plate appearances have resulted in just a .123/.206/.193 batting line.
His work in Triple-A has been substantially better. In parts of four seasons and a total of 1385 plate appearances at that level, Freeman has slashed an excellent .315/.379/.422 with nine homers and a near-perfect 35 steals in 36 attempts. He’s played all four infield positions and both outfield corners in the Majors, and he also has 686 innings of center field work under his belt in the minors.
Comments
bballblk
The new tommy la Stella?
Cubshoops5
Except LaStella hits at the MLB level but an extra depth piece never hurt anyone… Maybe a little eye for an eye with the Dodgers grabbing Cubs DFA’d Dylan Floro?
LADreamin
You took our Freeman, you will pay dearly.
BlueSkyLA
I am not a number!
DodgerFan4Life
I think Freeman is just looking to get an extra shot at a World Series Ring.
Dodgers already have a full roster of guys who can play all positions plus Charlie Culbertson in AAA. Freeman was not a part of the October plan.
BlueSkyLA
To be fair, he wasn’t really part of the May, June, July, August or September plans, either.
CubsFanFrank
I’m thinking Freeman was looking for a team that didn’t already have 5 of him.
Aaron Sapoznik
Yes. La Stella provides a clutch bat off the bench and an occasional fill-in at 2B and 3B. Freeman provides more defensive versatility, perhaps more akin to former Cub bench piece Chris Coghlan only with less offense.
Jean An
He has also pitched an inning LOL #SuperUtility
ray_derek
Glad he’s giving baseball another shot, he’s a horrible columnist.
ReverieDays
They need more guys like this at Iowa.