AL East Notes: Sabathia, Montgomery, Bridwell, Andriese

There is once again concern surrounding CC Sabathia’s troublesome right knee, writes Ken Davidoff of the New York Post. Pain in that knee forced Sabathia out of last night’s start after three innings, and the 37-year-old said after the game that his knee hasn’t felt this bad in two years, Davidoff continues. Sabathia is headed back to New York to have the knee further evaluated today, and it’s an all-around worrisome scenario for the Yankees, who have quietly received strong production out of Sabathia over the past three months or so. Sabathia has a 2.98 ERA in his past dozen starts (albeit with somewhat lesser peripherals), but he’s now given up four runs in each of his past three trips to the hill. The Yankees have bolstered their rotation with the additions of Sonny Gray and Jaime Garcia, but they’ve also lost Michael Pineda to Tommy John surgery and are trying to limit young Jordan Montgomery’s innings.
More on the division…
- As part of that effort to limit Montgomery’s innings, the Yankees optioned him to Triple-A on Monday. Presumably, if Sabathia were to require a trip to the disabled list, Montgomery would be the first line of defense to step back into the team’s rotation. Via MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, manager Joe Girardi recently said that the Yankees have “somewhat of a concern” about the notion of Montgomery exceeding 180 innings, as Montgomery worked a total of 152 innings last year (including the Triple-A playoffs). “We care about all our players, but this is not just a one-year deal for him,” said Girardi. “We envision him being a starter here a long time, and we want to make sure we don’t push him too hard.” Montgomery has thrown 120 2/3 innings this season between the Majors and his lone minor league start of 2017.
- Angels righty Parker Bridwell, who came up through the Orioles’ system, spoke at length with Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun about the feeling of being designated for assignment earlier this season and his subsequent trade to the Halos. “It was the weirdest three days of my life,” Bridwell explained. “I felt like I was never going to have a job again when I got DFA’d. … I wanted to check my phone every five seconds, but I just put my phone away and let whatever was going to take place take place.” Bridwell’s interview with Encina is a fantastic read, especially for those who follow the trade and waiver circuit closely, as the right-hander provides a great deal of candid insight into the human element that we often take for granted when looking at seemingly minor transactions. Bridwell discusses the process of being traded, the feeling of facing friends in his former organization and the differences between the coaching staffs in Baltimore and Anaheim, and I strongly recommend reading it in full. As for the Angels, they’re undoubtedly thrilled with the decision to acquire Bridwell from Baltimore for cash. In 66 innings this season, he’s posted a 3.00 ERA with 5.7 K/9, 2.2 BB/9 and a 37.7 percent ground-ball rate.
- Rays right-hander Matt Andriese, who has been out since early June with a stress reaction in his right hip, threw an extensive live batting practice session yesterday and is slated to begin a minor league rehab assignment this weekend, per Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times. That’d put him back on track for a return late this month, Mooney notes, assuming no setbacks and a four-start rehab schedule in the minors. Mooney also notes that center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, who had a setback earlier this month, will begin a running program Thursday and isn’t expected to be ready until the Rays’ Aug. 18-24 home-stand.
Comments
MB923
“Bridwell has thrown 120 2/3 innings this season between the Majors and his lone minor league start of 2017.”
I assume that is supposed to say Montgomery, not Bridwell.
Steve Adams
Agh, sure is. Thank you. Fixed.
MB923
No problem. I don’t see why the Yankees should be concerned about Montgomery getting to 180 when he’s had 120 with less than 2 months to play in the regular season.
Death
I think we’ll see Mitchell back in the rotation before Montgomery.
thegreatcerealfamine
I know we’ll see you posting more nonsense on the next Yankees article…
MB923
I’m surprised you didn’t call either of the 2 future HOFers. +1 for the reasonable post by you Death. It will likely be 1 of the 2.
Death
Aw thanks, Mike. I wouldn’t sully the FHOF status on either of those guys.
qbass187
Can the Yankees buy their way out of this one? Stay tuned!!!
thegreatcerealfamine
Yea they just bought your double A team..
Death
They need it. They have too many top prospects for one system. Need to take over other teams. Remember, a #29 prospect on the Yankees is a top 5 on every other team not named the White Sox.
MB923
That’s pretty hilarious coming from a Red Sox fan.
FOmeOLS
Let’s see. Dan Duquette signed not one single pitcher of significance during the offseason, despite not even having a full rotation and knowing at least by December that Tillman was injured.
But Dan added Fry, and also, Ynoa, Asher, Nuno at least
He dumped at least Drake and Bridwell
And Lo! Each has been better than the trash that Dan preferred.
Dan is an idiot.