Rockies Sign Ryan Howard To Minors Deal

The Rockies announced that they have agreed to a minor league contract with first baseman Ryan Howard.
This is the second time this year the longtime Phillie has taken a minors pact. Howard signed one with the Braves back in April, but the 37-year-old only lasted about a month with the organization. After Howard batted just .184/.238/.263 in 42 plate appearances with the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate, they released him.
At his best, Howard was an NL MVP-winning slugger in Philadelphia, where he belted 382 home runs from 2004-16 and swatted between 31 and 58 HRs in each season from 2006-11. But Howard declined markedly as his Phillies career progressed and posted a personal-worst season in 2016, making it difficult for him to find work since.
Howard still possesses enough power to make him a somewhat interesting fit for Colorado’s Coors Field, but he’s certainly not a lock to ever play a game for the Rockies. The playoff hopefuls have gotten solid production at first this year from Mark Reynolds, and they just promoted big-hitting prospect Ryan McMahon on Friday. Nevertheless, with Sept. 1 roster expansion forthcoming, Howard will hope to make his way back to the majors during the season’s final weeks.
nmendoza44
Why
xabial
Why not??
It’s only a minor league deal and his heart still has fire for this game. Love pple like Howard and wish them nothing but success. I hate the “they don’t know when to quit” mentality I see from some posters here.
I think he can help the Rockies, or maybe the Rockies can help him, same way they helped rejuvenate Mark Reynolds career.
gomerhodge71
So if Willie Mays decided tomorrow that he’d like to take another shot, a team should sign him to a minor league contract? Signing players who are through denies a young player the chance to move up the ranks or get needed playing time. It’s usually a P.R. move.
xabial
Willie mays is 86 years old, and a terrible example to criticize this signing. Mays playing now would be a danger to himself, at 86. Howard is 37.
To your point about prospects.. Howard’s time is running out and he wants to take advantage of the limited opportunities he has left. before no other team starts calling..
These ‘prospects’ you are referring to, are all very young and will have more opportunities moving forward than Howard does, at age 37.
Blocking prospects? Howard didn’t even make 1 MLB AB for the ATL Braves! Stop being dramatic.
If he doesn’t perform AAA, he won’t get called up. It’s a business.
davidcoonce74
Teams have enough at-bats in the minors for prospects and non-prospects alike. If Howard wants to play and someone wants him to there’s no real harm. He’s been cooked for years, of course, but maybe he just likes baseball. It’s hard to think about retiring from the only thing you’ve ever known at age 37.
JKB
Xabail missed the entire point again. Your counter argument appears to be that Howard should not turn these opportunities while they last. Why not try to respond to the actual critic of your post. The argument was why did the Rockies do it. Not why Howard wanted it. When you argue try to stay on point. When someone argues by changing the subject then it means that person (you) concedes the point
outinleftfield
“Signing players who are through denies a young player the chance to move up the ranks or get needed playing time.”
“These ‘prospects’ you are referring to, are all very young and will have more opportunities moving forward”
He answered the post. Please try to stay on point.
xabial
An even easier argument to make, JKB. Rockies did it because:
1) It is only a minor league deal. They literally have nothing to loss. (Thought this was said)
2) This could be Howard’s last chance and He’s fighting for his career at this point so Rockies, thought “Why not, obv worth it to see what he’s got left.
3)He struggles in AAA, he gets released no harm done.
I did it in # format, so you don’t accuse me of “sidestepping” past the issue again JKB.
And yes, I am rooting for Howard to succeed, despite the long road he faces ahead
I’m not even a Phillies fan.
empiresam
It’s not like it used to be. Players also have independent league opportunities. Why blame the player when the team ultimately holds the cards?
goalieguy41
You might want to think before you speak. That is the stupidest comment anyone can make
JKB
He does not know when to quit
MakeATLGreatAgain
Why not? He’s dirt cheap.
Braves already tried him and he failed, but for the price, I can see why someone else would want to try him.
WoolCorp
Like…as a coach? This makes no sense.
bastros88
it’s a minor league signing, how doesn’t this make sense
ray_derek
Because it’s Ryan Howard
outinleftfield
Power in Colorado ALWAYS makes sense. If he can’t hit well enough to get a September call up then no big deal They cut him loose. If he does hit well then he is a great power bat to have coming off the bench down the stretch and gives the Rockies a chance to rest some guys.
In answer to some idiot above, the guy that Howard would have been taking at bats away from in Albuquerque just got called up so no harm there.
crazy4cleveland
There is no harm to this signing. It’s just a minor league pact. If he doesn’t work out no big deal, but he could find some minor late career spark for a final season or two. Who knows.
kehoet83
May just be a minor league depth piece with the promotion of McMahon on Friday. Can’t hurt. May provide some insights for some minor league teammates.
Polish Hammer
A DH at best, so no NL team should even consider him.
jbigz12
No team should look at Ryan howard for their ML roster and I don’t think they are. He will not help a big league team so it doesn’t really matter what league he gets signed in.
deal1122
Pinch Hitter, not DH
Polish Hammer
Not even a PH, if he actually gets on base and doesn’t whiff they then have to pinch run for him wasting another bench player.
jbigz12
Since 2012 he has lowered his career WAR by 3 runs. Hes only been worth 14.9 WAR for his entire career. Jered Weaver has been worth 34. Yunel Escobar 26. JJ hardy 26. Chris Davis 17.7. Just fun to look at.
davidcoonce74
That is interesting. Davis and hardy get credit for good defense and Escobar for position bonus. Weaver is a little surprising but he was a unique pitcher for his era I suppose.
jbigz12
Davis always grades out as a negative WAR defender. I don’t really agree with that though he picks very well and for the eye test looks pretty decent over there. Those 50HR years for Davis is what carried his WAR up. I was surprised to see EScobar’s WAR so high although he was a pretty good SS when he came up. Just a fun thing to look at to see how valuable some guys you wouldn’t have expected to be actually were over the course of their career. Definitely surprised by Weaver too but he was an ace in his heyday
jbigz12
Can’t imagine why that got 2 thumbs down. Just facts.
Gary
You’re good bro.
Sometimes people don’t agree with the facts.
sufferfortribe
Where’s he headed, Albuquerque? Gotta be brutal hot there right now.
connfyoozed
“I knew I shoulda made that left turn at Albuquerque” –Bugs Bunny
outinleftfield
Weather channel says 83 today, 87 tomorrow.
OPACY
September call-up. A few DH at-bats in interleague games. Good move for depth.
Warriors
Good job Howard play the game you love. This is Ricky Henderson style. Not many players left that play for the dream and not the cash
hiflew
He could be a lot like Jason Giambi was for the Rox a few years back. A full time PH/DH for interleague. Plus his playoff experience couldn’t hurt a Rockies team with very little postseason knowledge.