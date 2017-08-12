NL Notes: Loria, Cardinals, Feldman

What kind of Marlins owner Derek Jeter will make is far less important than the fact that Jeffrey Loria is leaving, Dave Hyde of the Sun Sentinel writes. Loria frequently upstaged the Marlins’ on-field play with off-field drama, including ballpark financing issues, a revolving door to the manager’s office, and constant changes of direction. Meanwhile, the team Jeter and company will take over is no prize — the team isn’t currently contending, there’s already lots of money tied up in player salaries for next season, and the franchise’s minor-league system is poor. Here’s more from the National League.
- The Cardinals are comfortable with their outfield and will not be pursuing Jay Bruce-type trades in the August market, GM Mike Girsch tells MLB Network Radio (on Twitter). (Bruce himself, of course, is no longer available after being traded to Cleveland, but Girsch is saying the Cardinals do not intend to pursue that sort of player.) Girsch says the Cardinals remain open to making trades, as one might expect. But, he adds, “Realistically, making meaningful upgrades in August is a challenge.”
- The Reds have announced that righty Scott Feldman will start tonight against Milwaukee as he returns from about four weeks on the DL with knee inflammation. That’s significant because Feldman could be a trade candidate this month — he’s a free agent after the season and might very well have been traded last month had he not been hurt. It’s also possible Feldman could be claimed should the Reds place him on revocable waivers, since he’s only making $2.3MM this season and has produced a 4.34 ERA, 7.5 K/9 and 3.0 BB/9 over 103 2/3 innings.
Comments
FromTheCheapSeats
At this point I think the Feldman ship has sailed. The Reds would do well to extend him for a year or two and try this “flip him at the break” thing again in ’18.
He’s an innings eater that could have been nice down the stretch, but not a guy that’s even likely to be in a postseason rotation.
bjwilson04
Yep. My thoughts exactly
jbigz12
Reds could use Feldman honestly they need some guys in that rotation to eat innings. Desperately need to do something about developing the young pitching they have though. There’s no way Stephenson, Reed, and Garrett are all that bad.
BrandonGregory74
Finnegan being fragile and Davis needing 100 pitches for 4 innings hasn’t helped. It will be better with an off-season. They’ve got some gems in the bullpen and they can hit. Another 2 starters and the Reds will be in good shape.
schleg
He couldn’t even make the Jays post season roster last season.
CompanyAssassin
The Cardinals need to add that power… if they don’t they’ll see that run production drop to nothing again. Grichuk is still a liability offensively, yeah he’ll hit a few home runs but that’s about it. I don’t understand why they won’t do something about it.
RedFeather
I think they will be making a lot of moves in the offseason and see how this year plays out. Not a bad idea considering they have a new GM and Mo just throws money out to players like Piscotty who had a good 1/2 of a season. See what this team has i.e. DeJong, Wong, Grichuck, Voit, and Jose Martinez and start to build in the offseason. See who’s in and who’s out and what they really need. I never would have said this months ago but I can actually see the Cardinals going out of their comfort zone in the offseason to get someone like Machado now..
jbigz12
Can’t see Machado wanting to play in STL unless the money is outrageous.
RedFeather
Wouldnt kill you to try and get some bullpen help Girsch.
Cardinals17
I was afraid of that. After playing and coaching so pitifully up until the last week and a half, after going on a meaningful 7 game win streak, the Cardinals say their team is fine as it is. As Cardinal fans well know, that means they are not going to not only do nothing this August, but you’re basically looking at 2018’s team’s starting lineup tonight.