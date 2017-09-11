Tigers Release Arcenio Leon

The Tigers announced today that they have released right-handed reliever Arcenio Leon. His release will clear a roster spot for outfielder Tyler Collins, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Toledo as reported yesterday.

Leon had a short-lived tenure with the Tigers at the major-league level, pitching just 6 2/3 innings while allowing nine earned runs. He walked six batters and struck out only two. He averaged 96 MPH on his fastball, but hasn’t been able to consistently find the strike zone between Triple-A and the majors this season. The 30 year-old Venezuelan native spent time with the Astros, Brewers and White Sox organizations before he finally made his major-league debut on May 28th of this year, striking out one batter in a perfect relief inning against the White Sox.