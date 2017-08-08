White Sox To Promote Reynaldo Lopez

The White Sox announced today that touted pitching prospect Reynaldo Lopez will make his 2017 debut on Friday. The 23-year-old right-hander will step into the rotation spot of veteran righty Mike Pelfrey, who is being moved to the bullpen.
Chicago acquired Lopez alongside right-handers Lucas Giolito and Dane Dunning in the offseason trade that sent center fielder Adam Eaton and his highly favorable contract to the Nationals. Of the three righties acquired in that swap, Lopez has separated himself from the pack as the most impressive of the bunch thus far.
In 121 innings with Triple-A Charlotte this season, he’s averaged 9.7 K/9 against 3.6 BB/9 with a 36.3 percent ground-ball rate en route to a 3.79 ERA. However, Lopez has been utterly dominant as of late, working to a collective 2.70 ERA with a 63-to-15 K/BB ratio in his past 46 2/3 innings (12.2 K/9, 2.9 BB/9). Both Baseball America and MLB.com listed Lopez as the game’s No. 59 overall prospect on their midseason rankings of baseball’s top 100 prospects.
Friday won’t mark the MLB debut for Lopez, as he first surfaced in the Majors as a 22-year-old with the Nats last season. However, in six starts, he struggled to a 4.91 ERA, issuing 22 walks and reeling off five wild pitches in his 44 innings of work. Lopez picked up 44 days of service time last year, and he’ll have the opportunity to accrue another 52 days of service in 2017 if he sticks on Chicago’s roster. That best-case scenario of 96 days of MLB service will leave him shy of Super Two projection, so Lopez presently would not be eligible for arbitration until after the 2020 season. As it stands now, the earliest he could become a free agent would be upon completion of the 2023 season.
Comments
fatelfunnel
Don’t know if he has been ” the most impressive of the bunch thus far.”. He has pitched at a higher level than Dunning (AAA compared to A), while being a year older. But Dunning has been outstanding at high A Winston-Salem (3.33 ERA with 10 strikeouts per 9 ).
Hopefully both will be in the sox rotation in 2019!
Steve Adams
Figured someone might make that point. You can argue it if you want, but my stance is that Dunning is only 11 months younger than Lopez and began the season in Class-A before even moving to Advanced A.
Lopez has comparable numbers against considerably more advanced competition despite a relatively minimal gap in their ages.
unsaturatedmatz
Sorry Steve, but I agree on this point. Dunning has improved his stock much more than Lopez or Giolito since the trade.
JKB
I disagree. Great stats in A ball are nice and all but until you do it in at least AA who cares
kidaplus
Exactly and Dunning hasn’t even been the most impressive A ball arm anyway, Alec Hansen has.
cws2019
Therein lies the excitement of opining on who of the promising prospects will be the big picture rotation arms (Lopez, Kopech, Dunning, Hansen, etc)! Hope Fulmer turns the corner.
Why
One can only hope that he takes the spot of Gregory Infante or David Holmberg on the 25 man roster
25thman
I don’t think the Sox should keep Pelfrey, at least not in the majors. For the most part, he was never anything more than a 4th or 5th starter value. His era is not good at all, Danny Farquhar should be brought up as a replacement.
natsgm
Excited for Reynaldo! Been a fan since watching him at Single-A Potomac. He was the one guy of the three I hated to see traded but hope he makes big with the White Sox