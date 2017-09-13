Red Sox Announce New Long-Term Role For David Ortiz

The Red Sox announced today that they’ve reached a long-term agreement with retired designated hitter David Ortiz that “should link him with the organization forever.” Details surrounding Ortiz’s role with the team for which he starred from 2003-16 are somewhat nebulous, though the team’s press release on the matter indicates that Ortiz “will act as a mentor for current players, participate in recruitment efforts, make a variety of special appearances for the club, and work in a business development capacity for Fenway Sports Management and its partners.”
Ortiz himself revealed to WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford yesterday that he’d agreed to some kind of new front-office role with the club. “I’m going to be up in the front office,” said Ortiz to Bradford. “Doing some things like going seeing players. That’s going to happen. At some point you’re going to see more often around, things like spring training.”
The 2017 campaign marks the first in which Ortiz hasn’t appeared in a Red Sox uniform since 2003 and the first in which hasn’t been active as a player since 1997. The 10-time All-Star retired following the 2016 campaign, bringing his career to a close with a terrific .286/.380/.552 batting line and 541 home runs across parts of 20 Major League seasons. Ortiz’s success with the Red Sox and postseason heroics had already cemented him in the team’s lore, though there’s been a longstanding belief that he could also return to the club in some type of off-the-field capacity.
As Bradford notes, Ortiz will follow in the footsteps of former Red Sox stars Pedro Martinez and Jason Varitek in serving the organization in an advisory capacity, although today’s announcement seems to indicate that Ortiz’s agreement is more formal and elaborate in nature.
“Like David himself, this agreement is unique and the first time we have made a commitment of this kind or this length to a player, retired or active,” said Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in the team’s announcement. “I am delighted we have a lasting partnership with him; one that brings to us the wisdom, experience, and character that has lifted this club time and again.”
Comments
david722
Banquet services?
jbaker3170
Congratulations, you’re an idiot with a beyond asinine comment
johnsilver
It used to be common for former stars to stay with teams and tutor players. I remember Dom Dimaggio, Frank Malzone, Johnny Pesky, Bill Monbouquette, Eddie Kasko, Joe Dobson and a slew of others every ST for Boston working with the players, Ted Williams some years also.
Mickey Mantle, Whitey Ford would show up at Winter haven with the Yanks sometimes. They had a great former cast. It was common for former greats, but now, with these mega salaries? Former super star players maybe don’t have the need to stay involved as much and it’s a shame.
majorflaw
“Former super star players maybe don’t have the need to stay involved as much and it’s a shame.”
So you prefer that super star players, who produce a ton of revenue for their employers, retire without the financial security their efforts produced and remain dependent on that former employer for continued sustenance? Got it. Perhaps it’s a shame for you but no players, not a single one, would agree.
JFactor
Cardinal legends still do. Ozzie was helping Paul DeJong with infield Work yesterday. Gibson, Ozzie, McGee, Brock, McCarver etc all are around for home stretches, opening weekends, playoffs etc.
I’m sure a lot of other organizations do too.
Gary
Yes, most do, and why not. Lifetime association with that team.
Some want their own legacy, their own success away from “home.”
“I can do it without daddy’s help.” Or, “I don’t want to go into daddy’s business, I want to do something totally different and stand alone.”
I respect both approaches to post playing careers.
ReverieDays
Ahhh, the power of PEDs to change your life!
acarneglia
Did they ever prove it?
empiresam
“Prove”. Jurors often judge on circumstantial evidence. He was on the 2004 list and has consistently avoided the topic. That said, so many were using and likely still are (to a lesser degree) that his heroics shouldn’t be forgotten (especially his leadership off the field after the marathon bombing). As a lifelong Sox fan, I’d like to see Dwight Evans and Luis Tiant in the HOF before him. Will not happen but that’s how I feel. How is Tiant forgotten given the Cuban crisis?
empiresam
As a lifelong Sox fan, sadly I agree. I believe the rush to retire his number is because if it ever officially comes out he used, it will be too late. For all those who believe PED use is the same as the greenie use of the past, just remember the latter was prescribed by tge team doc with open bowls in the locker room while the former was hidden in closed lockers and sent in plain brown wrappings, often labled to someone else.
Gary
Are you serious? But with all the testing…. how could he not get caught all these years, and keep playing if what he did was against the rules???
water boy
Oh wow another troll! Usually an idiot Yankees fan. Guess they never had any players that actually were found guilty of PED’s…oh wait
yukongold
How come the Yankees haven’t done something like this with Jeter?
Gary
Jeter wants to have his own legacy with his own handprint away from the historically abundant Yankees. Be his own man. See Michael Jordan.
Reflect
The question is why hasn’t Jeter done this with the Yankees. It’s up to the player. An organization can’t force a guy to stay and do these kinds of things.
Gary
The Facts:
In 2009, a report came out that David Ortiz’s sample test from 2003 was one of more than 100 flagged to showing positive for a substance that is now banned.
It wasn’t banned at the time. The testing that season was to see if a testing system needed to be implemented and the results were supposed to remain confidential.
For over 100 players, that remained the case. Yes, your favorite player from that era could have been using and you could have no idea.
Say whatever you want about that season (I personally couldn’t care less because the league wasn’t yet suspending players). That’s fine.
Here’s the deal, though: Ortiz has now completed 13 seasons since then under MLB’s Joint Drug Agreement and not failed a test. Not once.
Per Ortiz, he’s been tested hundreds of times.
Even if he hasn’t been tested quite many times, again, it’s been thirteen years with zero positive tests.
Are we done now, or will Yankee fan with his ONE flag in the last 18 years step to the podium again?
gomerhodge71
I still get a kick out of some of the names on that 2003 list. Shea Hillenbrand??
ukJaysfan
Gregg Zaun….
KYRedSox17
Perfectly said. No other comment is worth reading.
ef1txx
new role with the team: DH
Polish Hammer
He already is a DH…
Reflect
Hopefully he isn’t working near a telephone. We’ve seen how he feels about those.
YawkeysGhost
Perhaps the Sox should try and distance themselves from those that have tarnished the Grand Ol’ Game: Rocket, Manny, Big Papi – the bank hitting Minnesota Twin before PEDS…tarnished chanpionships…disgraceful!
KYRedSox17
See Gary. Idiot.
Gary
Rocket ??? Lol !!
I think the Rocket was a major reason the Yankees won two championships the last century ????
Yamsi12
He will inject players with HGH.
GoRav114
Probably paying him ridiculous amount for exlucivity. Lots of show up and smile
YawkeysGhost
I guess though the biggest embarrassment to the Sox in recent years was when Uber-fringe “Hall of Famer” Jim Rice dared to dis a true great of the game, Derek Jeter @ the Little League World Series. NO CLASS!!!
majorflaw
Troll better next time.
vinscully16
… Big Papi the ambassador. Good fit.
Bosox2013
Get Big Papi a pair of Prosthetic feet and he could play for 10 more years.