Former Yankees GM Gene “Stick” Michael Passes Away

Longtime Yankees stalwart Gene “Stick” Michael has passed away, the New York Post reports. Michael, who served the organization in a variety of capacities over several decades, was 79 years of age.
Michael was long a key figure around Yankee Stadium, playing and managing the Bronx Bombers before eventually moving over to the operations side. Following a stint as the Cubs’ manager, he took the reins as Yankees’ general manager before the 1991 season, with the club still reeling from consecutive sub-.500 finishes and disciplinary action against owner George Steinbrenner.
Though the Yanks took a few years to resume their winning ways, they finally returned to the postseason in 1995 — Michael’s last season as the GM. While he did not get to oversee the full blossoming of the roster he built from the GM seat, Michael remained in the organization in a scouting and advisory role.
Of course, many of the players installed during Michael’s tenure ended up leading the Yankees back to glory. As the Post notes, Michael was at the helm when the team gathered together the entire “Cour Four” — Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Andy Pettitte, and Jorge Posada — that would go on to win the World Series in four of five seasons between 1996 and 2000.
Beyond his renown as a baseball man, Michael was seen as a passionate and caring figure on a personal level — as today’s outpouring of grief suggests and as Joel Sherman of the New York Post captures in a column. MLBTR joins those around the game in extending its best wishes to his family and friends.
Comments
leefieux
RIP Stick.
johnsilver
Agreed. Couldn’t hit a lick, but was a wizard with the glove at a time when there was several around the league like that. Mark belanger, “steady” Eddie Brinkman, Freddie “the cricket” Patek. Stick could field anything hit near him.
jonnyblah
There once was a man named Stick
With a bat, he couldn’t hit a lick
When it came to O
He wasn’t a go
But he could flash some leather for a pick.
jonnyblah
And of course, RIP. No disrespect intended.
jsaldi
I believe he played for the pirates and dodgers also
stymeedone
And the Tigers
LA Sam
RIP
outinleftfield
RIP Gene. You were one of the truly good guys in baseball. You will be sorely missed.
padam
The reason the Yanks were who they were in the 90’s/early 2000’s. RIP.
thegreatcerealfamine
A huge part..
acarneglia
Hard to imagine Yankee history without his great work in the front office. Thank you for everything Stick. Rest In Peace.
hitman23
RIP Stick. The Architect of the 90’s-2000’s Dynasty.
EverlastingDave
The body of work speaks for itself. The number of people saddened by this speaks for the man. RIP.
gomerhodge71
As a fan of MLB since the mid-60’s, it’s sad to see a lot of the players I grew up watching like Gene and Paul Schaal pass away. RIP, Gene.
Cousin Ralph
Stick Michael was a freggin genius
tim815
Was very good at the “hidden ball trick”.
nj23nut
RIP Stick. Thanks for not trading Bernie when Big Stein wanted you to.
BSPORT
He was a big key to Yankees success and will be missed. Don’t forget about Bernie, he deserves his due in the core. Gene kept Bernie around when George wanted to trade him. Also a big part of the core and not a bad player in playoffs.