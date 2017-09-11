Tigers Release Arcenio Leon

The Tigers announced today that they have released right-handed reliever Arcenio Leon. His release will clear a roster spot for outfielder Tyler Collins, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Toledo as reported yesterday.
Leon had a short-lived tenure with the Tigers at the major-league level, pitching just 6 2/3 innings while allowing nine earned runs. He walked six batters and struck out only two. He averaged 96 MPH on his fastball, but hasn’t been able to consistently find the strike zone between Triple-A and the majors this season. The 30 year-old Venezuelan native spent time with the Astros, Brewers and White Sox organizations before he finally made his major-league debut on May 28th of this year, striking out one batter in a perfect relief inning against the White Sox.
Comments
nmendoza44
Velocity without control? A team that can fix pitched and needs relief help? Welcome to Pittsburgh, Matey.
nmendoza44
Pitchers *
Steve Lawrence
His aaa era was 5+ and his era in Det was 12+. So good luck with that matey.
tigerfan4ever
Garbage in – garbage out
Cougar1
WHY TYLER COLLINS????
stymeedone
Because he has more upside then Romine? He is adequate defensively, and has more power than Romine. If I have to watch this team rebuild, they can at least put someone in LF who’s not a veteran utility fielder.
kenrutka
Exactly my thought! Unless they’re testing Romine one last time to see if he’s worth giving an expanded role next year if both our Mid INF are dealt.