Latest On Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins

Giancarlo Stanton discusses his future with the Marlins in a big new feature by Fan Rag’s Jon Heyman. Here are the highlights.
- Stanton isn’t interested in being around for a rebuild, should the Marlins go that route, as seems fairly likely, under new ownership. “I don’t want to rebuild,” he tells Heyman bluntly. “I’ve lost for seven years.” Stanton’s take on the Marlins’ situation is worth noting, since he has a full no-trade clause, plus an opt-out after 2020.
- “I’m sick of the negativity,” Stanton says. “Anything positive I’ve done, there’s still negativity. I’m doing this … but the owner’s doing that. I’m doing this, but the team’s doing that.” Stanton further notes that even upon the announcement of his record-setting contract, “most of the questions were negative.”
- Stanton describes his chase for 60-plus home runs as “a fun little obstacle,” but adds that “[i]f it doesn’t happen … oh well.”
- A rival executive tells Heyman that one potential issue with trading Stanton is that the Marlins would have to compensate for the backloading of the contract — Stanton has only made $30MM so far (meaning he’s been underpaid — by about a factor of three, Heyman figures), and $295MM is left on the deal.
- This isn’t directly Stanton-related, but Heyman notes as an aside that in the Marlins clubhouse, veterans are wondering out loud about where they might be traded over the winter. Some feel the Cardinals are a possibility. Heyman doesn’t name them, although the Cardinals have been connected to Marcell Ozuna and Christian Yelich in the past.
- Yelich and catcher J.T. Realmuto are the two players potential trading partners ask about most frequently, Heyman adds.
Comments
walls17
New ownership getting of to a great start
darkstar61
To be fair, all of this is hardly their fault
Fred
Stanton for Puig
cxcx
This, plus like one good and two okay prospects.
Fred
Marlins aren’t getting much with a contract like Stanton’s
Coast1
No way the Marlins don’t get good prospects. The fans they’re hoping to win back won’t come back if all the Marlins get is payroll relief. Puig makes $9 million and only has one more year on his deal. That’s not the return the Marlins will want.
CompanyAssassin
Dodgers want to drop payroll
Fred
It’s dropping by just getting Ethier, Guerrero, Crawford off the books. also, Kazmir, AGonz, and McCarthy after ’18 season.
SundownDevil
Good trade. Stanton would approve a trade to his home team he rooted for growing up. Maybe the Dodgers could get him to take a pay cut? If he wants his contract, stay on a rebuilding team. If he wants to win, then he’s going to have to show that by taking a pay cut.
thegreatcerealfamine
The contract is locked up..The MLBPA would never allow it.
davidcoonce74
Pay cuts aren’t allowed in MLB. They could restructure the contract somehow but the dollars can’t be cut.
rocky7
He doesn’t need to take a pay cut to play for the Dodgers…they’ve already showed they are willing and able to take on that contract dropping off some of they’re fringe players who are making more than they contribute to the teams success.
Make the trade Dodgers and bring Stanton home to South Cal.
goalieguy41
Pay cut…..do you read what you post?
JDGoat
We’re going to wake up one day in winter and Stanton’s going to be traded to the Astros
rocky7
No way Goat
astros_should_be_fortyfives
Yankees.
GeauxRangers
Judge and Stanton on the same team would be fun to watch
AlvaroEspinoza
If Stanton didn’t want to lose, perhaps the Marlins weren’t the team to sign a lifetime contract with.
stl_cards16
He has an opt-out so he can leave in a few years if he wants. If something bad happens, he has the security of sticking with his mega deal.
He would have been absolutely crazy not to sign.
amjr
Well said Alvaro.
WoolCorp
EXACTLY
davidcoonce74
Stanton didn’t sign a lifetime contract.
Michael
Basically he did. He won’t be effective by the end of it
landy1975
Well said Alvaro…..we miss you in the Bronx!
darkstar61
Hey, maybe the Mets won’t be the most disfunctional in the division afterall
…yeah right, who am I kidding?
STLShadows
Come on Cardinals out of Stanton, Ozuna, Yelich, Martinez, and Donaldson you need to make a move. If I don’t see To of these guys in a Cardinal uniform opening day then I guess there’s always 2019…
Wolf Chan
Personally I would like to see ozuna in a Giants uniform.
Nancy Brown
I hope the Dodgers keep Puig, but if he’s going to the Marlins, the Marlins better get rid of Don Mattingly first.
rocky7
Paige is a cancer, and no way Donnie Baseball is going to Puig 2 with the Marlins.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Idk that he’s a cancer. I think he had some growing up to do. I think he can rub guys the wrong way sometimes with his personality. I also think both the manager and some of the vets play a part in that highly dysfunctional clubhouse. You can say he was immature and still has a little growing, but a cancer signifies he’s just a bad dude.
Brown Trout Fisherman
Stanton to Phillies for
FRANCO, MONIAK, CESAR HERNANDEZ, PIVETTA – phillies take huge contract , STANTON
Coast1
The Marlins aren’t just going to take the players you don’t want.
bluejaysfan
A pipe dream trade for me would be Stanton to the Jays for Tulo, Travis and Hernandez. The Marlins can then look t moving Dee Gordon for some other pieces they need.
James7430
Tulo isn’t worth a high A prospect, let alone a piece in a Stanton trade.
Mike McLellan
I’m also a Jays fan and THAT would be an awful deal for the Marlins. Your offering spare parts for a franchise player. Weak.
bluejaysfan
You’re taking on over $200 million. If anyone gives up high prospects for him they’re nuts. He is legit, but the contract limits the teams who can trade for him. Marlins save $10 million by getting Tulo in the deal and the Jays take on the whole $200+ million. It also allows the Marlins to trade Dee Gordon’s contract to shed more payroll. Like I said it’s a pipe dream, but the Marlins will have to take back some money if they want to trade the whole $200 million left on Stanton’s deal.
steelerbravenation
This offseason is gonna be fun. I see the Giants as the only legit suitors for Stanton. They don’t have the prospects to make it happen so for them it would be about the amount of salary they take on and at the end of the day I believe that will be most important to the Marlins on what they will look for in a return.
Coast1
The Giants look to have a payroll over $200 million before acquiring Stanton, so this deal only works if the Marlins pay 100% of the contract over the first few years. I doubt the Marlins will do that without getting 3 top 100 prospects in the deal.
Death
Ozuna for Benintendi.
JDGoat
Doesn’t make sense for Boston
Solaris601
The silence of the new ownership group speaks volumes. I think we can expect a full blown Houston style teardown with most of their major league pieces dealt within a year. Their actions so far clearly state there are no sacred cows. They’ll want Stanton’s contract off the books as soon as possible.
Joe W.
in 7 seasons (not including his rookie season where he played in 100 games) Stanton played in 884 games out of 1132 available to him (up until today) which means he missed 248 Games during that time, an average of 35 games a season or just about a full season in a half.
just interesting is all, stuff happens. might not miss another game in his career.
jakec77
So, basically he’s got 10 years at $30 million per? Would he get that if he was a free agent? If not, why would anyone give up anything to acquire him (unless Marlins are eating a big chunk of that contract)?
drfelix
Yes Stanton would get that Contract as a FA. Why would anyone give up anything to acquire him without salary dish back? Because he’s a franchise player that would rake on any contending team. I’m not a Marlins fan, but I’d take him in a heart beat in Seattle! Seattle just doesn’t have any prospects to speak of for Stanton!
MT in Baltimore
Have been thinking on this for a while now..
A trade something along these lines could work;
Orioles trade Chris Davis and Manny Machado to the Marlins for Stanton, 2 top pitching prospects and a fair amount of money to offset Stanton’s salary down the road.
Machado is the player the Marlins desperately need to build their franchise on. Stanton would kill it in Baltimore and he would be a great face of the franchise..
cardinals-fan@hotmail.com
That makes no sense at all. Why would the marlins want back chris Davis if they are rebuilding? Plus you can’t rebuild your franchise around machado when he’s only got 1 year left on his contract. Your essentially giving up staton and 2 pitching prospects for a Davis who also has a huge contract and 1 year of machado.
brasley
MT in Baltimore:
So you think Baltimore trading an albatross contract like Chris Davis (6 yrs $144 Mil left on deal) plus an arbitration eligible player who wants $400 Mil as a free agent AND 2 good pitching prospects AND a fair amount of cash is a deal the Marlins would even consider? And you thought about this for some time? Hahahaha!
brasley
Stanton has 10 yrs and roughly $300MM left on his contract. Would he get that as a FA? Maybe…but let’s YES for arguments sake. The signing team would automatically give up a 1st round draft pick AND the Marlins would get a sandwich pick. So that starts the negotiations. Since you can’t trade picks in MLB- for Stanton straight up, Marlins are right to ask for essentially 2 top level prospects. The trend has not been to give out 10 yr deals so the acquiring team will want offset cash or lower the value of the return. – say 2 middling prospects. The Marlins can’t make the trade for essentially nothing so they will offer cash. Best bet for a trade: Stanton and CASH (I put the O/U at $70MM) for 4 prospects – 2 studs and two middling, OR 1 MLB youngster who is controllable, 1 Top 50 prospect and a middlling prospect. What could make it wild is if they put Yelich or Ozuna IN the trade…a team says “Imagine THAT outfield with OUR pitching staff”…That could make for an historic trade!